Horse Week: Gransha Equestrian Centre Cryotherapy Ireland Autumn Dressage League underway

Jazmin Vollands started the day in style in the “Pick Your Own” class riding Mo Chara Nua followed by Sharon Getty riding Taptoo. Both riders produced beautiful tests resulting in equal scores, so it came down to the collective element with Jazmin narrowly taking the lead from Sharon by two points.

Next up were the junior riders who rode some super tests, many of which for the first time. Darcy McAvoy started the class riding her first ever test on new pony Minty. Darcy rode a lovely test and went into the lead. Next up was Claudia Smyth riding Miss Disney who held onto second place followed by Mia Rea riding Daisy who held onto third place. Erin Tennis rode well to take fourth place and Connie Rea came a close fifth place. Well done to all the junior riders!

The senior riders were next up with Lily Scott starting the class riding The Little Rascal and taking the lead. In second place was Lucy Cochrane riding Willis and in third place Natasha Moore riding Silas. Sharon McGimpsey rode her own young pony Derryveeny Nutcracker for the first time to take fourth place and Bethany McFerrin riding For The Love of Fox came a very respectable fifth place.

Erin Tennis had her second ride of the day in the junior prelim class riding Popcorn and rode a super test to take the win ahead of Sophia Hughes riding Moreland Willow in second place.

The senior prelim newcomers class was hotly contested with Niamh Allen Collins winning with a super score of 68.79%. In second place was Lily Scott riding The Little Rascal. Emily Farron riding Bailey and Beth Vint riding The Retirement Fund shared the third spot. Only half a percent behind in the fifth spot was Nanette Glover riding Bentley. Lizzie French was sixth riding Naomi and Katie Cochrane riding new pony Murray in seventh place. Harley McCaig was a very respectable eighth place riding Magnetic Pulse with only less than five per cent separating the whole class. All these riders should be very proud.

The largest class of the day was the senior prelim class with 12 riders battling it out. Georgie Young was first up with Pinecroft Glazier and held the lead for the entire class. Gareth McClean riding Simba equalled Georgie’s score but a slightly lower collective score meant that Georgie was unbeatable. Closely behind was Alex Ryan riding Coco who took third place and Natasha Knowles in her debut at Gransha claimed the fourth spot riding Justi. Laura McVey riding Hilltop Foggey and Megan Deery riding George shared the fifth spot with Natasha Moore and Freddie closely behind. Emma Thompson was eighth riding Maura’s Way and Amie Ross was a very respectable ninth riding her super young horse Lola. Jessica Perry came tenth and Natasha Knowles was eleventh on her second horse Tom.

The senior novice riders braved the elements outdoors and Jane Allen Collins riding Atlanta were unperturbed by the wet weather winning the class with an amazing score of 71.30%. Closely behind in second place was Susie McClean riding Butter with only one point between her and Annabel Kraly riding Arissa who claimed third place. Georgie Young in her second class of the day was fourth riding Pinecroft Glazier. Rosie Cochrane and Flirt were closely behind in the fifth spot and Victoria McCandless riding Koolstyle in sixth place.

Jane Allen Collins had her second win of the day in the elementary class riding Atlanta with Sharon McGimpsey and Chilli in second place. Jacqui Porter also rode a super test to take third place with Victoria McCandless and Koolstyle in fourth.

Gail Barnes rode National Pandemic in the young horse class for 4 and 5 year old horses and scored well despite the rain bouncing off the arena roof!

Finally, Suzi McClean and Simba gave a master class in riding side saddle, scoring an outstanding 70.52%.

A huge thank you to the wonderful sponsor Cryotherapy Ireland, and to the judges and volunteers who work so hard to make things run smoothly and make these events enjoyable for everyone.

Results (first – third)

Class 1 Junior Intro

Darcy McAvoy (Minty);

Claudia Smyth (Miss Disney);

Mia Rea (Daisy).

Class 2 Senior Intro

Lily Scott (The Little Rascal);

Lucy Cochrane (Willis);

Natasha Moore (Silas).

Class 4 Senior Newcomers Prelim

Niamh Allen Collins (Alfie);

Lily Scott (The Little Rascal);

Beth Vint (The Retirement Fund) and Emily Fearon (Bailey).

Class 6 Junior Prelim

Erin Tennis (Popcorn);

Sophia Hughes (Moorland Willow).

Class 7 Senior Prelim

Georgie Young (Pinecroft Glacier);

Gareth McClean (Simba);

Alex Ryan (Carnally Cobanna).

Class 8 Junior Novice

Grace Jackson (Mario).

Class 9 Senior Novice

Jane Allen Collins (Atlanta);

Suzi McClean (Butter);

Annabelle Kraly (Arissa).

Class 11 Elementary

Jane Allen Collins (Atlanta);

Sharon McGimpsey (Chilli);

Jacqui Porter (Clara).

Pick Your Own

Jazmin Vollands (Mo Chara Nua);

Sharon Getty (Taptoo).

Young Horse

Gail Barnes (National Pandemic).

Side Saddle

Suzi McClean (Simba).