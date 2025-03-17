Horse Week: Ecclesville’s league continues to be a great success

The showjumping league will continue for the next two Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm with a 40cms class, followed by 50cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m.

Results from 14 March:

40cm Class (Double Clears)

Eoin Henry and Snowy; Aishling McAleer and Rosie; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Connie O’Hagan and Ash; Katie Mae Cartin and Jack; Thea Lynch and Pocket Full of Roses.

50cms (Double Clears)

Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Joey Dickson and Alvinn; Willow Sloane and April; Mya O’Neill and Monty; Thea Lynch and Pocket Full of Roses; Caroline Wallace and Sandy; Myra McCarroll and Sally; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Bob Lee and Teddy; Leah Donnelly and Bob.

60cms (Double Clears)

Aoife Dunne and Bleech; Cara McCartin and Bo; Caroline Wallace and Sandy; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Bob Lee and Teddy; Leah Preston and Bambi; Ella Nevin and Rose; Amelia Devlin and Lady; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie.

70cms (Double Clears)

Ella -Jane Johnston and Speedy; Amelia Devin and Lady; Ella Nevin and Rose; Katie Nevin and Maverick; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; Abby Armstrong and Ricky; Amelia Devin and Mia; Jessica McCarroll and Polly.

80cms (Double Clears)

Mollie Lee and George; Katie Nevin and Maverick; Sophie Johnston and Jonny; Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy; Erin McDaid and Riley; Jessica McGonigle and Ruby; Karl Kee and Rod.

90cm (Double Clears)

Mollie Lee and George; Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; Erin McDaid and Riley; Karl Kee and GG; Mollie Lee and Boomerang.

1m (Double Clear)

Karl Kee and GG.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider / pony must compete in the same class for 3 out of the 4 weeks prior to the Final to be eligible for prizes on 28 March. This will also be the second opportunity for competitors to put points on the board for the 2025 Super League!

1 . Ecclesville Cathal Donnelly and Susie competed in the 70cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville) Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville Photo Sales

2 . Ecclesville Leah Preston and Bambi had a lovely double clear in the 60cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville) Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville Photo Sales

3 . Ecclesville Bob Lee with Teddy who went double clear in the 60cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville) Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville Photo Sales