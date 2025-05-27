Horse Week: Fraser Homes Ulster Grand Prix Series 2025, incorporating the Agria Championship for champion four-year-old

THE Ulster Region of Showjumping Ireland recently launched its prestigious 2025 Grand Prix League at the stunning Castle Irvine, Necarne.

The event was attended by notable figures including Dessie McFadden, chairman of Showjumping Ireland and vice-chairman of the Ulster Region; Andrew Thompson representing Fraser Homes; Susie Hill, Business Development Manager for Agria; Adam Adair, junior/young rider; and Katy Saunders, chair of the Ulster Region Horse Committee.

Following a highly successful league in 2024, the Ulster Region committee is confident this year’s series will continue to grow.

A highlight of the 2025 league is the introduction of a judged final for four-year-olds, proudly supported by new sponsor Agria.

Left to right; Andrew Thompson, Adam Adair, Dessie McFadden, Katy Saunders. (Photo: Freelance)

Their backing marks a significant investment in recognising the exceptional quality of young horses produced in this country, with the final set to take place at Necarne on September 13.

Susie Hill, Business Development Manager of Agria said that the company are firmly committed to this exciting addition to the league and are keen to promote their Equine Insurance which is relatively new to Northern Ireland.

Derek Keys, Director of Fraser Homes is delighted to continue to support this Ulster Grand Prix Series and is proud to be associated with the series which guarantees continuous development for the young horses right up to Grand Prix level. The league has something for all the members from amateurs, sportsman, juniors, young riders and seniors.

The league officially begins at Kernans on Sunday, June 8 and runs throughout the summer, culminating in the grand finale at Castle Irvine, Necarne on Saturday, September 13.

Full details can be found on Showjumping Ireland Ulster Region website ulstershowjumping.ie