Horse Week: Fabulous Finvoy finds favour with eventers

The Co Antrim venue was mind-blowing from the moment you drove up the lovely secluded laneway lined with its very own ‘dark hedges’. At the top you were greeted by the beautiful horse figure, sculpted from a fallen beech tree sourced from the farm.

The immaculate hedges and lush grass, akin to that of a top-tier golf course, along with the charming fence decorations, all contributed to an atmosphere where pride and attention to detail were clearly evident.

Christopher Campbell had spent many hours using Andrew Napier’s aggravator to ensure that ground conditions were in perfect shape for all phases.

As always, Adam Stevenson dedicated considerable effort to the course design, crafting four outstanding tracks for competitors ranging from EI110 to EI80. Storm Eoghan earlier in the year had provided him with some material for additional fences for which he used his creative skills to construct a number of new jumps.

Rea’s of Finvoy, long-time supporters of Dirraw Farm, showcased some of their agricultural machinery as fence decorations, particularly around the aptly named Rea’s water complex.

Throughout the day, commentator, Paul Nolan, kept attendees informed about the cross country results from the Junior and Young Rider Championships taking place in Strzegom.

The Northern Region is extremely grateful to the Campbell family for the use of these superb facilities which they haven’t been able to use for the past three years due to incessant rainfall. However, everyone on Saturday was full of praise for the spectacular event which reminded them of how much they have missed out during its absence from the calendar.

As always, the Region must pay huge tribute to all its officials and volunteers who make the sport possible. They are especially thankful to all those from the North West who are not necessarily aligned to eventing but who willingly dedicated the day to the Northern Region.

Once again, thanks to Kim Constable, Elaine McKee and Lucy Kayes who very kindly provided this week’s Volunteer prizes:

£200 cash (Kim Constable) CAROLE YOUNG

£50 cash (Kim Constable) AILEEN BROWNE

£50 M&S Voucher (Elaine McKee)CATHERINE ABBOTT

Two tickets to The Curragh Racecourse (Lucy Kayes) JANE McFARLANE

The clash of dates with a Home International, the new International at Scone Palace, the YR & Junior Championships at Strzegom plus the fact that the Pony Club Home Championships are taking place on Monday, all served to have a depleting effect on the numbers with several classes reduced to just one entry.

Sweet Wall Eventing’s Lucca Stubington had a very successful day in the EI 110 class where she occupied the top two placings.

Glencarne, who was leading the first phase with a Lucinda Webb-Graham score of 28.3 had to settle for the runner up spot after the addition of 12.4 time penalties cross country. This seven-year-old gelding by Olympic Lux, owned by Heather McReynolds, made the transition back up to this level look easy. The win went to Ballyneety Cavalier Imp, a seven-year-old mare owned by Kevin and Anna Ross, sired by the Irish Sport Horse, Cavalier Land and was previously campaigned by Sarah Sproule. On this occasion they added just 4.4 time penalties to their flatwork mark of 32.

It was a two way battle in the EI 110 Amateur class between Denis Currie and Dean Salmon as the other regular combatants, Britt Megahey, Nichola Wray and Ros Morgan, were displaying their talents at Lisgarvan International. Denis enjoyed a pillar to post finish with Merlot as Dean and Kylestone Carrick Prince parted company at the Causeway Logs at 15.

Eleven combinations came before Martina McKinley in the EI 100 class where she reserved her top marks for Caryn Walker and Newferry Eustonov. However, one lowered fence in show jumping dropped them down to fourth place. This paved the way to success for Holly Milligan and Our Springhill Hot Toddy, her six-year-old gelding by Bernhard, who added nothing to his first phase score, giving him a two point advantage over second placed Neil Morrison and Patcherson who was debuting under Eventing Ireland rules.

Katie McKee was back in the winners’ enclosure in the EI 100 class with Summit, her gelding by Je T’Aime Flamenco. They led from the outset to finish with a very significant advantage over Dalton Ashfield from Loughgall riding Kinnego Centrestage, a six-year-old mare by Centrestage who began competing at the start of this season.

Zara Reid was the early leader in the EI 100 J class of two. However a couple of blips cross country gave Templepatrick rider, Sophia Bingham, the advantage she needed to take the win with Harley.

