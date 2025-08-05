Horse Week: Equestrian success at Antrim Agricultural Show 2025

Held on Saturday, July 26 at the beautiful Shane’s Castle Estate, the Antrim Agricultural Show delivered a full day of rural celebration, welcoming thousands with a vibrant mix of livestock, crafts, food, entertainment, and equestrian competition

The equine schedule stood out as a key attraction, featuring both showing and showjumping across multiple rings finishing up at 7pm. With over 330 showing entries across working hunter, hunters, cobs (in-hand and ridden), coloured horses, veterans, side saddle and racehorse-to-riding horse and NPS classes with national qualifiers, it really was busy day for all involved.

A total of 108 showjumping entries competed in disciplines including Fraser Homes Ulster Grand Prix Series. Multiple levels – 90 cm through 1.35 m – were held under Showjumping Ireland rules, featuring generous prize funds and designed by esteemed course designers David Nicholl, Ray Buchanan, and Sylvia Nicholl

A diverse panel of judges travelled from across Northern Ireland and beyond to officiate competitors, offering constructive feedback and support that was appreciated by all exhibitors. With four active equine rings operating, appreciation goes out to our ring stewards whose organisation ensured smooth transitions and timely judging throughout the day

RESULTS

Working Hunter Horses

WH Small Horse not exceeding 158cm (fence height 70cm)

1st Rumour Has It, Louise Cleland; 2nd The Postmistress, Faith Adair; 3rd Most Dignified, Lisa Dundee; 4th Kinvara Knight, J O’Hara.

WH Horse (fence height 70cm)

1st My Tardree Windgap Coru, Stephanie Farren; 2nd Lisbrackens Purple Prince, Billie Wilson.

WH Horse (fence height 80cm)

1st Porche, Ryan Stewart; 2nd Nero Claudius, Kacey Foster; 3rd Ralph, Amy Taylor; 4th The Postmistress, Faith Adair; 5th Most Dignified, Lisa Dundee.

WH Horse (fence height 90cm)

1st LS Firecracker, Lisa Spratt; 2nd Olso Vivant, Hollie Woods; 3rd Correen Rock n Roller, Sharon Kennedy; 4th Hold on Harry, Ryan Stewart; 5th Rose Mara’s Adriana, Stephanie Farren; 6th Poppy, Alana Lavery.

WH Horse (fence height 1m)

1st Something Similar, Sophie Clugston; 2nd Muckno magic, Katie-Lee Houston; 3rd LS Firecracker, Lisa Spratt; 4th Lankill Lord Bui, Sarah Bradshaw.

WH Horse (fence height 1.10m)

1st Muckno Magic, Katie-Lee Houston.

WH Horse Championship

Champion

LS Firecracker, Lisa Spratt.

Reserve

Muckno Magic, Katie-Lee Houston.

Working Hunter Ponies

WH Pony Lead Rein up to and including 122cm (x-poles only)

1st Bluey, Isla Smith; 2nd Boo, Ivy Piggott; 3rd Dun ‘n’ Gold, Josh Busby; 4th Mario, Rebecca Thompson; 5th Tiny Tim, Chloe Hunter; 6th Jack, Rebecca Thompson;

WH Pony (May be assisted) up to and including 122cm (fence height 40cm)

1st Rydian, Wesley Cole; 2nd Millie, Ben Corr; 3rd Lily, Adalyn Wallace, Nutts Corner; 4th Tiny Tim, Chloe Hunter; 5th Triple C, Edie Piggott; 6th Super Ted, Caelan Greeves.

WH Pony not exceeding 153cm (fence height 50cm)

1st Dat I’ll Do, Penelope Robinson; 2nd Calypso, Alex Hemsley; 3rd Clouds and Silver Linings, Rosie Turkington; 4th Sweet lily, Georgia Bingham; 5th Silver Star, Lucy Robinson; 6th Treworgan Skyfall, Ella Dickson.

