Horse Week: Good cheer for end-of-season derby at Connell Hill Equestrian

A challenging course and fabulous range of fences made for an action-packed event under the watchful eye of course designer, Mr William Crean.

All classes were timed and well navigated by each and every combination who put their best foot forward in taking away both Connell Hill Derby Prizes and PC Qualifiers for the Barrier Spring Festival 2024.

The first class of the day saw Lily Crawford on her pony Biscuit take first place in the 50cm class, in a time of 77.33 seconds. Moving up to the 60cm class, Emily Dobbin rode her pony Ellie up into first place in a superfast time of 61.71 seconds, closely pursued by Lily Crawford, and Sarah Kilpatrick, all securing winning places for the Connell Hill Derby prizes.

Sarah Kilpatrick jumped another nice round in the 70cm class, this time representing the pony club, as the pony club competitors took up their places to jump against the clock with leading combinations including Katie Kilpatrick on Vales Rose Sparrow Gem who took first place in the 80cm class in a time of 86.98 seconds, and winning rider Maeve Rolston-McAuliffe partnered with her mount Clashadoo Jay taking first place in both the 90cm and 1m classes in super times of 75.60 and 83.30 seconds.

Well done to everyone who took part.

Keep an eye out for a host more shows, events and clinics. A warm welcome will be extended to everyone as they come along whether competing, spectating or just socialising with a hot snack and cup of tea from Debbie Dunlop’s cafe.

For further details of all events, please see Gillian Creighton and/or Connell Hill Facebook pages. Indoor and outdoor arena hire is available seven days a week, subject to availability.

The New Year will see unregistered show jumping events running throughout January, working hunter qualifiers and top class clinics to suit all levels.

Coming to Connell Hill on Saturday, January 18 is well-known top class champion show producer and rider, Richard Telford, who will travel from Scotland to run a working hunter and flat clinic at Connell Hill Equestrian.

Open to all ages and abilities, you don’t have to be aiming for anything big or even interested in showing, this is a rare opportunity to ride under the instruction of Richard, a true professional who is super at teach-ins and all aspects of working on the flat.

This is open to groups of four at £40 per person per hour. The clinic is high in demand.

For all enquires, please contact Gillian Creighton directly on 07715 201787 for details. Payment secures your slot.

Dates for your diary for 2025

- Saturday, January 11, Unregistered show jumping training show, x-poles to 1.20m.

- Sunday, January 12, Connell Hill Working Hunter Show incorporating NIF Qualifiers (Horses scheduled to run morning/am and Ponies afternoon/pm).

- Saturday, January 18, 1-Day Clinic at Connell Hill with Scottish based show producer and rider Richard Telford. Contact Gillian direct on 07715 201787 for bookings and/or enquiries.

- Sunday, January 19, Judges Assessment Day organised by Ryan Anderson is open to those of you who are interested in becoming a judge, come along and be assessed. Anyone with an interest is very welcome.

- Saturday, January 25, Unregistered show jumping training show, x-poles to 1.20m.

- February 2025, Clinic at Connell Hill with top show producer Kirsty Ard, date to be confirmed. To register interest and further details are available by contacting Gillian Creighton on 07715 201787

- March 2025, Clinic at Connell Hill with UK based top producer and rider Craig Kiddier. Craig is this year’s Supreme Working Hunter Champion of Champions at the Royal International Horse Show and Working Hunter Supreme Hunter at the prestigious Horse of the Year Show 2024. All details to be finalised and dates to be confirmed.

Everyone is very welcome.

Results (Saturday, December 27)

50cm class:

Lily Crawford, Biscuit; Naoishe McPeake, Bear.

60cm class:

1st Emily Dobbin, Ellie; 2nd Lily Crawford, Biscuit; 3rd Sarah Kirkpatrick, Volvo, =4th Katie Surgeoner, Joey; Julie Allen, Lily; Annabelle Breen, Tara.

70cm class:

1st Isabel Herbison, Casper; 2nd Julie Allen, Lily.

80cm class:

1st Isabel Herbinson, Casper; 2nd Jodie Anderson, Slideaway; 3rd Carly Agnew, Harry.

90cm class:

1st Callie Kennedy, Careen RocknRoller.

1m class:

1st Holly Logan, Owen; 2nd Beth Doherty, Cassie.

1.10m class:

1st Beth Doherty, Cassie.

PC Qualifier 70cm:

1st Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Boy 82.65 seconds;

2nd Maia Rolston-McAuliffe, Kellora Sandstorm;

3rd Sarah Kirkpatrick, Robe Archie.

PC Qualifier 80cm:

1st Katie Kilpatrick, Vales Rose Sparrow Gem - 86.98 seconds;

2nd Hollie Surgeoner, Tullagh Hill Dutchess;

3rd Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Boy;

4th Annabel Manson, Dunraven Jolie;

5th Hannah Stoats Howard, Soda Stream;

6th Lacie McDowell, Cruella.

PC Qualifier 90cm:

1st Maeve Rolston-McAuliffe, Clashadoo Jay. 75.60 seconds;

2nd Hollie Logan, Owen Shadow;

3rd Amelia Wheeler, Lisnahall Miss Toffee;

4th Annabel Manson, Dunraven Jolie;

5th Ciaira Cormack, Tory’s Island Boy;

6th Caitlyn McCullough, Nonvic Kismet.

PC Qualifier 1m:

1st Maeve Rolston-McAuliffe, Clashadoo Jay. 83.30 seconds;

2nd Grace Moore, Canadian Clipper;

3rd Grace Moore, Dolly;

4th Caitylin McCullough, Nonvic Kismet;

5th Ciaira Cormack, Tory;s Island Bay;

6th Charlotte McAllister, Captain Missy Finn.

