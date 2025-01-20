Horse Week: Eventing Ireland Northern Region hold Annual General Meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Wednesday, January 15 Eventing Ireland Northern Region held their AGM at Gourleys in Ballygowan, County Down.

As always, the evening was well supported by both members and friends.

There were many faces in attendance who had been at the Amateur and Grassroots seminar, held at the Meadows Equestrian Centre the night before!

Event Co-Ordinator Dora Beacom had flown in from Spain to attend both events and then hopped on a plane back to Spain to start her preparation for the annual two phase due to take place over two days in 2025 on March 8 and 9. Get your entries for this to Dora asap via the Northern Region Paypal page, [email protected] stating the class entered, name of the horse and name of the rider.

The Stinson Award (someone who contributes to the sport by effort, endeavour and example) was presented to Andrew Napier on behalf of the Napier family, Hazeldene, by Georgia Stubington. (Pic: Sporting Images NI)

Northern Region chairman, Georgia Stubington, welcomed everyone to the AGM and commenced proceedings.

The official business was started by the acceptance of the 2023 minutes and treasurer John McBride presented the financial report for 2024.

Unfortunately, a loss was made in 2024 and, whilst not a substantial amount, John reminded members of the need to support their Northern Region events and any fundraising initiatives from the Northern Region Committee where possible.

John also requested that if anyone had any ideas for sponsors or any contacts that may be be interested in becoming a sponsor, to please chat to a committee member who will be able to initiate contact.

The Pooler Trophy was presented to Callie Berry on behalf of Susie Berry by Caroline Keatley. (Pic: Sporting Images NI)

The Northern Region Committee have put together various sponsorship packages for 2025 which can be obtained by emailing the Northern Region office [email protected].

Georgia Stubington gave the chairman’s address, thanking all present for taking the time to attend the evening and welcoming some new faces to the Eventing family.

After a review of the 2024 events Georgia paid tribute to the friends and members lost over the last 12 months, in particular Rosemary Lowry, Richard Tolerton and Ronnie Duke all great supporters of equestrian sport but in particular Eventing Ireland.

Georgia also pointed out that 2024 had been the Northern Region’s 60th anniversary year, a landmark everyone managed to miss in the excitement of an Olympic year!

Unfortunately, 2024 was one of the worst years on record for the cancellation of events. The weather was no one’s friend thanks to one of the wettest spring/summers on record.

In 2024 there were cancellations at Tyrella, Hazeldene, Glenpatrick, Finvoy and Vesey Lodge. Georgia thanked these landowners for their endeavours which were sadly thwarted by the weather.

Every event cancellation is a huge blow to the region. The Napier family at Hazeldene agreed to host two additional events at very short notice which gave members vital opportunities to collect those all-important qualifications.

Georgia thanked all the Northern Region landowners and their families for their hard work and unending loyalty to the region which allowed the Northern Region to run 10 fantastic events in 2024, the committee looks forward to working with them all in again in 2025.

Georgia also thanked the region’s main sponsors in 2024 namely Baileys Horse Feeds, Demlay Equestrian, Glenpatrick Horseboxes, Horse First, Kim Constable and Sporting Images NI.

It takes hundreds of volunteers each week to enable the events to run. Georgia thanked all the volunteers, stewards and officials that give freely of their time each week to help out at Northern Region events and thanked Carole Young and Vina Buller for their many years of service on the Northern Region committee who have both decided to step down in 2025.

Vina Buller, Nicky Nesbitt and David Lowry were all retiring from committee but eligible for re-election. Vina had decided to step down in 2025. Nicky and David were duly re-elected with Barbara Dixon proposing their re-election and Elizabeth Hamilton seconding. There were no new nominations to committee.

The floor was opened for any other business and the annual committee awards were presented at the conclusion of official business.

John Martin Award (someone who contributes to the advancement and promotion of our sport) was presented to Joanne Jarden by Georgia Stubington. This was presented to Joanne at the Amateur and Grassroots seminar at the Meadows the previous evening as Joanne was hosting a webinar for Eventing Ireland on the night of the Northern Region AGM.

Pooler Trophy (for international performance) was presented to Callie Berry on behalf of Susie Berry by Caroline Keatley. Susie has now won this award for three years running.

Stinson Award (someone who contributes to the sport by Effort, Endeavour & Example) was presented to The Napier Family of Hazeldene by Georgia Stubington.

The Special Recognition Award (for unpaid volunteers who go above and beyond the call of duty) was due to be presented to two different volunteers as the committee could not decide between them as they are both so dedicated to their volunteering duties!

The worthy recipients were Catherine Crawford and Raymond Cullen. Unfortunately, neither winner was available to attend the AGM so the trophy will be awarded to them both individually at a later date.

Georgia brought the meeting to a conclusion; thanked everyone for their attendance and wished everyone well in 2025.

In conclusion Georgia reminded everyone that the Flexi Eventing League sponsored by Bailey’s Horse Feeds was currently in full swing at the Meadows Equestrian Centre each Saturday.

Dressage entries must be sent to Dora Beacom the Wednesday before and show jumping and cross-country entries are to be made online via the MEC website.

Office bearers for 2025 are as follows: Georgia Stubington, chairman; Jean Mitchell MBE, vice-chairman; Dora Beacom, event organiser; Catherine McDowell, honorary secretary; John McBride, treasurer; Jonathan Steele, committee rider rep.

Committee members are: Ronnie Beggs; Denis Currie; Elizabeth Hamilton; Nicky Nesbitt; David Lowry; Lawrence Patterson and Stuart Stirling.