WH Pony not exceeding 153cm (fence height 60cm)

1st Dat I’ll Do, Penelope Robinson; 2nd Garvey Daisy, Lucy Donaghy; 3rd Clouds and Silver Linings, Rosie Turkington; 4th Sally, Jessica Park; 5th Waxwing Glance, Lucy Johnston; 6th Armelina, Hannah Hill, Parkgate.

WH Pony not exceeding 153cm (fence height 70cm)

1st Lismore Tilly, Grace Neely; 2nd Woodlands Wonder, Erika Dixon; 3rd Birchlane Molly Mae, Lexi Wallace; 4th Lola, Zara Trimble; 5th Sally, Jessica Park; 6th Better than Dexter, Tyrone Flanagan.

WH Pony not exceeding 153cm (fence height 80cm)

1st Fanta Ned, Tyrone Flanagan; 2nd Woodlands Wonder, Erika Dixon; 3rd Liberty’s Benjamin, Annie Morrow.

Working Hunter Pony Championship

Champion

Not recorded

Reserve

Fanta Ned, Tyrone Flanagan.

Hunters

Mare or Gelding, 4 years old

1st Allo Allo Ranger, Megan Norton; 2nd Greenhall Suzie, Sammie Wilson; 3rd Shanaghan Benu, Sarah Bradshaw; 4th Braeview Obsession, Corrinee Robb; 5th Kootney Bay, Vicky Carson. 6th Ballineen Castle Rose – Diane Gibson, Newtownabbey

Mare or Gelding, 5 years old and over, Lightweight

1st Not Just Another Bay, Rachel Simons; 2nd Patsy Cline, Rebecca Millar; 3rd LS Firecracker, Lisa Spratt; 4th Seapatrick Dee Dee, Chloe Baxter.

Mare or Gelding, 5 years old and over, Middleweight

1st Glenveagh Swan Song, Caroline McMillan; 2nd Bachelors Boy, Megan Norton; 3rd Rose Mara’s Adriana, Stephanie Farren; 4th Correen Rock ‘n’ Roller, Sharon Kennedy.

Mare or Gelding, 5 years old and over, Heavyweight

1st Ballygowans Ready Teddy Go, Rebecca Millar; 2nd Rockwood Dubh, Diane Gibson.

Small Hunter over 148cm and under 158cm

1st Greenhall Suzie, Sammy Weston; Lisbrackens Purple Prince, Billie Wilson.

Hunter Championship

Champion

Allo Allo Ranger, Megan Norton.

Reserve

Glenveagh Swan Song, Caroline McMillan.

Cobs

Lightweight Cob over 148cm and under 155cm

1st Drumcrew Copperfield, J Magee; 2nd Ardnacashel Another Bounce, Janice Reddy; 3rd Strictly Dancing, Rebecca Millar; 4th Springvale Cinderella, Kathryn Knox; 5th Diego, Asli Yavuz; 6th Kilmore Black Beauty, Caitlin Johnston.

Maxi Cob over 155cm

1st Winnie, Sophie Christie; 2nd Delilah, Hannah Trimble.

Cob Championship

Champion

Drumcrew Copperfield, J Magee, Glenarm.

Reserve

Winnie, Sophie Christie, Mallusk.

Side Saddle

Classical Ladies Side Saddle, horse 4 years old and over

1st LC Lion King, Suzi McClean.

Pony Side Saddle, ponies 4 years old and over

1st Poppy, Lara Corr.

Best Horse/Pony Side Saddle, 4 years old and over

1st LC Lion King, Suzi McClean; 2nd Poppy, Lara Corr.

Side Saddle Championship

Champion

LC Lion King, Suzi McClean.

Reserve

Poppy, Lara Corr.

Coloured Horses Coloured Horse over 148cm

1st Ralph, Amy Taylor; 2nd Cash, Sarah Mawhinney.

Racehorse to Riding Horse (not affiliated to Racehorse to Riding Horse Ireland)

Novice Riding Class

1st Millanova, Ryan Stewart; 2nd Treasure Vale, Katie-Lee Houston; 3rd Beat The Chaser, Alice Lutton.

