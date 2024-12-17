Horse Week: Gransha Equestrian Centre Autumn Dressage League final sponsored by Cryotherapy Ireland

GRANSHA Equestrian Centre was host to Santa’s elves, Mrs Claus, Christmas trees, Grinches and even a snow-lady as riders embraced the festive theme for the final of their Autumn Dressage League, generously sponsored by Cryotherapy Ireland.

Over 30 competitors got into the Christmas spirit to put on a merry display, competing for some beautiful sashes, cups and rosettes. One lucky rider, Sarah Osborough, was the very happy winner of a festive “Ultimate Horsey Hamper” in the prize draw generously sponsored by George Shanks.

Lucy Cochrane, the youngest in the family of Cochrane elves, rode a beautiful test on ‘Willis’ to win the Junior Intro class, and the Junior Intro League. Elf number two, older sister Katie, went on to win the Senior Intro class and the Senior Intro League. In second place was Gail “The Grinch” Barnes and ‘National Pandemic’ with another super test, and Leah Symon and ‘Comet’ a close third.

It was Sophie Donnell and ‘Rock Expression’ who rocked the Newcomers Prelim final, taking the League win ahead of Michelle McConnell, sporting an amazing Christmas tree outfit and ‘Flo’ who were a very close second. Amie Ross with her beautiful young horse ‘Lola’ were a very well deserved third.

Tommy Wakfer “The Grinch” and ‘Carmens Novello’ put in another super test and were rewarded with the win in the Junior Prelim class and won the Junior Prelim League. In second place, were the beautiful little Miss Claus, Grace Jackson and ‘Mario’.

Sharon Getty and ‘Margot’ were the delighted winners of the Senior Prelim League with Sylvia Henry and her beautiful young mare ‘Gwen’ as runners up. In third place was head elf Gareth McClean riding ‘Simba’.

The highly competitive Senior Novice League has seen some excellent tests. Sarah Osborough and ‘Havana’ continued their winning streak to take the League prize with generous sponsor and glamorous elf, Suzi McClean a close second.

Young rider Eve Lawther produced another lovely test on ‘Cream Cracker’ to clinch the third spot. Georgie Young ‘Pinecroft Glacier’ in the best snow-lady outfit a close fourth! The most grown up Cochrane family elf, Rosie and ‘Flirt’ were a highly respectable fifth.

The closely fought Elementary League finished with a tie for first with Sharon McGimpsey and ‘Chilli’ and Victoria McCandless and ‘Koolstyle’ both taking the honours. Jazmin Vollands rode yet another beautiful test on ‘Mo Chara Nua’ in the “Pick Your Own” class to win the League in style.

Sylvia Henry and her super home-produced mare ‘Gwen’ were the delighted winners in the Young Horse League and Suzi McLean changed into a movie-worthy Mrs Claus to take the final sash of the day, winning the Side Saddle League.

A huge thank you to our wonderful sponsor Cryotherapy Ireland, and to our Judges and volunteers who work so hard to make things run smoothly and make these events enjoyable for everyone.

Thanks also to our caterer Doreen Johnston and photographer Dara McCracken.

League Results:

Junior Intro:

Lucy Cochrane (Willis).

Senior Intro:

Katie Cochrane (Willis);

Gail Barnes (National Pandemic);

Leah Symon (Comet).

Senior Newcomers Prelim:

Sophie Donnell (Rock Expression);

Michelle McConnell (Flo);

Amie Ross (Lola).

Junior Prelim:

Tommy Wakfer (Carmens Novello);

Grace Jackson (Mario).

Senior Prelim:

Sharon Getty (Margot);

Sylvia Henry (Gwen);

Gareth McClean (Simba).

Senior Novice:

Sarah Osborough (Havana);

Suzi McClean (Butter);

Eve Lawther (Cream Cracker).

Elementary:

Sharon McGimpsey (Chilli);

Victoria McCandless (Koolstyle).

Young Horse:

Sylvia Henry (Gwen).

Side Saddle:

Suzi McClean (Simba).