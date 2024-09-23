The course consisted of a mixture of coloured and rustic fences, where competitors jumped fences one to eight and then fences nine to 12 were timed.

The day started out with the cross-poles class where the judge was very impressed to see everyone achieving a clear round, all of whom where either assisted or unassisted, with everyone remembering their full course of 12 fences and even managing to canter some of the course. Riders finished with big smiles on their faces and received a rosette and an ice cream to prove all their hard work had paid off.

The 50cm class seen all the fences adjusted to parallels, fillers and spreads were kept out at this stage to allow those moving up from cross-poles to give it a go and gain confidence. The timer did come into effect over the latter part of the course – fences nine to 12 – which meant that rosettes first to sixth were awarded. Sophie Malone and ‘Twilight’ taking home the first place rainbow rosette and Sophie Henry riding ‘Matty’ taking the second place rosette home.

Onto the 60cm class where the course took on another dimension – fillers where added across the course and also back poles added to make spreads to some fences.

Only four double clears finished the course and with Victoria McCurdy-White and ‘Temple Bui’ completing the course in the fastest time of 35.41 seconds, the pair took the win for the third week in a row, showing the partnership between this phenomenal pair is simply second to none. Second place went to Connie Watt on ‘Ballyrainey Jack’, the pair competed the course with a smile on both their faces and in a time of 42.31 seconds they certainly had something to celebrate when they took home the second place ribbon.

With 10 competitors entering into the 70cm class a total of four competitors achieved a double clear round which meant it was down to who completed fences nine to 12 in the fastest time. With 39.68 seconds on the clock Emma Morrison and ‘Taylors Eva’ took the win. The pair were delighted to say the least. It was another second place rosette for Connie Watt and 'Ballyrainey Jack', what a great day out for these two!

As Caroline Clingan and ‘Angus’ walked the course for the 80cm class, they certainly done their homework on how they would shave off a few seconds in the speed section of the course, finishing clear all the way and in a super fast time of 35.53 seconds, there was no denying them the first place rainbow ribbon. Second Place went to Maisie Anderson and ‘Yeatz’ who jumped a lovely double clear.

Onto the 90cm class where the double clear rounds kept on coming. With a total of six clears it was down to who completed fences nine to twelve in the fastest time First place went to Maisie Anderson and ‘Farhill Captain Harry’ followed by Roberta Maginnis and ‘Elsa’.

As the course was adjusted to the last class of the day the 1m class only two competitors took on the challenge. It was first place for Elaine Morrow and her bay mare ‘Daisy’ followed by Grace Harney and ‘Willow’ in second place. Well done girls, great sportsmanship and encouragement seen.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported Hagans Croft’s Jump Mix event. Thank you to the stewards who kept the event running so smoothly and to Anna from Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

This event runs every Saturday until September 28 and is open to everyone. Entries are via Hagans Croft’s website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft App.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening. To find out more about this event, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Jump Mix results Saturday, September 21

Class 1 - X-Poles - Lead Rein (approximately 20cm in height) - Winners:

Olivia Ward, Oscar.

Class 2 - X-Poles (approx 40cm in height - can be assisted) - Winners:

Lauren Orr, Chester; Ada McClelland, Freddie; Emily McClelland, Evie; Sophie Malone, Twilight; Sophie Henry, Matty.

Class 3 - 50cm:

1. Sophie Malone, Twilight; 2. Sophie Henry, Matty; 3. Hannah Orr, Humbug; 4. Hannah Anderson, Vanellope; 5. Edna Lyness, Fergie.

Class 4 - 60cm:

1. Victoria McCurdy-White, Temple Bui; 2. Connie Watt, Ballyrainey Jack; 3. Katie Annett, Rose; 4. Izzy Napier, Elsa; 5. Katie Surgenor, Joey; 6. Harvey Copeland, Heather.

Class 5 - 70cm:

1. Emma Morrison, Taylor's Eva; 2. Connie Watt, Ballyrainey Jack; 3. Katie Surgenor, Joey; 4. Izzy Napier, Rocky; 5. Harvey Copeland, Heather; 6. Kaitlin Wilson, Arlo.

Class 6 - 80cm:

1. Caroline Clingan, Angus; 2. Maisie Anderson, Yeatz; 3. Kaitlin Wilson, Arlo; 4. Roberta Maginnis, Burrenhill Jaguar; 5. Katie Surgenor, Prince.

Class 7 - 90cm:

1. Maisie Anderson, Farhill Captain Harry; 2. Roberta Maginnis, Elsa; 3. Grace Harney, Willow; 4. Elaine Morrow, Daisy; 5. Aimee McKeown, Russell.

Class 8 - 1m:

1. Elaine Morrow, Daisy; 2. Grace Harney, Willow.