Open Riding Class

1st Light Flicker, Samuel McCullough; 2nd Beat The Chaser, Alice Lutton.

Racehorse to Riding Horse Championship

Champion

Millanova, Ryan Stewart.

Reserve

Light Flicker, Samuel McCullouogh.

Irish Draught Ridden

Riding class for Mares or Geldings, 4 years old and over, full bred or out of an Appendix Mare

1st Glenveagh Swan Song, Caroline McMillan; 2nd Ballygowans Ready Teddy Go, Rebecca Millar; 3rd My Tardree Windgap Cora, Stephanie Farre; 4th Mongorry Frank, Sarah Kelly; 5th Ekaterina, Joan Adrain.

Veteran Horse Ridden

Riding class for horses over 148cm aged 15 years and over

1st Diego, Asli Yavuz; 2nd Ekaterina, Joan Adrain; 3rd Seapatrick Dee Dee, Chloe Baxter.

Supreme Ridden Horse Championship Sponsored By Swift Shift Removals Limited

Supreme Champion Ridden Horse

Allo Allo Ranger, Megan Norton.

Reserve Supreme Champion Ridden Horse

Glenveagh Swan Song, Caroline McMillan.

Ridden Ponies

Mountain & Moorland Novice Lead Rein

1st Isle of Mona Sherry, May Rose Flynn; 2nd Kilshane Sir Colorado, Ryleigh Wilkin; 3rd Merribridge Comet, Jorga Dickson; 4th Jack, Rebecca Thompson; 5th Dun ‘n’ Gold, Josh Busby.

Mountain & Moorland Novice First Ridden

1st Manorlea CalCalipo, Myia Latto; 2nd Merribridge Comet, Ella Dickson; 3rd Aberdynant Tomas, Charlotte Cassidy; 4th Hope Quaint, Clara Corrie; 5th Cosford Teak, Ben Flynn; 6th Lingardswood Comet, Anna Millar.

Mini M&M Novice Ridden Championship

Champion

Isle of Mona Sherry, Mary Rose Flynn.

Reserve

Kilshane Sir Colorado, Ryleigh Wilkin.

Mountain & Moorland Lead Rein

1st Ronelle Ebony, Mia Latto; 2nd Eynhallow Lewis, Amelia McCartan; 3rd Treworgan Skyfall, Jorga Dickson.

Mountain & Moorland First Ridden

1st Treworgan Skyfall, Ella Dickson.

Mountain & Moorland Mini Championship

Champion

Ronelle Ebony, Mia Latto.

Reserve

Eynhallow Lewis, Amelia McCartan.

NPS Area 32 Novice Mountain & Moorland Small Breeds Ridden

1st Cosford Teak, Jocelyn Hutchinson; 2nd Manorlea Calipo, Alex Hemsley; 3rd Bushmoor Lord Lucan, Mia McKay.

NPS Area 32 Novice Mountain & Moorland Large Breeds Ridden

1st Glengesh Lady, Kerry McGrady; 2nd Knowehead Belle, Claire Gilchrist; 3rd Cregduff Devlin, Jodie McKay; 4th Belmont Abbey, Molly Clarke, Connor; 5th Garvagh Daisey, Lucy Donaghy.

Mountain & Moorland Novice Ridden Championship

Champion

Gosford Teak, Jocelyn Hutchinson.

Reserve

Glengesh Lady, Kerry McGrady.

NPS Area 32 Young Riders Mountain & Moorland Ridden Large Breeds

1st Seafield River Banks, Piper Lewis-Copeland; 2nd Kingston Prince, Lily Callaghan; 3rd Belmont Abbey, Molly Clarke, Connor; 4th Doneyreah Rosanna, Lucy Rooney; 5th Leighlon Princess, Sophie Hamilton.

NPS Area 32 Young Riders Mountain & Moorland Ridden Intermediate

1st Cregduff Devlin, Jodie McKay; 2nd Rhydyfelin Starburst, Jocelyn Hutchinson.

