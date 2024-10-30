Horse Week: Fourth leg of dressage league is held at Ardnacashel Equestrian

With a slightly quieter day, the dressage arena was built up top and thankfully, although cold, most of the competitors stayed dry.
A huge thank you to the judge for the day, Ivor Harper, and his trusted scribe, Stephen.
Another thank you as always to Black Horse Photography for capturing all the action.
Photographs can be found on their Facebook Page.
The final leg of the league will be held this Sunday.
Although this is the final of the league, this show will run as an individual show and so is open to everyone.
On the day placing will be rewarded as normal.
Results
Intro Senior
1. Lindsay Kirk and Paris;
2. Gillian McCormick and Charlie;
3. Shelley Symon and Keeva;
4. Lisa Smiton and Cochise.
Newcomers:
1. Nicola Caughey and Cobweb;
2. Alex Greer and Phoenix Spark;
3. Leigh Anne Rea and Nelson.
Open Prelim:
1. Claire Mackay and Craigmore Silver Rebel.
Novice:
1. Jennifer Griffin and Doug.