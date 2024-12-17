Horse Week: 'Dressage with a theme' at Ardnacashel
On Saturday, Ardnacashel welcomed competitors to take part in their festive Christmas dressage show.
Sitting at C, was Corey Mawhinney with his reliable scribe, Tiffany Walsh.
In a remarkable achievement, Abi Martin and Springer clinched the top spot in the Little One’s Class, marking Abi’s first dressage competition – an impressive milestone for this partnership.
Holly Webber celebrated a double victory on Saturday, first with her Piebald pony, Bluebell, who won the Naughty Ponies Prelim Class.
Holly also rode her lovely cob, Simeon, to victory in the Chunky Monkey Class. As a busy competitor, Holly is definitely a young rider to keep an eye on in the future.
Alex Greer and Phoenix Spark caught the judge’s attention, winning the Goodie Oldies class. At just 19 years old, Phoenix Spark is still full of energy and enjoys showcasing his skills down the centre line.
Sophia Campbell and Oxhill Andreas captured first prize in the Goofy Gelding Class.
This impressive duo is sure to be strong contenders to watch out for in 2025.