Mountain & Moorland Young Riders Ridden Championship

Champion

Cregduff Devlin, Jodie McKay.

Reserve

Seafield River Banks, Piper Lewis Copeland.

Open Mountain & Moorland Ridden Small Breeds 1st Charlie, Alex Hamsley; 2nd Rhydyfelin Starburst, Jocelyn Hutchinson; 3rd Ronelle Ebony, Anthea Steele.

Open Mountain & Moorland Large Breeds

1st Dunminnin Fly Mulligan, Alison Stewart; 2nd Allenspark Thunder, Eva Lowry; 3rd Better than Dexter, Tyrone Flanagan; 4th Knowehead Bell, Claire Gilchrist.

Open Mountain & Moorland Ridden Championship (Silver Medal)

Champion

Dunminnin Fly Mulligan, Alison Stewart.

Reserve

Alex Hemsley.

Family Pony Lead Rein

1st Kilshane Sir Colorado, Ryleigh Wilkin; 2nd Isle of Mona Sherry, Tom Flynn; 3rd Mario, Rebecca Thompson; 4th Tiny Tim, Chloe Hunter;

5th Glenmullan Bryn, Kacie Lennon; 6th Boo, Willow Keefe.

Family Pony Ridden (Mare or Gelding 4 years old or over not exceeding 148 cms)

1st Robe Archie, Sarah Kirkpatrick; 2nd Kingston Prince, Lily Callaghan; 3rd Lady, Lorenna Holmes; 4th Millie, Ben Corr; 5th Armelina, Hannah Hill; 6th Rhydian, Wesley Cole.

Family Pony Championship

Champion

Robe Archie, Sarah Krkpatrick.

Reserve

Kilshane Sir Colorado, Ryleigh Wilkin.

Show Pony Lead Rein

1st Brookland Dream Boy, Mia Latto.

Show Pony First Ridden

1st Chaseford Camelia, Ella Latto.

Mini Show Pony Championship

Champion

Brookland Dream Boy, Mia Latto.

Reserve

Chaseford Camelia, Ella Latto.

Part Bred Lead Rein

1st Brookland Dream Boy, Mia Latto.

Part Bred First Ridden

1st Chaseford Camelia, Ella Latto.

Part Bred Mini Ridden Championship

Champion

Chaseford Camelia, Ella Latto.

Reserve

Brookland Dream Boy, Mia Latto.

Show Hunter Pony Lead Rein

1st Gryngallt Pizzicato, Amelia McCartan; 2nd Crossfield Honey Blossom, Mia Latto; 3rd Kilshane Sir Colorado, Ryleigh Wilkin.

Show Hunter Pony First Ridden 122cm

1st Magical Merlin, Sophia Martin; 2nd Topaz, Alia Massey-Fletcher.

Mini Show Hunter Pony Championship

Champion

Gryngallt Pizzicato, Amelia McCartan.

Reserve

Magical Merlin, Sophia Martin.

Novice Show Pony

1st Chiddock Space Time, Anthea Steele.

Novice Show Hunter Pony

1st Sweetwall Zoe, Faith Lindsay; 2nd Arlo, Tiarna Owens; 3rd Bobby Joe, Ruth Mawhinney.

Novice Ridden Show Pony/Show Hunter Pony Championship

Champion

Chiddock Space Time, Anthea Steele.

Reserve

Sweetwall Zoe, Faith Lindsay.

Open Show Pony

1st Rotherwood It’s The Business, Jocelyn Hutchinson.

Open Show Hunter Pony

1st Littlebyrom Limited Edition, Kjerstin Chissel; 2nd Cong Grey Star, Lorrained Hutchinson; 3rd Sweetwall Zoe, Faith Lindsay.

Open Ridden Show Pony/Show Hunter Pony Championship

Champion

Rotherwood It’s The Business, Jocelyn Hutchinson.

Reserve

Littlebyrom Limited Edition, Kjerstin Chissel.

