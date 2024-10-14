Horse Week: Eimear and Gaurlin Lady shine at Northern Ireland Riding Clubs Championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

STRULE Valley Riding Club had two members compete at the recent Northern Ireland Riding Clubs Dressage Championships at Knockagh View Equestrian Centre.

Eimear Watson and Gaurlin Lady competed in Class 2 – Prelim 1 (2024) and were the worthy winners for first place.

They also competed in Class 3 – Prelim 14 (2006) and were placed second in a competitive class.

Ashley Neely and Barconey Dallis made their debut and competed in Class 4 –Novice 1 (2024) riding a very nice test. However, they were not in the placings on this occasion.