Horse Week: Ecclesville’s popular showjumping league continues

Raymond Caldwell’s flowing courses are proving to be as popular as ever.

This showjumping league will continue for the next three Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm sharp with a 40cms class, followed by 50cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m.

Results from 5 September:

40cm Class (Double Clears)

Joe Blaney and Chester; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Aishling McAleer and Joey; Ava Gervin and Chester; Priya Kennan and Tilly; Isla Clarke and Princess; Aishlinn McCrory and Shelby; CJ O’Kane and Chanel; Sadie Donnelly and Bubbles; Anna Armstrong and Bluey; Bob Lee and Dancer; Rhianne Coulter and Hazel; Bob Lee and Bubbles; Saoirse O’Kane and Barbie

50cm Class (Double Clears)

Dany Bell and Henry; Hannah Armstrong and Rosie; Lucy Bogle and Ria; Rosie Clarke and Princess; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; CJ O’Kane and Chanel; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Willow Sloane and April; Cassie Donaghy and Lucky; Myra McCarroll and Sally; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Nancy Teague and Louie; Myra McCarroll and Lottie

60cms (Double Clears)

Leila Rose McCabe and Rocky; Elsie Firth and Henry; Savannah Wylie and Bleech; Ella Graham and Billy; Sierra Melly and Chester; Emily Mackey and Hollie; Connie O’Hagan and Joey; Joshua Gracey and Mo; Mya O’Neill and Elvis; Imogen Bogle and Rambo; Mollie Lee and Amy; Elsa Lee and Mouse; Willow Sloane and April; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Nancy Teague and Louie; Henry Coote and Riley; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Myra McCarroll and Lottie; Amelia Devlin and Lady; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn

70cms (Double Clears)

Cara McCartan and Bo; Lucy Broderick and Bleech; Joshua Gracey and Venus; Mya O’Neill and Elvis; Kayla Donnelly and Bleech; CJ O’Kane and Gucci; Maddison O’Kane and Socks; Elsa Lee and Mouse; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Leila Rose McCabe and Elvis; Amelia Devlin and Lady; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Cassie Donaghy and Mabel; Lionel Johnston and Teddy; Amelia Devlin and Mia

80cms (Double Clears)

Maddison O’Kane and Gucci; Wendy McAleer and Gio; Ella Nevin and Remy; Katie Nevin and Rose; Jessica McGonigle and Ruby

90cm (Double Clears)

Kyra Loughran and Missy; Conor McGirr and Brandy; Kyla Johnston and Millie

1m (Double Clears)

Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; Kyra Loughran and Missy; Zara Smyth and Harry; Conor McGirr and Brandy; Stephen O’Brien and Copper Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks leading up to the final, to be eligible for prizes on September 26.

Ecclesville Isla Clarke and Princess jumped double clear in the 40cm class. (Photo: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Ecclesville Myra McCarroll and Lottie with her red rosette for clear rounds in the 50cm and 60cm classes. (Photo: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Ecclesville Cassie Donaghy and Mabel went double clear in the 70cm class. (Photo: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)