Part Bred Open Ridden

1st Littlebyrom Limited Edition, Kjerstin Chissel.

Part Bred Ridden Pony Championship

Champion

Littlebyrom Limited Edition, Kjerstin Chissel.

In Hand

In Hand Riding Pony 1/2/3 years old not to exceed 138cm at maturity

1st Brookland Beau’s Delight, Anthea Steele.

In Hand Riding Pony, Stallion, Mare or Gelding, 4 years old or over not to exceed 148cm

1st Castleton Royal Secret, Laura Ann Downey.

Show Pony Breeding Championship (Silver Medal)

Champion

Brookland Beau’s Delight, Anthea Steele.

Reserve

Castleton Royal Secret, Laura Ann Downey.

In Hand Show Hunter Pony 1/2/3 years old to exceed 138cm but not to exceed 153cm at Maturity

1st Ballynamaddey Countess, Edel Quinn.

In Hand Show Hunter Pony, Stallion, Mare or Gelding 4 Years old or over not to exceed 153cm at maturity

1st Rhydyfelin Sonic Boom, Laura Ann Downey.

Show Hunter Pony Breeding Championship (Silver Medal)

Champion

Ballynanaddey Countess, Edel Quinn.

Reserve

Rhydyfelin Sonic Boom, Laura Ann Downey.

In Hand Part Bred Pony Any Age or Sex

1st Brookland Beau’s Delight, Anthea Steele; 2nd Castleton Royal Secret, Laura Ann Downey.

Pony Breeding Championship

Champion Brookland Beau’s Delight, Anthea Steele.

Young Handler up to the age of 10 years on 1 January in current year

1st Isle of Mona Sherry, Ben Flynn, Co. Monaghan; 2nd Eynhallow Lewis, Amelia McCartan, Bangor; 3rd Aberdynant Tomas, Zach Cassidy, Dromore; =4th Glenmullan Bryn, Kacie Lennon, Comber; =4th Hope Quaint, Clara Corry.

Young Handler over the age of 10 years but not yet attained 16 years on 1 January in current year

1st Dorlyn Contessa, Laoise Clancy, Magherafelt; 2nd Freddie Steady Jo, Lucy Rooney, Newtownabbey; 3rd Treworgan Skyfall, Ella Dickson, Comber; 4th Ronelle Indigoe Rose, Connie Cumberland, Craigavon.

Young Handler Championship

Champion

Dorlyn Contessa, Laoise Clancy.

Reserve

Isle of Mona Sherry, Ben Flynn.

Miniature Horse Classes

Yearling Colt, Filly or Gelding not to exceed 32”

1st Waldro Fire n Sun Dancer, Yvonne Rogerson, Kesh, Enniskillen; 2nd Rathview Moonlight Poppymin, Ellen & Wesley Hamilton, Newry.

2 and 3 year old colt, filly or gelding, 2 year old horses not to exceed 33”, 3 year old horses not to exceed 34”

1st Little Valley Kingswood, Yvonne Rogerson; 2nd TLC Lucky Boy, Tyrone Flanagan.

4 year old and over Mare or gelding not to exceed 34”

1st Olivia, Joanne Dow.

4 Year old and over Stallions not to exceed 34”

1st Rathview Moonlight Invincible Warrior, Lesley & Ellen Hamilton.

Miniature Horse best solid colour, judged 80% colour, 20% conformation, horse not to exceed 38”

1st Rathview Moonlight Invincible Warrior, Lesley & Ellen Hamilton.

Miniature Horse best broken colour, judged 80% colour, 20% conformation, horses not to exceed 38”

1st Rathview Moonlight Poppymin, Lesley & Ellen Hamilton;

2nd TLC Lucky Boy, Tyrone Flanagan.

Miniature Horse Championship

Champion

Rathview Moonlight Invincible Warrior, Lesley & Ellen Hamilton.

Reserve

Little Valley Kingswood, Yvonne Rogerson.

