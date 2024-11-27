Horse Week: Four easy peppermint Christmas treats for horses

​As the festive season approaches, you might be wondering how to include your equine friends in the holiday cheer.

Enter peppermint — already a firm favourite among horses, it’s the perfect ingredient for homemade Christmas horse treats.

Here, Horse & Country share some simple, horse-friendly recipes and tips to make this Christmas a special one for you both.

Why Peppermint?

Peppermint is a staple of Christmas with its refreshing aroma and sweet, minty taste. For horses, it offers more than just a festive flavour. Peppermint can help soothe the digestive system, reduce gas, and even promote appetite in picky eaters. Its pleasant smell also makes it a natural attractant, ensuring your horse will eagerly enjoy these seasonal treats.

Safety First

While homemade festive treats are fun and tasty, moderation is key. Treats should complement, not replace, your horse’s regular diet. When using peppermint, opt for fresh leaves or natural peppermint oil to avoid artificial additives or excess sugar. Check every ingredient you use to ensure they are free from ingredients or preservatives that may harm your horse.

Other festive ingredients that are safe for horses include:

Cinnamon: Use in small amounts, as it’s safe for horses and provides a warm, Christmassy flavour. It can also promote healthy digestion.

Apples: Fresh or grated, apples are a classic horse favourite and perfect for Christmas-themed treats.

Cranberries: Ensure they are unsweetened and dried without preservatives or added sugars. They make a great chewy snack when used sparingly.

Peppermint and Apple Bites

These no-bake treats are simple to make and packed with festive flavours. They are perfect for a quick snack and can be stored in the fridge for up to a week.

Ingredients:

- 1 cup grated carrots

- 1 cup grated apple (any variety)

- 1 cup rolled oats

- 2 tablespoons molasses or honey

- 1 teaspoon natural peppermint oil or a handful of chopped fresh peppermint leaves

- Optional: a pinch of ground cinnamon

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, mix the grated carrots, apple, and oats.

2. Stir in the molasses or honey to bind the ingredients.

3. Add the peppermint and cinnamon, mixing well.

4. Roll the mixture into small, bite-sized balls.

5. Refrigerate for at least an hour to firm up before serving.

Cranberry and Peppermint Mash Topper

This mash is an easy way to bring a festive touch to your horse’s everyday meals. Cranberries are rich in antioxidants and safe for horses in moderation, making them an excellent addition to your horse’s Christmas menu.

Ingredients:

- 2 cups of your horse's regular mash

- A handful of dried, unsweetened cranberries

- 1 teaspoon peppermint oil or fresh leaves

- 1 grated apple

- A sprinkle of cinnamon

Instructions:

1. Prepare your horse’s usual mash.

2. Stir in the cranberries, peppermint, grated apple, and cinnamon.

3. Serve warm for a comforting, Christmassy meal topper.

Peppermint and Cinnamon Oat Cookies

These cookies combine festive flavours with horse-friendly ingredients for a crunchy, satisfying treat. They can be stored in an airtight container for up to two weeks.

Ingredients:

- 2 cups rolled oats

- 1 cup plain flour

- 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce

- 2 tablespoons molasses or honey

- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

- 1 teaspoon peppermint oil or finely chopped fresh peppermint leaves

- A splash of water, as needed

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F).

2. In a bowl, mix the oats, flour, cinnamon, and peppermint.

3. Add the applesauce and molasses, stirring to combine. If the mixture is too dry, add a splash of water.

4. Roll out the dough and cut into festive shapes using cookie cutters.

5. Place on a lined baking tray and bake for 10–12 minutes or until golden brown.

6. Allow to cool completely before serving.

Carrot and Cranberry Festive Garland

For a fun, interactive treat, create a garland of Christmas-themed snacks that your horse can nibble on. Make sure to supervise your horse to ensure they don’t try to eat the twine.

Materials Needed:

- Strong twine or rope

- Large needle or skewer

- Carrot slices

- Apple slices

- Dried cranberries

- Peppermint leaves (fresh)

Instructions:

1. Cut the carrots and apples into thick slices or festive shapes if desired.

2. Thread the ingredients onto the twine, alternating between carrots, apples, cranberries, and peppermint leaves.

3. Hang the garland in your horse’s stable or paddock as a fun, enriching activity.

Katie Allen-Clarke, Director of Marketing at Horse & Country, commented: “Peppermint is more than just a festive flavour. Known for benefits like its soothing effects on digestion, it can be beneficial to your horse’s health. Pair it with other Christmassy ingredients like apples, cinnamon, and cranberries, and you’ve got the perfect way to show your horse some love this holiday season.”