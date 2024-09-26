Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Omagh showjumper Niamh McEvoy galloping to glory in Lanaken to win the five year old World Breeding championship in Belgium concluded a glorious weekend for ladies in showjumping as former nurse Ines Joly won the World Cup qualifier in Tetouan Morocco.

There were also wins for 16-year-old Belgian Estrelle Gerard and Denmark's Rikke Belinda Barker.

This weekend Ireland has sent its top young guns to the second World Cup and Nations Cup show in Rabat Morocco, including County Tyrone's Jenny Rankin from Fintona.

Chef d’equipe Michael Blake has chosen a select bunch of experienced high end riders including Balmoral Belfast Grand Prix winners Frano Derwin and Seamus Hughes Kennedy, together with the brilliant Jessica Burke, winner of the Queen's Cup recently at Hickstead.

Girl power rules in Europe as Niamh McEvoy, Omagh, wins the five-year-old world championship title. (Picture: Sportfot Zangersheide)

Jenny Rankin and the team have arrived in Rabat where competition is in full swing.

She said: “I will be competing Ibiza in the Nations Cup and my other horse is Gallia a ten year old mare which is new to me. The show, hotel and the surrounding area are fantastic. We are quietly confident coming here after our successful result in Warsaw.”

Earlier Tetouan Show set in the mountains 50 miles on a twisting mountain road from Tangiers saw the start of the Morocco Tour where the the cream of young and veteran riders competed against the best in Europe.

Ines Joly was the fastest of an 11 horse jump off to claim the opening world cup qualifier with Pegasus Bandit Savoie who scorched round the jump off to win with a clear in 51.14. The Louis Konikx track was not for the faint hearted but Ines knocked Khaled Almobty off the leaderboard by a fraction of a second from his time of 51.44.

Ines Joly delighted to win the world cup qualifier in Tetouan. (Pic: Ruth Loney)

Almobty, an Olympian, brought Spacecake, the world class grey mare he bought from Dublin born Tilly Shaw who watched the class online and couldn't contain her emotion at her brilliant mare which was produced by GB rider Ellen Whitaker and herself.

Tilly and her Dublin based parents are delighted with Spacecake’s success in Tetouan.

She said: “I was ecstatic to watch Spacecake almost win the WC. While watching her I feel as if I rode the round myself with her and Khaled. She's been our best and first winning horse to date that we have produced and owned, and I couldn't be more proud and look forward to our two horses Demi Louvo and Korlenski achieving even more.”

Ines gave up a career after university when working for a short time as a nurse, she decided like Niamh McEvoy from Omagh to take a year out. Like Niamh's year out after A levels, Ines decided that showjumping would be her chosen career and so both girls remained in the sport. Ines won her first ever four star world cup on her second trip to Tetouan.

Ines Joly, winner of the Tetouan World cup qualifier and who competes now in Rabat against the Irish squad of Jenny Rankin, Seamus Hughes Kennedy, Frano Derwin and Jessica Burke. (Pic: Ruth Loney)

This weekend she is now competing against Jenny Rankin and Jessica Burke and it is highly likely that Seamus Hughes Kennedy and Frano Derwin together with the girls will excel in Rabat.

A delighted Ines said: “It’s the first time I tried really to push Pegasus and I haven't been riding him for so long, so I didn’t know how he would behave for the jump off. He didn't hit a pole.”

When it comes to stress or pressure Ines is well prepared: “I actually have a mental coach and I am really well surrounded with a great team who always push me to go further and fight every day.”

Sixteen-year-old Estrelle Gerard and her 15 year old horse Jedam claimed the CSI1* 1.40m Grand Prix de La Gare with a winning time of 38.52 beating Jean Marie Soupasse with Excess for You, clear in 40.21.

Estrelle on her first major tour explained: “Today I gave it everything.I don't normally go this fast but I had the feeling my horse was ready for it. It was also my first 1.40m and I am so happy to be here. My goal is to qualify for the one star Grand Prix in Rabat and El Jadida and I will try and win those too.”

Danish ace Rikke Belinda Barker and Pico HCC were last to jump off in the 1.45m Prix de Dakla. Based at ST Stables in Belgium she was the third woman to win at the MRT.

She added: “It's amazing to ride here. I was inspired to come here because I love the people, the food and I love the tea !. I am so happy with my horse, he is very simple to ride and always gives his everything.”

There were also wins for Simon Delestre in the Prix de la Marche world cup qualifying round with Olga van de Kruishoeve clear in 67.40 beating six times Olympian Ramzy al Duhami with Addressee.

The World cup Grand Prix in Rabat on Friday is over a 1.50m track and will be followed by the Nations Cup draw at the VIP area. All the team riders and athletes and chef d'equipes will be in attendance and it will be overseen by head of the ground jury Suzanne Macken from Meath. Also in attendance will be international starter and MC Pedro Cebulka.