Heavy Horses

Filly, 1 year old

1st Castletown Carla, John Cross; 2nd Cloghan Maisie, G&L Tanner; 3rd Cloughan Jolene, Adele Lyle; 4th Macfin Flowergirl, D & R Ryan.

Colt or Gelding, 2 years old

1st Glebeview King Charles, Ben Scott; 2nd Castletown Coronation, David Coulter.

Filly, 2 years old

1st Ballinrees Katie, Thomas Gregg; 2nd Hillview Amazing Grace, D&R Ryan.

Young Handler, aged 16 and under on show day

1st Cloghan Maisie, Finn Todd.CLASS 510

Heavy Horse Championship

Champion

Castletown Carla, John Cross.

Reserve

Cloghan Maisie, G&L Tanner.

Non-Thoroughbreds

Brood mare likely to produce a high-class hunter with foal at foot or due to foal in 2025 (All foals to be led)

1st Randalstown Rhapsody, Eva Lowry,.

Foal born in 2025

1st Filly foal, Eva Lowry.

1 year old filly, colt or gelding, suitable for saddle, not eligible for entry in Weatherbys Stud Book

1st Kilnamona Donna, Emma Morrow.

2 year old filly, colt or gelding, suitable for saddle, not eligible for entry in Weatherbys Stud Book

1st Killeeshil Zeus, Daniel Cassidy; 2nd Kilnamona CaoimheII, Lesley Fowler, Craigavon; 3rd Foxtown Diamond Blue, Grant McCullough, Kells; 4th Foxtown Tectonic, Mark McCullough, Ballyclare; 5th Teddy, Aoife Kelly, Tempo.

3 year old filly, colt or gelding, suitable for saddle, not eligible for entry in Weatherbys Stud Book

1st JSH Biggie, Ross McCullough.

Non-Thoroughbred Championship

Champion

Killeedshil Zeus, Daniel Cassidy.

Reserve

JSH Biggie, Ross McCullough.

Irish Draught Horses

Registered Irish Draught Broodmare stinted or with foal at foot (all foals to be led)

1st Moylough Wendy, Elaine Buller.

Yearling, 2 year old or 3 year old Colt, Gelding or Filly

1st Braidview Mourne, Eva Lowry;

2nd Cloonan Rachel, Shauna McCotter;

3rd Barnesmore Blossom, Sharon Wilkinson.

Irish Draught In Hand Championship

Champion

Braidview Mourne, Eva Lowry.

Reserve

Cloonan Rachel, Shauna McCotter.

Cobs In Hand

1, 2 and 3 year old colt, gelding or filly to exceed 148cm at maturity

1st Dunkeelin Dave, Teri Park.

In Hand Cob 4 years and over exceeding 148cms

1st Arthen Bera Mai, Alison Taylor; 2nd Randalstown Rigsby, Elaine Buller.

In Hand Cob Championship

Champion

Arthea Bera Mai, Alison Taylor.

Reserve

Dunkeelin Dave, Teri Park.

Supreme In Hand Horse Championship Sponsored by Swift Shift Removals Limited

Supreme In Hand Horse Champion

Killeeshil Zeus, Daniel Cassidy.

Reserve

Castletown Carla, John Cross.

Mixed Mountain and Moorland Large Breeds in Hand 4 years old or over

1st Creig An Oir Maidhci, Anthony Rodgers; 2nd Blue Jasmine, Liza Taylor; 3rd Diego, Asli Yavuz; 4th Arthen Bera Mai, Alison Taylor; 5th Better than Dexter, Tyrone Flanagan; 6th Knowehead Belle, Claire Gilchrist.

Mixed Mountain & Moorland Small Breeds in Hand 4 Years old or over

1st Tyfry Robert, Sarah Beers; 2nd Eynhallow Lewis, Natalie McCartan; 3rd Sweetcombe Saucier, Sharon Kirkland; 4th Rhydyfelin Sonic Boom, Laura Ann Downey; 5th Olivia, Joanne Dow.

