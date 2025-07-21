Horse Week: Excellence in evidence at Tullymurry

This week was no different, as team Tullymurry showcased the significant amount of work they put into organising another remarkable event in the region, just one week after the stunning opening display at this beautiful Co Down location.

Once again, David O’Connor and Johnny Hagan designed and built four impressive, flowing courses. The first loop was altered from the previous week, with new fences added to create a fitting challenge leading up to the initial water and skinny combination.

The jumps were creatively designed and adorned with a vibrant selection of fresh flowers, lovingly cultivated by the highly esteemed matriarch, Marian Turley. After enjoying a brief getaway during the dry spell, Marian had given her daughter, Elaine, clear instructions on how to care for the flowers, ensuring they were in perfect condition for the two consecutive events.

When thinking of team Tullymurry, the word “collegiality” comes to mind. It’s not just the extended family that contributes; everyone involved in lessons, liveries, and even those with a tenuous connection to Tullymurry Equestrian come together to make it happen.

This creates a truly lively and happy team, from the efficient car park attendants who skillfully manage space and traffic flow, to the vivacious tea ladies whose delectable offerings this week included homemade scones from Lindsay Kennedy and tray bakes from Nichola Wray.

Once again, the remarkable team of volunteers managed a wide range of tasks, across all phases ensuring everything ran seamlessly from the first dressage test at 8.30am to the last rider crossing the cross country finish line at 5.43pm. Northern Region are indeed fortunate and very blessed to have this incredible support in our midst.

It was lovely to have two new ‘recruits’ to the control team in the form of Margaret Creighton and Fiona Linehan whom Northern Region hope will become permanent members of this distinguished gang. The winners of the Volunteer Draw this week are:

£50 M&S Voucher from Elaine McKee – Jacqueline Rooney

Voucher for Nurse Clinic for cat or dog at Furry Friends given by Ciarrai Rice – Kaiti McCann

Cap from Equine Elite – Donald Morgan Thank you to these generous sponsors who are rewarding the backbone of the sport.

In addition, Kim Constable is providing £1,000 for a draw which will include all volunteers who have helped at a minimum of six events in the year. All volunteers each week are also added to the Eventing Ireland-wide draw for a trip for two to WEG in 2026 sponsored by Best In Show Travel.

These are all wonderful ways to incentivise this highly important group of people.

There were just two starters in the EI 110 Open class with the notable absence of Steven Smith and Casey Webb. Unfortunately, Trevor Smith was knocked out of action earlier in the week so his place, on the ground helping the pupils, was taken by Steven while Casey was required back at the yard to cover staff holidays.

Suzanne Hagan had an easy victory with Loughview Commander, her nine year old Cobra gelding who added just 2.4 time penalties to their first phase score of 32. This gave them a comfortable margin over Manvendra Singh who was riding Grand Marnier, Declan Cullen’s 13-year-old gelding, most recently campaigned by Declan’s daughter, Kitty, who is now in the final preparations for her trip to Le Mans as part of the Pony European Championship Squad.

Course Designer, David O’Connor, took time out to compete on Saturday with great success. He claimed victory in the EI 110 on board Twice The Spice, a ten year old mare by Lancelot, owned by Barry and Helen Fletcher. David is keeping this mare fit and competition – ready for their daughter, Rachel, who is currently recovering from surgery.

Lois Thompson slotted into second place, just two points behind with Jackie Harris’s Moneyquid Velvet, a seven-year-old mare by the Irish Draught stallion, Flagmount Clover Diamond.

Fifteen-year-old Maeve Deverell from Co Offaly took the honours in the EI 110 J class where she was double mounted. She had a pillar to post finish with Annaharvey Dunowen, her fourth consecutive win nationally with this twelve year old Dutch bred gelding, owned by her father, Sam Deverell. Caitlin Woods from Duleek, Co Meath, took second place with Greygrove Delight which won the previous week at Tullymurry 1.

This week saw an unprecedented number of nine competitors in the EI 110 Amateur class where there is an abundance of friendly rivalry. Sadly, Denis Currie wasn’t able to add to that number as he was relaxing in Portugal. Nichola Wray cut short Britt Megahey’s recent run of wins by claiming the red rosette and finishing on her flatwork mark of 31.3 with Dylan, AKA. Springhill Showman with whom she has had outstanding success. Britt came home, 2.6 points adrift having picked up time penalties in the jumping phase with his Centrestage gelding, Our Showman.

