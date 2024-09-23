Horse Week: Ecclesville’s league continues
The showjumping league will continue for the next two Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm with a 40cms class, followed by 50cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m.
Results from 20 September:
40cm Class (Double Clears):
Joe Blaney and Chester; Tess Blaney and Spud; Daithi McGarry and Snowy; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Bernie McNabb and Bo; Connie O’Hagan and Tilly; Oliver Stockdale and Candy; Willow Sloane and April; Mya O’Neill and Monty; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Christina Devlin and Lady; Anna Mullan and Peaches; Bob Lee and Dancer; Ava O’Loughlin and Honeysuckle.
50cms (Double Clears):
Lillian Stockdale and Candy; Mya O’Neill and Oreo; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Christina Devlin and Lady; Elsa Lee and Dancer; Alex McDonagh and Joey; Anna Mullan and Peaches; Ella Nevin and Rose; Katie Likely and Buddy; Leila-Rose McCabe and Monty.
60cms (Double Clears):
Leila-Rose McCabe and Rocky; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Aoife Maguie and Stella; Amelia Devlin and Mia; Elsa Lee and Dancer; Alex McDonagh and Joey; Henry Irwin and Lily; Ella Nevin and Rose; Zeke Bailey and Nico; Katie Likely and Buddy; Katelyn Timoney and Rosie.
70cms (Double Clears):
Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Amelia Devlin and Mia; Sarah-Louise Devlin and Lady; Zeke Bailey and Nico; Mollie Lee and George.
80cms (Double Clears):
Sarah-Louise Devlin and Lady; Katelyn Timoney and Rosie; Isobel Wallace and Bess; Ellie Mae McCrory and Bailey; Chloe Watson and Elmo.
90cm (Double Clears):
Lucy Campbell and Hellie; Isobel Wallace and Bess; Scarlett Knox and Patrick; Kaitlyn McCrory and Roxy.
1m:
No Double Clears.
Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on 4 October.
This will also be the fourth opportunity for competitors to put points on the board for the 2024 Super League!