Mixed Mountain and Moorland In Hand 1/2/3 Years Old

1st Doohulla Hazy Duke, Anthony Rodgers; 2nd Woodhaven Gwennick, Zara Jones; 3rd Loughshore Maple, Amelia Hughes; 4th Shallachmill Yogi B, Julie Coffey; 5th Springfield Mini Thistle, Nick Jenkins; 6th Dunkeelin Dave, Teri Park.

Mixed Mountain & Moorland In Hand Championship (Silver Medal)

Champion

Doohulla Hazy Duke, Anthony Rodgers.

Reserve

Woodhaven Gwennick, Zara Jones.

Dartmoor/Exmoor/Shetland Ponies In Hand

In Hand Dartmoor/Exmoor/Shetland Colt/Gelding/Filly 1/2/3 Years Old

1st Loughshore Maple, Amelis Hughes; 2nd Shallochmill Yogi B, Julie Coffey; 3rd Ronelle Phineas, Faith Magill; 4th Springfield Mini Thistle, Nick Jenkins.

In Hand Dartmoor/Exmoor/Shetland Stallion/Mare/Gelding 4 Years Old or Over

1st Sweetcombe Saucier, Sharon Kirkland, Killinchy; 2nd Donegreah Rosanne, Lucy Rooney; 3rd Ronelle Indigoe Rose, Connie Cumberland; 4th Hools Sasha, Faith Magill.

Dartmoor/Exmoor/Shetland In Hand Championship

Champion

Sweetcombe Saucier, Sharon Kirkland.

Reserve

Loughshore Maple, Amelia Hughes.

Connemara/New Forest Ponies In Hand

In Hand Connemara/New Forest Colt, Gelding or Filly 1/2/3 Years Old

1st Doohulla Hazy Duke, Anthony Rodgers; 2nd Woodhaven Gwennich, Zara Jones; 3rd Shanbo Jenny, Helen Forgrave.

In Hand Connemara/New Forest Stallion/Mare/Gelding 4 Years Old or Over

1st Blue Jasmine, Liza Taylor, Ballymoney; 2nd Inishnee Emily, Christine Baldwin, Antrim; 3rd Kilcurry Gem, Elaine Leinster, Belfast; 4th Leighlon Princess, Sophie Hamilton, Omagh; 5th Shanbo Silver, Helen Forgrave, Cullybackey; 6th Better than Dexter, Tyrone Flanagan, Co. Donegal.

Connemara In Hand Championship

Champion

Doohulla Hazy Duke, Anthony Rodgers.

Reserve

Blue Jasmine, Liza Taylor.

Welsh Ponies In Hand

In Hand Welsh Stallion/Mare/Gelding 4 Years Old or Over

1st Tyfry Robert, Sarah Beers.

Welsh In Hand Championship

Tyfry Robert, Sarah Beers.

Supreme Championships

Supreme Champion Novice Ridden Pony

Chiddock Space Time, Anthea Steele.

Reserve Supreme Champion Novice Ridden Pony

Manorlea Calipo, Alex Hemsley.

Champion Best Rider

Rotherwood It’s The Business, Jocelyn Hutchinson.

Reserve Champion Best Rider

Littlebyrom Limited Edition, Kjerstin Chissel.

Champion Foal

Rodney Taylor, Ballymoney.

Mini Supreme Champion Ridden Pony

Ronelle Ebony, R O’rourke.

Reserve Mini Supreme Champion Ridden Pony

Gryngault Pizzicato, Amelia Mccartan.

Supreme Champion In Hand Pony

Doohulla Hazy Duke, Anthony Rodgers.

Reserve Champion In Hand Pony

Tyfry Robert, Sarah Beers.

Supreme Champion Ridden Pony

Dunminnin Fly Mulligan, Alison Stewart.

Reserve Supreme Champion Ridden Pony

Littlebyrom Limited Edition, Kjerstin Chissel.

Overall Supreme Champion Pony of the Show

Doohulla Hazy Duke, Anthony Rodgers.

Reserve Supreme Champion Pony of the Show

Dunminnin Fly Mulligan, Alison Stewart.

