Horse Week: Final leg of summer showjumping league held at Ardnacashel Equestrian

Organisers wish to thank everyone that supported the league and say a huge ‘well done’ to all the competitors.
The Photographers for each week were Black Horse Photography NI.
Results
Cross-Poles (Clear Rounds):
Josh Martin and Magical Merlin;
Jorja Dickson and Skyfall;
Sophia Martin and Magical Merlin.
40cm (Clear Rounds):
Jorja Dickson and Skyfall;
Wesley Cole and Rhydian;
Lauren Boyd and Berry.
50cm (Clear Rounds):
Molly Anderson and Matilda;
Lucy Davidson and Puzzle.
60cm (Clear Rounds):
Lucy Davidson and Puzzle;
Abi Gardner and Rua.
70cm:
1. Abi Gardner and Spitfire;
2. Ella Dickson and Harvey.
80cm:
1. Sophie Herron and Ziggy;
2. Ella McClory and Bobby Dazzler;
3. Maisie Elliot and Sahara.
90cm:
1. Abi Gardner and Angel;
2. Ella McClory and Bobby Dazzler;
3. Sophie Herron and Ziggy;
4. Maisie Elliot and Sahara.
1m:
1. Abi Gardner and Ollie.
League Results
60cm:
1. Lucy Davidson and Puzzle (12 Points);
2. Angela Cartwright and Skye (6 Points).
70cm:
1. Ella Dickson and Harvey (28 Points);
2. Abi Gardner and Spitfire (24 Points).
80cm:
1. Maisie Elliot and Sahara (20 Points).
90cm:
1. Maisie Elliot and Sahara (25 Points).
1m:
1. Abi Gardner and Ollie (32 Points).