Horse Week: Equestrian classes at 80th Saintfield Show prove another huge success

Entries were good across all the equine sections, with great feedback from competitors.

There was particular praise for the working hunter course built by David McClurg and Karen King.

RESULTS

Showjumping X-Poles (Clear Rounds)

Erin Turley, Tilly;

Faye Turley, Tilly;

Annie Hoey,Custard;

Chloe Aiken, Abe.

40cm (Clear Rounds)

Molly Gregory, Fluffy Boy;

Eliza Taggart, Ziggy;

Caelan Greeves, Ted;

Lucy Hammond, Muffin;

Pearl Halliday, Storm.

50cm (Clear Rounds) Erin Tennis, Popcorn;

Eliza Taggart, Ziggy.

60cm (Clear Rounds)

Angela Cartwright, Skye;

Sophia Hughes, Moorland Willow;

Rosie Turkington, Clouds Of Silver Linings;

Georgia Davis, Georgia.

70cm

1st Jonah Robinson,Autumn;

2nd Sophia Hughes, Moorland Willow;

3rd Jackson Laing, Holly.

80cm

1st Freya Fisher, Hughie;

2nd Kirtsy fisher, Millie;

3rd Charis cairns, Hiz It All.

90cm

1st Zara Mcaleese, Bons.

Ponies

Shetland Pony

1. Sharon Cumberland, Ronelle Indigoe Rose; 2. Anella Hughes, Loghshore Mapel; Amanda Magill, Hools Sasha.

Welsh Section A

1.Teoni Mckibbin, Ormond Cool Joe; 2. Cathy Brodie, Tryfel Surreal; 3. Ellie Marshall, Auoura.

Welsh Section D

1. James Cleland, Budore.

Connemara (3 year old and under)

1. Teri Park, Dunkellin Dave.

Connemara (4 year old or over)

1. Sara McCracken, Lor Ruadh’s Ceallach; 2. Liza Taylor, Blue Jasmine; 3. Suzanne Martin, Scotty Boy.

M&M Small Breed (3 year old and under)

1. Julie Coffey, Shallochmill Yogi B; 2. Amanda Magill, Ronelle Phineas; 3. Ellie Marshall, Aurora.

M&M Small Breed (4 year old and over)

1. Emily Kirkland, Dougie; 2. Teoni Mckibbin, Ormond Cool Joe.

M&M Large Breed (4 year old and over)

1. James Cleland, Budore; 2. Suzanne Martin, Scotty Boy; 3. Liza Taylor, Blue Jasmine.

Young Handler (aged 8-13)

1. Thomas Scott-O'Prey, Rowreagh Trouble; 2. Nieve Watterson, Bonnie’s Pride; 3. Eden Milligan.

Young Handler (aged 14-17)

1. Rachel Price, Sporty; 2. Abi Martin, Springer; 3. Julia Kerr, Thistlecourt.

Family Pony Lead Rein (optional trot)

1. Mary Rose Flynn, Isle of Mona Sherry; 2. Clara Rose Huddleson, Pottery Superstar; 3. Emma Leathem, Flash harry.

Family Pony (optional canter)

1. Ben Flynn, Cosford Teak; 2. Alayah Watson, Billy; 3. Pearl Mccaul, Whisper.

First Ridden

1. Andrea Latto, Angel; Rebecca Mcavoy, Ups a Daisy.

Shetland Pony (can be led)

1. Ben Flynn, Isle of Mona Sherry; 2. Thomas Scott-O'Prey, Rowreagh Trouble; Hugo McConville, Magheradartin Sunset Star.

Show Pony Lead Rein

1. Jonny & Danielle McPeake, Bailey Donnelly.

Show Pony - (mixed height up to 148cm)

1. Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel.

Show Hunter Lead Rein

1. Clara Rose Huddleson, Glenmullen Gwyn.

Show Hunter Pony (mixed height up to 153cm)

1. Pippa Corkum, Creevalee Hello kitty; 2. Laura Neill, My Silver Pearl; 3. Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel.

