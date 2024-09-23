Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ENTRIES for week three of Ecclesville’s showjumping league continued to be steady with everyone enjoying the challenge of Raymond Caldwell’s twisty courses.

The showjumping league will continue for the next two Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm with a 40cms class, followed by 50cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m.

Results from 20 September:

40cm Class (Double Clears):

Sara-Louise Devlin and Lady who jumped clear in the 70cm and 80cm classes. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

Joe Blaney and Chester; Tess Blaney and Spud; Daithi McGarry and Snowy; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Bernie McNabb and Bo; Connie O’Hagan and Tilly; Oliver Stockdale and Candy; Willow Sloane and April; Mya O’Neill and Monty; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Christina Devlin and Lady; Anna Mullan and Peaches; Bob Lee and Dancer; Ava O’Loughlin and Honeysuckle.

50cms (Double Clears):

Lillian Stockdale and Candy; Mya O’Neill and Oreo; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Christina Devlin and Lady; Elsa Lee and Dancer; Alex McDonagh and Joey; Anna Mullan and Peaches; Ella Nevin and Rose; Katie Likely and Buddy; Leila-Rose McCabe and Monty.

60cms (Double Clears):

Zeke Bailley riding Nico went clear in both the 60cm and 70cm classes. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

Leila-Rose McCabe and Rocky; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Aoife Maguie and Stella; Amelia Devlin and Mia; Elsa Lee and Dancer; Alex McDonagh and Joey; Henry Irwin and Lily; Ella Nevin and Rose; Zeke Bailey and Nico; Katie Likely and Buddy; Katelyn Timoney and Rosie.

70cms (Double Clears):

Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Amelia Devlin and Mia; Sarah-Louise Devlin and Lady; Zeke Bailey and Nico; Mollie Lee and George.

80cms (Double Clears):

Lucy Campbell with Hellie who had a double clear in the 90cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

Sarah-Louise Devlin and Lady; Katelyn Timoney and Rosie; Isobel Wallace and Bess; Ellie Mae McCrory and Bailey; Chloe Watson and Elmo.

90cm (Double Clears):

Lucy Campbell and Hellie; Isobel Wallace and Bess; Scarlett Knox and Patrick; Kaitlyn McCrory and Roxy.

1m:

Caitlyn Timoney and Rosie had clear rounds in the 60cm and 80cm classes. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

No Double Clears.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on 4 October.

This will also be the fourth opportunity for competitors to put points on the board for the 2024 Super League!