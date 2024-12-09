Horse Week: Fabulous end to Ecclesvill's fifth and final showjumping league of the year

The decision was made to go ahead with the show and thankfully all was completed before Storm Darragh arrived!

The qualified competitors were fantastic on the night and it resulted in some nail biting jump offs! Kim McKevlin was on fine form throughout the show and picked up her red ribbon by winning the 60cm class on her lovely pony Jessie. Emma Hamill and the very speedy Cookie picked up the red rosette in the 70cm class. Both the 60cm and 70cm classes were very kindly sponsored by MGM Equestrian in Castlederg.

Sophie Johnston and Ben were the winners of the 80cm class with Kyra Loughran and Missy a very close second place. The 90cm and 1m classes were won by Sarah Louise Devlin and her careful pony Lady.

The first of the riders to receive beautiful cups for 2024 were Kim McKevlin and Jessie, winner of the RD Equestrian 60cm class. The Eugene Donnelly Memorial Cup for the 70cm class was won by Emma Hamill and Cookie. The 80cm Boyd Perpetual Trophy was awarded to a delighted Sophie Johnston and Ben.

The 90cm AJS Promotions Cup and 1m Farmfeeds cup were won by local girl Scarlett Knox and Patrick.

The organisers would like to take this opportunity thank all the many competitors who supported this league and the Super League. Also sincere thanks to Raymond Caldwell, Course Builder, and to Malvern Moore his assistant.

Results from December 6:

40cm Class (Double Clears):

Joe Blaney and Chester; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Tess Blaney and Spud; Isla Clarke and Princess; Willow Sloane and April; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Connie O’Hagan and Ash; Anna Mullan and Peaches; Bob Lee and Teddy.

50cm Class (Double Clears):

Connie O’Hagan and Henry; Lucy Broderick and Rosie; Aoife Dunne and Ria; Willow Sloane and April; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Joey Dickson and Alvinn; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Bob Lee and Teddy; Henry Johnston and Archie; Christina Devlin and Lady; Myra McCarroll and Polly; Elsa Lee and Teddy.

60cm Class (Sponsored by MGM Equestrian Castlederg):

1st Kim McKevlin and Jessie; 2nd Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy; 3rd Ella-Jane and Archie 4th Aoife Maguire and Stella; 5th Leila Rose McCabe and Rocky; 6th Cara McCartin and Joey.

70cms (Sponsored by MGM Equestrian Castlederg):

1st Emma Hamill and Cookie; 2nd Sophie Johnston and Ben; 3rd Kayla Donnelly and Bleech; 4th Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie; 5th Mollie Lee and George; 6th Ann Stacey and Rocky.

80cms:

1st Sophie Johnston and Ben; 2nd Kyra Loughran and Missy; 3rd Ellie Mae McCrory and Bailie; 4th Lily Kelly and Bo; 5th Emma Hamill and Cookie; 6th Isabel Wallace and Bess.

90cms:

1st Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; 2nd Isabel Wallace and Bess.

1m:

1st Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady.

Super Leagues 2024 results

60cm – RD Equestrian Cup:

1st Kim McKevlin and Jessie; 2nd Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy; 3rd Kayla Donnelly and Bleech.

70cm – Eugene Donnelly Memorial Cup:

1st Emma Hamill and Cookie; 2nd Sophie Johnston and Ben; 3rd Ella Jane Johnston and Archie.

80cm – Boyd Cup:

1st Sophie Johnston and Ben; 2nd Isabelle Wallace and Bess; 3rd Emma Hamill and Cookie.

90cm – AJS Promotions Cup:

1st Scarlett Knox and Patrick; 2nd Isabelle Wallace and Bess; 3rd Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady.

1m – Farmfeeds Cup:

1st Scarlett Knox and Patrick; 2nd Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady.

The very popular annual Christmas Cracker Show is scheduled for Friday, December 27 starting at 10am with lots of fun classes for all abilities. There will also be a Festive Fancy Dress Parade sponsored by RD Equestrian.

The team at Ecclesville would like to thank the equestrian community for their continued support and wish you all a Happy Christmas.

Ecclesville Prize winners in the 70cm Super League, 1st Emma Hamill was presented with the Eugene Donnelly memorial Cup, 2nd Sophie Johnston and 3rd Ella-Jane Johnston. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Ecclesville Prize winners in the 90cm Super League, 1st Scarlett Knox with the AJS Promotions Cup, 2nd Isobel Wallace and 3rd Sara-Louise Devlin. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Ecclesville Isla Clarke and Princess with her red rosette and trophy for the 40cm League. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)