Fancy Dress

1. Erin Tennis, Popcorn; 2. Alia Massey Fletcher, Caerserennog Topaz; 3. Ellen McNiece, Cuffstown Shada.

M&M Leid Rein

1. Mary Rose Flynn, Isle of Mona Sherry; 2. Ruth Curran, Loneash Daisy; 3. Emma Leathem, Flash harry.

M&M First Ridden

1. Elissa Cowan, Briolen Cindy; Andrea Latto, Manorel Calypso; Emma Leathem, Silver Jubilee.

M&M Ridden Small Breed

1. Elissa Cowan, Briolen Cindy; 2. Andrea Latto, Manorel calypso; 3. Mia Lynn.

M&M Ridden Large Breed

Sophie Ennis, Achadh an Luir Rainbow Mirah; 2. Sara McCracken, Lor Ruadh’s Ceallach; 3. Shawlene Leedbody, Furrymeelia Frank.

Ridden Connemara

1. Jackson Laing, Doon Da Vinci; 2. Patrick McCready, Shantiks boy; 3. Sharon McGimpsey, Derryveeney Nutcracker.

Ridden Welsh

1. Elissa Cowan, Janala Mr Tom; Tanya Hemsley, Walseker Da Vinci; 3. Ruth Curran, Loneash Enchantress.

Intermediate Show Riding Type & Show Hunter Type

1. Patrick McCready.

Coloured Pony

1. Zara Trimble, Mighty meeko; 2. Abi Martin, Springer; Pearl Mccaul, Whisper.

Veteran Pony (pony 15 years and over)

1. Tanya Hemsley, Walseker Da Vinci; 2. Ellen McNiece, Cuffstown Shada; 3. Alayah Watson, Billy.

Young Handler

Champion – Abi Martin, Springer

Reserve Champion – Nieve Watterson, Bonnies Pride

Inhand Championship

Champion – James Cleland, Budore

Reserve Champion – Teoni McKibben, Ormond Cool Joe

Family Pony Championship

Champion – Ben Flynn

Reserve – Andrea Latto

Show Pony Championship

Champion – Pippa Corkum, Creevalee Hello Kitty

Reserve – Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel

Championship M&M

Champion – Jackson Laing, Doon Da Vinci

Reserve – Elissa Cowan, Janala Mr Tom

Supreme Pony Championship

Champion – James Cleland, Budore

Reserve – Pippa Corkum, Creevalee Hello Kitty

Miniature Horses

3 year old and up best mare

1. Yvonne Woolfenden, Silversmith Top Billings Jezebel; 2. Lynne Erskine, Mullacrew Four Leaf Clover.

Best Young Stock (yearling and 2 year olds, any breed)

1. Yvonne Woolfenden, Walcro Fire in sun dancer.

Turnout & Condition (any age, any breed, 25% turnout, 75% condition)

1. Lynne Erskine, Mullacrew Four Leaf Clover.

Young Handlers (under and including 16 year old handler)

1. Brooke Erskine, Mullacrew Four Leaf Clover; 2. Austyn Watson, Jayjay.

Miniature Horse Champion

Yvonne Woolfenden, Walcro Fire in Sun Dancer.

Miniature Horse Reserve Champion

Lynne Erskine - Mullacrew Four Leaf Clover.

Donkeys

Young Handler

1. Katie Meharry, Joey; 2. Lily Ross; 3. Ruby Lyons.

Gelding (4 years and over)

