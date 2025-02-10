Horse Week: Fabulous first league final for 2025 at Ecclesville

With this being the first of the leagues for 2025 and the first opportunity to get points on the Super League Leader Board, the top six in each class had the chance to win valuable points.

In December 2025 each class, from 60cm through to 1m, a perpetual trophy will be awarded to the rider and horse combination with the most points accumulated over the leagues.

The spectators were treated to the obligatory thrills and spills plus great displays of showjumping as the competitors had to try to be both careful and speedy to negotiate the courses!

Leila-Rose McCabe and her fast and careful pony, Rocky, pulled out all the stops, posted the winning time and claimed the 60cm red rosette! In the 70cm class a delighted Amelia Devlin riding Lady picked up the winning rosette.

Amy McKevlin and Ria had a fantastic jump off to claim the first placed ribbon in the 80cm class. The 90cm class was won by local girl Maisie Armstrong riding her very stylish pony Rocky. In the last class of the day Lady was the winning pony again ridden this time by Sarah-Louise Devlin!

The organisers would like to take this opportunity thank the many competitors who supported this league.

Also sincere thanks to Raymond Caldwell, course builder, for his excellent courses. Thanks also go to MGM Equestrian, Castlederg, for sponsoring some of the many prizes awarded on the day.

Results from February 9:

40cm Class (Double Clears):

Willow Sloane and April; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Joe Blaney and Chester; Lucy Bogle and Tilly; Connie O’Hagan and Henry.

50cm Class (Double Clears):

Willow Sloane and April; Imogen Bogle and Rambo; Aoife Dunne and Ria; Bob Lee and Teddy; Lola Capewell and Annie; Joey Dickson and Alvinn; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn.

60cms (Double Clears):

Kim McKevlin and April; Connie O’Hagan and Henry; Imogen Bogle and Rambo; Ashleigh Gerrity and Bleech; Leila-Rose McCabe and Rocky; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Bob Lee and Teddy; Amelia Devlin and Mia; Amelia Devlin and Lady.

70cms (Double Clears):

Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Amelia Devlin and Lady; Molly Lee and Boomerang; Rose Gormley and Bleech; Jack Smith and Lady; Cathal Donnelly and Connie.

80cms (Double Clears):

Amy McKevlin and Ria; Sarah-Jane Sloane and Buddy; Sian McElmurray and Tilly.

90cm (Double Clear):

Maisie Armstrong and Rocky.

1m (Double Clear):

Sarah-Louise Devlin and Lady.

LEAGUE RESULTS

40cm 1st=

Willow Sloane and April; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Joe Blaney and Chester; Lucy Bogle and Tilly; Connie O’Hagan and Ash.

50cm 1st=

Willow Sloane and April; Imogen Bogle and Rambo; Aoife Dunne and Ria; Bob Lee and Teddy; Lola Capewell and Annie; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn.

60cm:

1st Leila-Rose McCabe and Rocky; 2nd Kim McKevlin and Jessie; 3rd Amelia Devlin and Lady; 4th Kim McKevlin and April; 5th Bob Lee and Teddy; 6th Connie O’Hagan and Henry.

70cm:

1st Amelia Devlin and Lady; 2nd Kim McKevlin and Jessie; 3rd Aoife Maguire and Stella; 4th Leila-Rose McCabe and Rocky; 5th Abby Armstrong and Ricky; 6th Lexi Wylie and Hollie.

80cm:

1st Amy McKevlin and Ria; 2nd Sian McElmurray and Tilly.

90cm:

1st Maisie Armstrong and Rocky; 2nd Amy McKevlin and Ria; 3rd Sarah-Louise Devlin and Lady; 4th Kyra Loughran and Missy.

1m:

1st Sarah-Louise Devlin and Lady; 2nd Kyra Loughran and Missy; 3rd Maisie Armstrong and Rocky.

The next league for 2025 is scheduled to start on Friday, February 28 at 6.15pm.

For further details please contact Ecclesville on 028 82840591.

Sian McElmurray on Tilly came second in the 80cm class. (Pic: Freelance/Jennifer Leonard)

Maisie Armstrong and Rocky were the winners of the 90cm class. (Pic: Freelance/Jennifer Leonard)

Amelia Devlin and Lady were the winners of the 70cm class. (Pic: Freelance/Jennifer Leonard)

Joe Blaney and Chester, joint league winner in the 40cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)