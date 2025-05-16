Horse Week: Glorious sunshine for NI Riding Clubs Showjumping Championships

Members from all over Northern Ireland travelled to Knockagh View Equestrian Centre. It was glorious sunshine all day and everyone had a great day.
NI Liaison Committee would like to thank Ruth and Scott Logan for the use of their excellent facilities, David and Sylvia Nicholl for building a lovely course, Heather and Lara Camlin for judging, Ellie Johnston for the photographs, JC in the Café who kept everyone fed and watered all day and to everyone else who helped out during the day, without your help we could not run these events. A big well done to everyone who competed.
RESULTS
Class 1: 60cm Individual
1st Ebhlin McConville, Molly (Kilkeel & District).
Class2: 70cm Individual (Senior)
1st Lesley Wilson, Lyleview Martell (Ballycorr), 2nd Janine Austin, Little Black Beauty (Six Mile Water) , 3rd Anne Flynn, Ballinatona Bay Bobby (Kilkeel & District), 4th Nanette Glover, Alis Castlegore Lad, 5th Lucy Rooney, Cloongowla Annie (Kilkeel & District).
70cm Individual (Junior)
1st Rachel Stranney, AJ (Mossvale), 2nd Arianna McKee, Calla Lilly (Kilkeel & District), 3rd Zara McConnell, Rio (Mossvale), 4th Isla Pirie, Bob (Kilkeel & District), 5th Shannon Hume, Vixen (Causeway & Glens), & 6th Lola McCartan, Sparkling Killylane Billie (Kilkeel & District).
Class 3: 85cm Individual (Senior)
1st Mollie McGinn, Rock on Lizzie (Kilkeel & District), 2nd Janine Austin, Little Black Beauty (Six Mile Water), 3rd Caroline Clingan, Angus Baby (Kilkeel & District), 4th Chloe Flynn, Bannfield Beauty (Kilkeel & District), 5th Helen Badger, Gamble on Cruise (Strule Valley), & 6th Victoria Thompson, Derrylough Bay Bandit (Mossvale).
85cm - Individual (Junior)
1st Holly Crozier, Peppermint Clover (Kilkeel & District), 2nd Rebecca Coulter, Sam’s Secret (Northern Lights), 3rd Lily Rose McGinn, Hunter Lady (Kilkeel & District), 4th Shannon Hume, Vixen (Causeway & Glens), & 5th Rebecca Coulter, Mary (Northern Lights).
Class 4: 95cm Individual (Combined)
1st Charley Hanna, Cicely (Kilkeel & District), 2nd Ruth McBurney, Cruise Flaminco (kilkeel & District), 3rd Sarah Jayne Trainor, Chelsea Rose (Kilkeel & District), 4th Helen Badger, Gamble on Cruise (Strule Valley), 5th Reece Rea, Cloonacauneen of Galway (Kilkeel & District), & 6th Gail McIlwaine, Miss Ballyrolly (Craigantlet).
Class 5: 1.05/1.10m Individual
1st Katie-Lee Houston, Muckno Magic (Ballycorr), 2rd Kyla McLaughlin, Ballyrobin Benson (Northern Lights), 3rd Charley Hanna, Cicely (Kilkeel & Disctrict) & 4th Joseph McBurney, Tiffcrum Fella, (Kilkeel & District).
Class 6: Mixed Teams
1st Kilkeel & District Binnian – Anne Flynn, Ballinatona Bay Bobby, Ellie Mae McGinn, Lislaird Giggles, Jackson Burns, Princess Pirie & Chloe Flynn, Bannfield Beauty;
2nd Kilkeel & District Ben Crum – Lola McCartan, Sparkling Killylane Billie, Lily Rose McGinn, Hunter Lady, Joseph McBurney, Tiffcrum Fella, Ruth McBurney, Cruise Flaminco;
3rd Craigantlet – Leona Solan, MJI Cabernet, Nanette Glover, Alis Castle Gore Lad, Judith Bankhead, Carrabawn Polly Cruise, Gail McIlwaine, Miss Ballyrolly;
4th Kilkeel & District Bearnagh – Isla Pine, Bob, Lucy Rooney, Cloongowla Annie, Holly Crozier, Peppermint Clover, Sarah Jayne Trainor, Chelsea Rose;
5th Kilkeel & District Donard – Arianna McKee, Calla Lilly, Lilli McBurney, Lady Stardust, Charley Hanna, Cicely, Molly McGinn, Rock on Lizzie.