1. Katie Meharry, Joey; 2. Amanda Wallace, Peanut.

Mare with or without foal at foot

1. Amanda Wallace, Kinedale Oranage Hobnob; 2. Amanda Wallace, Sinear of Kinedale.

1, 2 and 3 year old colt or filly

1. Katie Meharry, Joey; 2. Amanda Wallace, Lislin Anam Buachaillan; 3. Amanda Wallace, Kinedale Perdita Frost.

Best conditioned and turned out donkey

1. Katie Meharry, Joey; 2. Amanda Wallace, Kinedale Perdita Frost; 3. Lucy Wilson, Remus of Kinedale.

Pet/Veteran - Donkey to have reached his 20th Birthday

1. Amanda Wallace, Remus of Kinedale; 2. Amanda Wallace, Denis of Kinedale.

Fancy Dress

1. Katie Meharry, Joey.

Donkey Champion

Katie Meharry, Joey

Donkey Reserve Champion

Amanda Wallace, Lislin Anam Buachaillan

Opposite Donkey Champion

Amanda Wallace

Heavy Horses

Ridden Clydesdale

1. Kevin McGovern, Kindale Belle; 2. Nicholas Jenkins, Knockmore Sam.

Yeld Mare, 3yrs old and upwards

1. Kevin McGovern, Kindale Belle.

Yeld Mare, 2yrs old and upwards

1. Darren & Roberta Ryan, Hillview Amazing Grace.

Gelding, 3yrs and upwards

1. Edward Murtagh, Coveys Dan; 2. Nicholas Jenkins, Knockmore Sam.

Gelding, 2yrs and upwards

1. David Coulter, Castletown Coronation.

Filly Foaled in 2024

1. Darren & Roberta Ryan, Macfin Flowergirl; 2. Lisa Dixon, Stoneyfalls Eday; 3. Lisa Dixon, Stoneyfalls Sandie.

Young Handler

1. Isabella Dixon, Stoneyfalls Eday; 2. Charlie Dixon, Stoneyfalls Sandie.

Farm Cart

1. John Weir, Rosehall Alexander; 2. Edward Murtagh, Coveys Dan; 3. Ruarui Creighton, Filix.

Heavy Horse Champion

1. Darren & Roberta Ryan, Hillview Amazing Grace.

Heavy Horse Reserve Champion

1. Edward Murtagh, Coveys Dan.

Cobs

Yearling (any sex)

1. Brooke Erskine - Moorestown Midnight Sky; 2. Stacy Kelly, Dandy Boy.

Coloured Youngstock (age 1 - 3 any sex)

1. Robin Park, Devine Bellmullet Princess.

Solid Colour Youngstock (age 1 - 3 any sex)

1. Megan McOuat, Moorestown Gambler; 2. Brooke Erskine, Moorestown Midnight Sky; 3. Stacy Kelly, Dandy Boy.

Mini Cob in-hand (any age/sex under 13hh)

1. Stacy Kelly, Grand Duke; 2. Luke McCann, Brantry Ben; 3. Megan McOuat, Moorestown Early Dawn.

Traditional Gypsy Cob Solid Colour In-hand age 4+ (any sex)

1. Sara McComb, Back 2 Back; 2. Jackie McFlynn, Bailey; 3. Megan McOuat, Moorestown Early Dawn.

Traditional Gypsy Cob Colour In-hand age 4+ (any sex)

1. Samuel Crothers, Oldwood Benny; 2. Samuel Crothers, SD Dreamking; 3. Katie Hopper, Dolly.

Part Bred Cob in-hand

1. Terry McSpadden, Fred's Dream; 2. J & D McPeake, Gerry.

Young handler (handler aged 5 to 16) (open to Traditional Cobs and Part bred)

1. Ellie Scott-O'Prey, Rowreagh Wings of Joy; 2. Brooke Erskine, Moorestown Midnight Sky; 3. Lily Muir, The Wing Commander.

Under 14.2 (any sex 4 years +)

1. Jackie McFlynn, Bailey; 2. Lily Muir, The Wing Commander; 3. Megan McOuat, SD Dreamking.

Over 14.3 (any sex 4 years +)

1. Joanne Curran, Betty Boo; 2. Sara McComb, Back 2 Back; 3. Donna Blain, Clonfad Webb.

Part Bred ridden under 14.2 (any sex 4 years +)

1. Lisa Wheeler, Midnight Minty; 2. Chloe Beggs, Oli.

Part bred ridden over 14.3 (any sex 4 years +)

