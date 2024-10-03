Horse Week: First week of Gransha Equestrian Centre's Autumn Dressage League sponsored by Cryotherapy Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THE September sunshine continued to shine for week one of Gransha Equestrian Centre’s Autumn Dressage League generously sponsored by Cryotherapy Ireland.

Cryotherapy uses low temperatures to target specific areas of the body to promote accelerated effective healing. It is a powerful anti-inflammatory therapy, highly effective in offering pain relief and increased range of motion in joints and muscles. Cosmetically, it has been used as a facial treatment on lines, wrinkles, blemishes and acne.

Aliya Miskimmon rode her first ever dressage test on Dave in the Junior Intro class scoring a well deserved 63.26%. The Senior Intro class was won by Kitty Spain riding Glasha Lucky Kate, closely followed by Gail Barnes riding National Pandemic, with Leah Symon riding Comet in third place.

The Senior Newcomers Prelim class was dominated by Sophie Donnell and Rock Expression with an amazing score of 76.90%. Michelle McConnell and Flo were a well-deserved second, and Amie Ross with Lola putting in another lovely test to take the third spot. Gail Smyth and Cosmo were a very close fourth, with Josie Knox (Percy) and Aashley Paul (Jessie) securing fifth and sixth respectively.

Newcomers Prelim Josie Knox, Ashley Paul, Gail Smyth, sponsor Gareth McClean, Amie Ross, Michelle McConnell, Sophie Donnell. (Pic: Freelance)

The Junior Prelim class saw three super new partnerships taking the top three places. We look forward to seeing how these Junior riders and their lovely ponies develop through the League. Tommy Wakfer and Carmens Novello took the win, with Grace Jackson and Mario taking a very close second place.

Fellow new partners Erin Gordon and Moelview Orlando were third with Eirin Wardle and First Delilah in fourth place.

The biggest class of the day was the Senior Prelim class, which saw some beautiful tests with less than 24 marks separating the 11 riders. Maya Constable was victorious with a super score of 200 (74.07%) riding the aptly named Peter The Great! Only half a mark separating Maya from Sharon Getty and Margot in second place.

Maya also took the third place on her other pony Mike of Mourne, followed by Sylvia Henry and Gwen. Gareth McLean was a very respectable fifth riding Simba, closely followed by Aimee-Leigh Bailie and Villa Prince in sixth.

Senior Prelim Sylvia Henry, Aimee Leigh Bailie, Maya Constable, Nanette Glover, Gareth McClean, Rosie Paterson, Megan Hamill, Sharon Getty, Suzi McClean and Simba. (Pic: Freelance)

Again, only half a point separated the seventh and eight placed riders, Megan Hamill (Pinecroft Etzio) and Annabelle Kraly (Arissa). Eve Lawther (Cream Cracker) riding as a Senior for the first time scored a well deserved 68.52%. Rosie Paterson riding Andy, and Nanette Glover and Bentley made up the final two placings with exceptionally good scores, and displaying some beautiful riding.

Alex Ryan and Carnally Cobanna rode a beautiful test to win the Senior Novice class. Suzi McLean and Butter were a close second, and Eve Lawther (Cream Cracker) riding her first ever Novice test as a Senior were only a point behind in third place. Georgie Young and Pinecroft Glacier were a highly respectable fourth with only 8.5 marks between the placings.

The Elementary class saw three beautiful tests, making judging very challenging, but it was Sharon McGimpsey and Chilli who really shone to take the win. Jacqui Porter (Clara) and Shenade Duggan (Homegrown Hendrix) place second and third respectively.

The Pick Your Own class again saw another three beautifully ridden tests. Jazmin Vollands and Mo Chara Nua were victorious, with Mark Robinson (Monty) in second place and Megan Hegarty a highly respectable third place with Rubioso.

Tommy Wakfer Carmens Novello. (Pic: Freelance)

Sylvia Henry and Gwen rode a lovely test in the Young Horse class scoring an outstanding 75.52%.

Suzi McLean rode Simba beautifully in the Side Saddle class, again with an outstanding score of 74.31%.

A huge thank you to our wonderful sponsor Cryotherapy Ireland, and to our Judges and volunteers who work so hard to make things run smoothly and make these events enjoyable for everyone .

Results

Sidesaddle Suzi and Gareth McClean with Simba. (Pic: Freelance)

Junior Intro:

Aliya Miskimmon (Dave).

Senior Intro:

Kitty Spain (Glasha Lucky Kate);

Gail Barnes (National Pandemic);

Leah Symon (Comet).

Maya Constable Peter the Great. (Pic: Freelance)

Senior Newcomers Prelim:

Sophie Donnell (Rock Expression);

Michelle O’Connell (Flo);

Amie Ross (Lola).

Junior Prelim:

Tommy Wakfer (Carmens Novello);

Grace Jackson (Mario);

Erin Gordon (Moelview Orlando).

Senior Prelim:

Maya Constable (Peter The Great);

Sharon Getty (Margot);

Maya Constable (Mike of Mourne).

Junior Novice

Grace Jackson (Mario).

Senior Novice:

Alex Ryan (Carnally Cobanna);

Suzi McLean (Butter);

Eve Lawther (Cream Cracker).

Elementary:

Sharon McGimpsey (Chilli);

Jacqui Porter (Clara);

Shenade Duggan (Homegrown Hendrix).

PYO:

Jazmin Vollands (Mo Chara Nua);

Mark Robinson (Monty);

Megan Hegarty (Rubioso).

Young Horse:

Sylivia Henry (Gwen).

Side Saddle:

Suzi McLean (Simba).