Four showjumping penalties in the EI 90 class were costly for the dressage leader, Lucca Stubington and Magic Clementine, Sheelagh Kennedy’s six year old mare by Tolan R. They have clocked up a great set of results since their eventing debut at Tyrella 1 but had to settle for second place to the class winner, Victoria Clarke and The Ladies Choice, a seven year old gelding by OBOS Quality, owned by eventer, Kerry Finlay, who finished on their dressage score of 25.8.

Katie McKee claimed her second winning rosette in the EI 90 Amateur class with her skewbald gelding, Water Paint. They led from the start and finished 2.5 points clear of Claire Killen and her Connemara, Dunluce Aoife.

Fifteen-year-old Victoria Grieves from Portstewart replicated her performance on her last outing at Loughanmore by taking the win in the EI 90 P with her mother’s gelding, Twister D’Euro. This combination have seldom been out of the top six this year and completed on their first phase mark just over one point clear of Rachel Booth and Melview Chester who had to drop one place from dressage following the addition of 1.6 time penalties cross country.

Just seven combinations battled for supremacy in the EI 80 class where Lynsey Kennedy from Ballymena was awarded Martina McKinley’s top mark of 32.3 with Izzey Miyake, her nine year old mare by Antaeus, bred by Carol Prime. However, they took it slower across the country, picking up 5.2 time faults which gave the advantage to 12-year-old Ana Goodrich from Broughshane riding Broadleas Chase which was just having its third run under EI rules.

Next week sees the Northern Region head to Glenpatrick, courtesy of Britt and Anne Megahey for the penultimate event of 2025.

FULL RESULTS

EI 110

1. Lucca Stubington, Ballyneety Cavalier Imp

2. Lucca Stubington, Glencarne

3. Martha Dolan, Quidams Liquidgold Cruiser

4. Sophie McNicholas, Forte Auream

5. Molly Evans, Son of Tully

EI 110J

1. Kirsty Greene, Corbally Mountain View

EI 110 Amateur

1. Denis Currie, Merlot

EI 100

1. Holly Milligan, Our Springhill Hot Toddy

2. Neil Morrison, Patcherson

3. Andrew Greer, Sharp Object

4. Caryn Walker, Newferry Eustenov

5. Victoria Clarke, Ballinglen Major

6. Ross Graham, Woodsgift Lux

EI 100J

1. Sophie Bingham, Harley

2. Zara Reid, Major Cross

EI 100P

1. Isabella Irwin, Molly XX

EI 100 Amateur

1. Katie McKee, Summit

2. Dalton Ashfield, Kinnego Centrestage

EI 90

1. Victoria Clarke, The Ladies Choice

2. Lucca Stubington, Magic Clementine

3. Jackson Laing, Doon Da Vinci

4. Isaac McCarthy, Suirvalley Little Monkey

5. Jackson Laing, GFL Lynara Hot Topic

6. Gwen Scott, Tattygare Me Me Me

EI 90 Amateur

1. Katie McKee, Water Paint

2. Claire Killen, Dunluce Aoife

3. Fiona McKenna, Little Lexi Lady

EI 90 P

1. Victoria Grieves, Twister D’Euro

2. Rachel Booth, Melview Chester

3. Amelia Irwin, Melody Maker

4. Ella Watters, Shadows Golden Boy

5. Sarah Wilson, Ech Feirin

EI 90T

1. Amy Roberts, Clonmacash G Force

2. Jenny Nixon, Clonquest

3. George Newton, Simply Radical

4. Jackson Laing, Ardbrin

5. Aoife Davis, Oldtown Starling

6. Callie Kennedy, Correen Rock N Roller

EI 80

1. Ana Goodrich, Broadleas Chase

2. Lynsey Kennedy, Izzey Miyake

3. Grainne Baxter, Letterkeen Sparrow

4. Una McIlmail, Lusmagh Anthem

5. Jennifer MacDonald-Corbett, My Magic Dancer of Glencoe

6. Henry McCarthy, Hollywood Pippin

Katie McKee won the EI100(Amateur) class at Finvoy with Summit (here) and the EI90(Amateur) with Water Paint. (Photo: Anne Hughes)

Lucca Stubington had a great day at Finvoy, taking the top two places in the EI110 with Ballyneety Cavalier Imp and Glencarne (here). (Photo: Anne Hughes)

Claire Killen and Dunluce Aoife finished a close second in Finvoy's EI90(Amateur) class. (Photo: Anne Hughes)