Horse Week: Exciting start to the TRI Equestrian NI sponsored Interschools League at Meadows Equestrian Centre

In the Primary 50cms Individual category, Mona Roelle aboard Tango from Victoria College Prep, claimed victory, followed closely by Rachel Stranney on AJ from Christ the King PS in Drumaness. The Mini Mixtures team, featuring riders such as Rosie Clarke and Myra McCarroll, secured first place in the Primary 50cms Teams competition.

Eliza Burke, riding Blueoak Bonnie from Clare PS, triumphed in the Primary 60cms Individual event. The Born to Ride team, with standout performances from Molly Reid and Isobell Abernethy, dominated the Primary 60cms Teams category.

The Primary 70cms Individual event saw Harry Hannaway on Hippo take the top spot.

In the Secondary 75cms Teams division, Friends School emerged victorious, with stellar performances from Georgia Storey and Zara McConnell. Caitie McEvoy from St Francis Primary led the Secondary 75cms Individual category with her pony Fred.

Banbridge High School Flyers soared to first place in the Novice Teams 85cms, while Jack Cowan on Buddy from Lurgan College excelled in the Novice Individuals 85cms.

The Open Teams 1m category was fiercely contested, with Dromore High School clinching first place thanks to exceptional rides by Jenna Morton and Zara Reid. Tim Morton from Seagoe Primary School topped the Open Individual 1m event on Silver.

In the Premier Open Individual 1.10m, Peter Morton showcased his talent with Pearl (Royal School Armagh) securing first place. Mellisa McKinstry from Queens University excelled in the University Section of the Premier Open Individual 1.10m on Oxendeen Lui.

The second leg of this ever popular league takes place on Saturday 28th Sepetmber.

Results

Primary 50cms Individual:

1. Mona Roelle, Tango (Victoria College Prep); 2. Rachel Stranney, AJ (Christ the King PS, Drumaness); 3. Joanna Douglas, Scarletts Harry (Harry) (Hardy Memorial Primary School); 4. Molly McCarthy, Casper (Downshire Primary); 5. Daisy Murphy, Woodfield Prancer (Killinchy Primary); 6. Lillian Stockdale, Candy (Carntall Primary).

Primary 50cms Teams:

1. Mini Mixtures: Rosie Clarke (Culmore Princess), Myra McCarroll (Mr Punky), Jessica McCarroll (Killenena Sandy), Lilian Stockdale (Candy); 2. Glynn Primary School/ Toreagh Primary School: Lily Crawford (Ballyskeagh Pixi), Harlow Robinson (Holly), Penny Robinson (Dat’ll Do), Lily Crawford, (Aghaderg Stepping Delight); 3. Mini Mavericks: Lyla Faith Jones (Highthyme Anastasia), Lottie Coombs, (Bobby); Jonathan Black (Legavallons Miss Pepper), Caomhian J O’Kane (Lily Rose).

Primary 60cms Individual:

1. Eliza Burke, Blueoak Bonnie (Clare PS); 2. Jake Ross, Mini Digger (Fairview Primary); 3. Maisie Rogers, Commander (St Patrick's Academy); 4. Mona Roelle, Tango (Victoria College Prep); 5. Sandra Simpson, Princess Snowdrop (Killylea Primary School); 6. Taylor-Lee Doyle, Telynau Darwin (St Oliver Plunketts PS, Ballyhegan).

Primary 60cms Teams:

1. Born to Ride: Molly Reid (Little Me), Isobell Abernethy (Shadow of a Star), Zara Abertnethy (Whitehill Bella), Molly Reid (Kingsman Dave); 2. Loanends Primary School: Mark Brown (Josie), Paige Erwin (Quincey), Georgia Bingham (Rosie Boo), Indie Bingham (Poppy); 3. Kate Green (Fifi Trixiebelle), Daisy Murphy (Brookfield Prancer), Kate Green (Toffeepops).

Primary 70cms Individual:

1. Harry Hannaway, Hippo (Our Lady's Primary School); 2. Molly Reid, Little Me (Riverdale PS); 3. Indie Bingham, Poppy (Loanends Primary School); 4. Mia Robinson, Rock (Millington PS); 5. Eliza Burke, Blueoak Bonnie (Clare PS); 6. Sienna Doherty, Sweet Lily (The Armstrong Primary).