The reigning EI 100 Amateur Champions, Samantha Dale and Threeseas, took their place at the centre of the podium in the EI 100 Amateur class of ten where show jumping proved very influential. They finished on their Coreen Abernethy awarded mark of 28.8, over five points clear of Alex Buller riding Vina Buller’s Thoroughbred gelding, Mr Marmalade. Alex, who is enjoying a revival at the sport, flies in each Friday from her London-based work to compete.

It was a case of three in a row for 15-year-old Maya Constable and the brilliant little pony, Rockon Pedro, who added nothing to the mark of 23.8 awarded by Julie Green. Stablemate, Villa Prince, ridden by good friend, Aimee-Leigh Baillie finished in second, seven points behind, also managing to keep all jumping phases clear.

Sixteen combinations came before Corey Mawhinney in the EI 100 J class where he was most impressed with Portadown pupil, Katie Robinson riding Ophelia Cruise, an eight year old mare who was recording her fourth win at this level. Also retaining their first phase position and finishing over five points adrift was Drumbo rider, Zara Reid with her recently acquired mount, 10-year-old Major Cross.

Sarah Ennis, in advance of her preparations to travel to England on Sunday, came to Tullymurry with four horses and placed first with two, one second and one third. She took the win in the EI 100 class with Ordonnay, a six-year-old gelding by Jardonnay VDL who moved up three places from dressage, judged by Julie Green, in a class where the majority faulted in the second phase. Myah McLean and Emile Ford, who were the first phase leaders, had to settle for second place as she, and a number of others, picked up four faults for circling through the Show jumping start after the bell had gone.

Sarah Ennis picked up her second win in the EI 90 class where she also placed second. She took the win with the Irish Sport Horse, Fenyas Email, on just its second outing under Eventing Ireland rules. This five year old bay mare by Jaguar Mail was bred by the owner, PJ Hegarty and added nothing to the Lucinda Webb-Graham score of 22.0, half a mark ahead of yard companion, Alabama Cruise, owned by Gerald Kilbride who was eliminated on his previous, maiden outing at Hillcrest.

Gillian Neill from Newtownards can certainly consider Tullymurry as a lucky venue for her and The Crafty Fox, her seven-year-old Lancelot gelding whom she started competing last year, as they also won there last year at a lower level. Gillian took a break from eventing for seventeen years but has certainly come back with a vengeance and is amassing very credible results.

They were one of only three combinations to finish on their dressage score.

Rachel Ferres occupied the runner up spot with SVS Zinno, having won at the venue last week. This seven-year-old grey mare is by Dino W and was bred by Brian Hutchinson.

Local girl, 15-year-old Una McIlmail from Downpatrick had plenty to celebrate on Saturday night as she finished top of the leaderboard in the EI 90 P class, riding Lusmagh Anthem, a Connemara pony by Cloughill Island, whom she has had for two and a half years. Una works hard in all facets of her life and has just finished fourth year at Assumption Grammar. She has aspirations to become a vet, like her older sister, so spends a lot of time milking cattle, working with the livestock at home as well as training with her pony under the tutelage of Doug Stevenson. This has clearly paid dividends as she had a pillar to post victory to complete on a sub thirty score. Another hard working young lady took second place, just half a point behind. That was Emily Turley, grand daughter of the land owner, Marian Turley, who was riding her mother, Sarah Turley’s, pony, Budore Mystic Legend who won last week at Tullymurry 1.

Without a doubt, the award for the biggest smile this week went to Suzanne Hill from Donaghadee who won the 14-starter EI 80 class with Butter, her twelve year old mare by Gold N silver. This combination has been nipping at the heels of the winners for some time so it’s particularly pleasing to see success landing on their doorstep.

Suzanne is a very busy and a very accomplished lady, having qualified for the side saddle class at RDS and was reserve champion at Balmoral. We wish her well in Dublin next month.

