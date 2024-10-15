Horse Week: Galloping to success - County Down’s Molly receives bursary boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SIXTEEN-year-old international event rider Molly O’Connor from Seaforde, County Down, has been awarded a £500 bursary through a partnership between Hughes Insurance and the Mary Peters Trust.

This support comes at a critical time as Molly continues her impressive rise in the sport of eventing, competing across three disciplines – dressage, show jumping, and cross country.

Molly has impressed many with her recent achievements, particularly at the 2023 Pony European Championships in Le Mans, France, where she was instrumental in securing a Bronze team medal for Ireland and achieved an impressive 15th place individually.

Molly explained that the support she has received will continue to play a vital role in her training and competition plans as she builds on her recent success, aiming for selection in next year’s Junior European Championships.

Molly O'Connor. (Pic: Darren Kidd)

She said: “I’m incredibly thankful to Hughes Insurance and the Mary Peters Trust for opening up new opportunities and supporting my journey. Eventing can be a demanding sport, but the bond I share with my horse, makes every challenge worthwhile.

“My journey began with pony trekking as a child, and since then, I’ve committed to training seven days a week at home. I focus on both riding and gym work to develop a strong partnership with my horse, Stillbrook Aoife, striving to be the best version of myself for both of us.”

Despite her young age, Molly is more motivated than ever to represent Ireland on the international stage.

She said: “Watching athletes thrive at the Olympics has fuelled my ambition to compete at the highest levels – European and World Championships, and ultimately the Olympics.

Emma Haughian, Senior Marketing Manager at Hughes Insurance, Molly O’Connor, Johnny Rollins, Director at Mary Peters Trust. (Pic: Darren Kidd)

“Although balancing my studies with the unpredictable Northern Irish weather presents challenges, my love for this sport drives me forward. Competing is about growth, and I embrace every opportunity to learn, win or lose, with the unwavering support of my coaches and parents.”

Lady Mary Peters praised Molly’s determination and highlighted the importance of supporting young athletes, especially in the wake of what was an inspiring Olympic year.

She said: “Competing at such a high level at Molly’s age is a remarkable achievement, but it also brings immense challenges – balancing schoolwork with intense training, the physical and mental demands of eventing, and coping with the pressure to perform.

“That’s exactly what our bursary with Hughes Insurance is designed for—to support young athletes like Molly as they navigate these challenges.

Molly O'Connor. (Pic: Darren Kidd)

“Molly is a great example of ambition, hard work, and passion, and we’re proud to support her. It’s so important to invest in our youth, especially at this crucial stage in their careers, and we’re excited to see where her sporting journey will take her as she continues to aim high in her field.”

Hughes Insurance has committed £20,000 over four years to the bursary programme as part of its Action for Impact initiative, designed to deliver on its Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) agenda in 2024 and beyond.

Emma Haughian, Senior Marketing Manager at Hughes Insurance, emphasised the company’s commitment to nurturing local talent.

She stated: “Empowering young athletes like Molly lies at the heart of our partnership with Mary Peters Trust as we strive to make a meaningful difference in communities across Northern Ireland.

“It has been rewarding to support numerous talented athletes over the past four years, and we are thrilled to see how this bursary is aiding Molly in her pursuit of future international success.

“Our strong commitment to the community is evident through our Action for Impact initiative, and our partnership with the Trust embodies these values while helping young athletes across the province realise their dreams.”

The remaining bursary recipients will be announced throughout 2024. To stay updated on the selection process, follow Hughes Insurance on social media @hughesinsuranceni.

For more information on Hughes Insurance, visit hughesinsurance.co.uk, and for details about the Mary Peters Trust, check out marypeterstrust.org.