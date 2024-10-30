Horse Week: Fourth leg of dressage league is held at Ardnacashel Equestrian

With a slightly quieter day, the dressage arena was built up top and thankfully, although cold, most of the competitors stayed dry.

A huge thank you to the judge for the day, Ivor Harper, and his trusted scribe, Stephen.

Another thank you as always to Black Horse Photography for capturing all the action.

Photographs can be found on their Facebook Page.

The final leg of the league will be held this Sunday.

Although this is the final of the league, this show will run as an individual show and so is open to everyone.

On the day placing will be rewarded as normal.

Results

Intro Senior

1. Lindsay Kirk and Paris;

2. Gillian McCormick and Charlie;

3. Shelley Symon and Keeva;

4. Lisa Smiton and Cochise.

Newcomers:

1. Nicola Caughey and Cobweb;

2. Alex Greer and Phoenix Spark;

3. Leigh Anne Rea and Nelson.

Open Prelim:

1. Claire Mackay and Craigmore Silver Rebel.

Novice:

1. Jennifer Griffin and Doug.

1 . Dressage at Ardnacashel Lindsay Kirk and Paris. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales

2 . Dressage at Ardnacashel Pictured at Ardncashel. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales

3 . Dressage at Ardnacashel Claire Mackay and Craigmore Silver Rebel. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales

4 . Dressage at Ardnacashel Jennifer Griffin and Doug. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales