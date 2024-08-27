Horse Week: Final leg of summer showjumping league held at Ardnacashel Equestrian

By HW CORRESPONDENT

Journalist

Published 27th Aug 2024, 14:30 BST
THE final leg of Ardnacashel Equestrian’s showjumping league was held on Sunday, August 25.

Organisers wish to thank everyone that supported the league and say a huge ‘well done’ to all the competitors.

The Photographers for each week were Black Horse Photography NI.

Results

Cross-Poles (Clear Rounds):

Josh Martin and Magical Merlin;

Jorja Dickson and Skyfall;

Sophia Martin and Magical Merlin.

40cm (Clear Rounds):

Jorja Dickson and Skyfall;

Wesley Cole and Rhydian;

Lauren Boyd and Berry.

50cm (Clear Rounds):

Molly Anderson and Matilda;

Lucy Davidson and Puzzle.

60cm (Clear Rounds):

Lucy Davidson and Puzzle;

Abi Gardner and Rua.

70cm:

1. Abi Gardner and Spitfire;

2. Ella Dickson and Harvey.

80cm:

1. Sophie Herron and Ziggy;

2. Ella McClory and Bobby Dazzler;

3. Maisie Elliot and Sahara.

90cm:

1. Abi Gardner and Angel;

2. Ella McClory and Bobby Dazzler;

3. Sophie Herron and Ziggy;

4. Maisie Elliot and Sahara.

1m:

1. Abi Gardner and Ollie.

League Results

60cm:

1. Lucy Davidson and Puzzle (12 Points);

2. Angela Cartwright and Skye (6 Points).

70cm:

1. Ella Dickson and Harvey (28 Points);

2. Abi Gardner and Spitfire (24 Points).

80cm:

1. Maisie Elliot and Sahara (20 Points).

90cm:

1. Maisie Elliot and Sahara (25 Points).

1m:

1. Abi Gardner and Ollie (32 Points).

Lucy Davidson and Puzzle (1st in 60cm league). (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

1. Ardnacashel Equestrian

Lucy Davidson and Puzzle (1st in 60cm league). (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography

Photo Sales
Angela Cartwright and Skye (2nd in 60cm league). (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

2. Ardnacashel Equestrian

Angela Cartwright and Skye (2nd in 60cm league). (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography

Photo Sales
Maisie Elliot and Sahara (1st in 80 & 90cm League). (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

3. Ardnacashel Equestrian

Maisie Elliot and Sahara (1st in 80 & 90cm League). (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography

Photo Sales
Ella Dickson and Harvey (1st in 70cm league). (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

4. Ardnacashel Equestrian

Ella Dickson and Harvey (1st in 70cm league). (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Organisers