RESULTS

EI 110 Open

1. Suzanne Hagan, Loughview Commander

2. Manvendra Singh, Grand Marnier

EI 110

1. David O’Connor, Twice The Spice

2. Lois Thompson, Moneyquid Velvet

3. Sarah Ennis, Nycarlos H

4. Orlagh Halliday, Cold War

5. Anita Doherty, Goldiva

6. Johnny Mulligan, Nelson

EI 110 J

1. Maeve Deverell, Annaharvey Dunowen

2. Caitlin Woods, Greygrove Delight

3. Lee Bloomfield, BGS Tea or Coffee

4. Maeve Deverell, Annaharvey Rozendal

5. Erin Mathieson, DG Cool Dawn

EI 110 Amateur

1. Nichola Wray, Springhill Showman

2. Britt Megahey, R Showman

3. Ciarrai Rice, Lady J

4. Aimee Webb, Imperial Matriach

5. Lucy Toombs, Bluestone Ice

6. Ros Morgan, Vos Surprise

EI 100

1. Sarah Ennis, Ordonnay

2. Myah McLean, Emile Ford

3. Ian McCluggage, Meadowspring

4. Freya Kennedy, Silver Reflection MPS

5. Elaine O’Connor, Tullymurry Masha

6. Freya Kennedy, Shanvey Doonard Delight

EI 100J

1. Katie Robinson, Ophelia Cruise

2. Zara Reid, Major Cross

3. Clodagh Shanaghan-Rice, KEC Issek

4. Oisin Govender, Bridgehouse Sir Lancelot

5. Molly Goodwin, Our Dream W

6. Mya McMullan, CSF Quality Surprise

EI 100 Amateur

1. Samantha Dale, Threeseas

2. Alex Buller, Mr Marmalade

3. Rachel Keys, Drumnaconnell Bellagio

4. Wendy Findlay, Hill Farm Pebble

5. Hollie Smith, Mr Diceman

6. Christina Turley, Ann’s Bob

EI 100 P

1. Maya Constable, Rockon Pedro

2. Aimee-Leigh Baillie, Villa Prince

3. Eve Lindsay, Glenomore Tom

4. Isabella Irwin, Molly XX

EI 100 T

1. Anna McErlean, Dancing Red

2. Jonathan Hagan, Toby

3. Suzanne Hagan, Bobby

EI 90

1. Sarah Ennis, Fenyes Email

2. Sarah Ennis, Alabama Cruise

3. Connor McClory, Bestman Bryan

4. Zach Watson, Toberpatrick Gentle. Dove

5. Lee Bloomfield, LSD Blaze

6. Abbie Knox, Freeway

EI 90 Amateur

1. Gillian Neill, The Crafty Fox

2. Rachel Ferres, SVS Zinno

3. Helen Sawey-Quinn, Conor

4. Julie Coombs, Bruno Mars

5. Flora Crawford, Inisharoan Orlagh

6. Anne Killen, Penanns Mourne Silver

EI 90 P

1. Una McIlmail, Lusmagh Anthem

2. Emily Turley, Budore Mystic Legend

3. Cliodhna Kelly, Milford Boy

4. Ella Watters, shadows Golden Boy

5. Victoria Grieves, Twister D’Euro

6. Abbie Harkness, Moneylagan Dawn

EI 90 T

1. Becky. Cullen, Garralent

2. Aoife Davis, Oldtown Starling

3. Lucy Kayes, Slievenisky Shamrock

4. Erin McClernon, Jumper D’Ainay

5. Holly Carville, Tullans Roxy

6. Molly Evans, Balle An Scelig

EI 80

1. Suzanne Hill, Butter

2. Abbie Cummins, Cassie

3. Annie Davis, AJ Lightening Cavalier

4. Jonathan West, Monmurry Sovereign

5. Lynsey Kennedy, Izzey Miyake

6. Ava McKay, Clonalee Tomboy

EI 80 T

1. Christina Sterling-Berry, Ardbrin

2. Giovanna Roelle, Derrynoose Lady

3. Tasja O’Hare, Craigstown Boy

4. Michaela Donnelly, Beibin Mor

5. Matthew Kelly, Reinitinruby

6. Joanna Tarasewicz, Prince Harry Trotter

1 . Myah McLean and Emile Ford won the blue rosette in Tullymurry2's EI100 class Myah McLean and Emile Ford won the blue rosette in Tullymurry2's EI100 class. (Photo: Anne Hughes) Photo: Anne Hughes Photo Sales

2 . Nichola Wray and Dylan jump out of Tullymurry's water complex where the won the EI110(Amateur) class Nichola Wray and Dylan jump out of Tullymurry's water complex where the won the EI110(Amateur) class. (Photo: Anne Hughes) Photo: Anne Hughes Photo Sales

3 . Gillian Neill and The Crafty Fox jump happily on their way to a win in the EI90(Amateur) class at Tullymurry Gillian Neill and The Crafty Fox jump happily on their way to a win in the EI90(Amateur) class at Tullymurry. (Photo: Anne Hughes) Photo: Anne Hughes Photo Sales