Secondary 75cms Teams:

1. Friends School: Georgia Storey (Rico), Zara McConnell (Rialsa Riverdance), Emily McClelland (Creevagh Connection), Annabel McKeown (Seldom Seen Kid); 2. SHGS: Leah Lennon (Beau), Rosie Strain (Angel), Genevive Lennon (Tori), 3. Enniskillen Royal Grammar School: Lily Moore (Izzy), Imogen Heap (Chico), Tori Veitch (Ballyerk Canyon), Isabelle Wallace (Bess). .

Secondary 75cms Individual:

1. Caitie McEvoy, Fred (St Francis Primary); 2. Anna Poots, Maggie (Dromore High School); 3. Elen Irwin, Belle (Cookstown High School); 4. Lucy Baird, Sprite (Banbridge Academy); 5. Caitie McEvoy, Sophia (St Francis Primary School); 6. Ava Wickie, Fizz Bomb (Lurgan Junior High School).

Novice Teams 85cms:

1. Banbridge High School Flyers: Kathryn Wolfe (Taking Chances), Sophia Madley (Vancouver’s Choice), Amelia Wheeler (Lisnahall Miss Toffee), Georgia Cunningham (Canadian Express); 2. Dromore High School: Zara Reid (Kingsman Dave), Isaac McCarthy (Hollywood Pippin), Izzy Irvine (Clear Water), Henry McCarthy (Ballinashallog Gold Finch); 3. Dromore High School: Eva Wright (Rathcairn Blue), Jessica Herron (Drumloghan Glen), Reannah McIlroy (Paris), Shannon Cairns (Pilgrim).

Novice Individuals 85cms:

1. Jack Cowan, Buddy (Lurgan College); 2. Aoife Davis, Oldtown Starling (Saintfield High School); 3. Rosie Strain, Angel (SHGS); 4. Erin Doherty, Consider It Dun (Methodist College, Belfast); 5. Penny Logan, Murphy (Ballyclare High School); 6. Leigh Graham, Pepper (Dunclug College).

Novice Individuals 85cms (University Section)

1. Catherine Cowan, Lady Remarque (University of Ulster, Coleraine); 2. Elly-Rose Dixon, Sliabh Ban Rosie (Ulster University, Belfast).

Open Teams 1m:

1. Dromore High School: Jenna Morton (Stella), Zara Reid (Greylands Diamond Girl), Katie McKee (Darkies Boy), Taylor McKnight (Indie); 2. The Royal School Armagh – Red: Molly McConnell (Maximus), Maisie Anderson (Farhill Captain Harry), Amy Clarke (Fire Heart Flash), Peter Morton (Pearl); 3. Banbridge Academy- Waddell: Charlotte Betts (Frankie), Juliana Nelson (Timmy), Serena Brown (Pippa), Emma Baird (Rocky).

Open Individual 1m:

1. Tim Morton, Silver (Seagoe Primary School); 2. Sophia Bingham, Prada (Cambridge House); 3. Erin Doherty, Consider It Dun (Methodist College, Belfast); 4. Cayleigh Irwin Murph (Antrim Grammar School); 5. Katie Niblock, Delilah (Kilkeel High); 6. Shannon Cairns, Pilgrim (Dromore High School).

Premier Open Individual 1.10m:

1. Peter Morton, Pearl (Royal School Armagh); 2. Pippa Moore, Scooby Bee (Wallace High School); 3. Julianna Nelson, Jim (Banbridge Academy); 4. Peter Morton, Humphrey (Royal School Armagh), 5. Cliodhna McEvoy, Juno (Newbridge Integrated College); 6. Taylor McKnight, INDIE (Dromore High School).

Premier Open Individual 1.10m (University Section):

1. Mellisa McKinstry, Oxendeen Lui (Queens University).

1 . Interschools Harry Hannaway riding Hippo, winners of the Primary 70cm Individual. (Pic: Tori OC Photography)

2 . Interschools Catie McEvoy riding Fred, winners of the 75cm Secondary Individual. (Pic: Tori OC Photography)

3 . Interschools Kathryn Wolfe riding Taking Chances, part of the winning Novice Team the Banbridge High School High Flyers.