1. Chloe Beggs, Oli.

Junior rider any age

1. Lisa Wheeler, Midnight Minty; 2. Lily Muir, The Wing Commander.

Mini Cob Ridden under 13hh

1. Lily Muir, The Wing Commander; 2. Jess Thompson, CLF Buddy; 3. Jessica Park, Sally.

Traditional Gypsy Cob Champion

Megan McOuat, Moorestown Gambler

Traditional Gypsy Cob Reserve Champion

Brooke Erskine, Moorestown Midnight Sky

Junior Traditional Gypsy Cob Champion

Lisa Wheeler, Midnight Minty

Junior Traditional Gypsy Cob Reserve Champion

Ellie Scott O'Prey, Rowreagh Wings of Joy

TGCA Greatest Gelding

Jackie Flynn, Bailey

Inhand Traditional Gypsy Cob Champion

Samuel Crothers, Oldwood Benny

Inhand Traditional Gypsy Cob Reserve Champion

Megan McOuat, SD Dreamking

Ridden 4+ Traditional Gypsy Cob Champion

Joanne Curran, Betty Boo

Ridden 4+ Traditional Gypsy Cob Reserve Champion

Jackie Flynn, Bailey

Go for Glory Championship

Lisa Wheeler, Midnight Minty

Senior Quest Championship

Terry McSpadden, Freds Dream

Ridden Hunter

4 Year old ridden hunter, mare or gelding

1. Rebecca Millar, Patsy cline.

Lightweight ridden hunter, mare or gelding

1. Gillian Gill, Brymars Universal Time; 2. Rachel Simons, Not Just Another Bay; 3. Ciara Norman, I Am Wally.

Middleweight ridden hunter, mare or gelding

1. Claire Knowles; 2. Caroline McMillan, Glenveagh Swan Song; 3. Claire Walker, Dionigi.

Heavyweight ridden hunter, mare or gelding

1. Anne Killen, Penanns Mourne Silver.

Small ridden hunter, mare or gelding

1. Kirsten Bailie, Dapple Delight; 2. Sonia Walker, Jamaican Ginger; 3. Emma Connolly, Mullaghdrin Cointreau Lady.

Ridden Irish Draught, mare or gelding

1. Caroline McMillan, Glenveagh Swan Song; 2. Anne Killen, Penanns Mourne Silver; 3. Lynne Tennis, Dowdstown Dancer.

Cob Lightweight

1. Joanne Curran, Lady of Leisure; 2. Cathy Cowan, Major Magee; 3. Asli Yavuz, Diego.

Max Cob

1. Hannah Trimble.

Small Riding Horse

1. Victoria McCurdy, Temple Bui; 2. Kirsten Bailie, Dapple Delight.

Large Riding Horse

1. Ciara Norman, I Am Wally; 2. Margaret Kidd, Bolero's Madison Avenue; 3. Haddie Gilbert, Wings of Destiny.

Veteran Horse

1. Shannon McKibben, Moneybroom Chilento; 2. Asli Yavuz, Diego.

Coloured Horses, mare or gelding

1. Margaret Kidd, Bolero's Madison Avenue.

Race Horse to Riding Horse

1. Sarah Morcombe, In Our Blood; 2. Sarah-Louise Wilson, Cursu Mina; 3. Alli Macartney, Don't matter now.

Large Ridden Champion

Ciara Norman, I Am Wally

Large Ridden Reserve Champion

Victoria McCurdy, Temple Bui

Cob Champion

Hannah Trimble

Cob Reserve Champion

Joanne Curran, Betty Boo

Young Stock

Non-thoroughbred yearling, colt, or gelding

1. Amy Steele, Galty Boy.

Non-thoroughbred Yearling

1. Louise McEnteggart, Puglia Limoncello; 2. Victoria Silverson, Maggie.

Non-thoroughbred 2 year old gelding

1. Krysten Armstrong, Clondee Lucky Lanza.

Non-thoroughbred 2 year old filly

1. Kara McKee, KM Royal by Design.

Non-thoroughbred 3 year old gelding

1. Desmond Gibson, Spa Wells.

RID yearling, colt, gelding or filly

1. Amy Steele, Galty Boy.

Young Stock Champion

Desmond Gibson - Spa Wells

Young Stock Reserve Champion

Louise McEnteggart - Puglia Limoncello

1 . Saintfield Show The Supreme Pony Championship. Pictured is the Champion James Cleland with Budore and Reserve Pippa Corkum with Creevalee Hello Kitty. Kindly judged by Brian Murphy and Corey Mawhinney, sponsored by Callum Kerr of Tree Fellows Ltd and photographed by Jess Hall Photography Photo: Jess Hall Photography Photo Sales

2 . Saintfield Show Freya Fisher and Hughie pictured with Kirsty Fisher and Millie Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

3 . Saintfield Show Freya Fisher on Hughie, Kirsty Fisher on Millie and Charis Cairns on Hiz It All Photo: Freelance Photo Sales