Proud family, friends, and invited guests gathered to celebrate students receiving full-time Level 2 Technical Certificates in Equine Care and Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diplomas in Equine Management.

During the ceremony, the achievements of part-time learners on Level 2 and Level 3 programmes were celebrated. Several notable achievements were recognised including those of students continuing their education on higher level degree courses.

In his speech Dr Eric Long, CAFRE, Head of Education, acknowledged the significance of CAFRE’s strong equine industry links, which contribute to CAFRE’s education and knowledge transfer provision. Dr Long recorded his thanks to all those within the equine industry with whom CAFRE has developed strong partnerships.

In her address, Shelley Stuart congratulated all students, drawing particular attention to top students on the full-time courses.

Emma Brow, (Hillsborough) achieved a Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management and was awarded four prizes at the ceremony. Michelle-Claudia Rovinaru (Virginia) as the top student on the Level 2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care received two prizes at the Awards Ceremony.

Grainne Flavin, from Bennett’s Equestrian inspired her audience as Guest Speaker at the ceremony. Grainne talked about the importance of education, the success of Irish horses at the highest levels and the talent and the opportunities within the Irish Equine industry. She stressed the value of having self-confidence and emphasised the importance of being kind to oneself, to others and to the animals in our care.

Students who complete Level 2 or Level 3 qualifications have demonstrated their ability to develop their knowledge and practical skills to enable them to progress in employment in the equine sector.

Level 3 full-time students may have the option to consider continuing to study on a Foundation or Honours Degree course also available at CAFRE, Enniskillen Campus.

If you are interested in exploring an equine career, get in contact with Enniskillen Campus. CAFRE offers Further Education courses suited to those with GCSE or equivalent qualifications who are interested in or already working in the equine industry. Foundation and Honours Degree courses in Equine Management are available for those who have completed A-Level or equivalent qualifications.

Details of courses can be found at www.cafre.ac.uk. Applications are open for courses starting in 2025, so get ahead, study Equine at Enniskillen Campus.

1 . Equine Awards Day Rhianna Speers (Newcastle) received a Level 2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care at the Further Education Awards Ceremony at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus. (Pic: CAFRE) Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

2 . Equine Awards Day Rachael Foster (Carrickfergus) received a Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management at the Further Education Awards Ceremony at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus. Rachael has progressed on to study for a Foundation Degree in Equine Management at CAFRE, a qualification validated by Ulster University. (Pic: CAFRE) Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

3 . Equine Awards Day Eva Baxter (Ballynahinch) received a Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management at the Further Education Awards Ceremony at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus. (Pic: CAFRE) Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

4 . Equine Awards Day Karen White (Tempo) celebrated the completion of a Level 3 Certificate in the Principles of Horse Care and Management with husband Rodney and daughter Mia, when they attended the Further Education Awards Ceremony at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus. (Pic: CAFRE) Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales