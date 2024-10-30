Horse Week: Gransha Equestrian Centre hold second week of Autumn Dressage League sponsored by Cryotherapy Ireland

Sisters Lucy and Katie Cochrane rode beautiful tests to take first place in the Junior Intro and Senior Intro classes. Making it a family affair, mum Rosie rode a very respectable test in the Novice Senior Class.

Riding only her second ever dressage test, Aliya Miskimmon rode ‘Dave’ to take second place in the Junior Intro class. Aliya definitely got the prize for the biggest smile of the day!

Gail Barnes (‘National Pandemic’) and Susan McCutcheon (‘Major Magee’) took second and third place respectively in the Senior Intro, separated by two collective points.

The Newcomers Senior Prelim class was once again closely contested with Sophie Donnell (‘Rock Expression’) taking the win for a second time. A score draw for second and third place went to collectives to decide and it was Amie Ross with beautiful young mare ‘Lola’ who took the second spot with Michelle McConnell (‘Inisbri Dawn Chorus’) in third place. Ashley Paul rode well to take the fourth place followed by Maddie Cubberley and ‘Harry’ in fifth.

The largest class of the day was the Senior Prelim class and it was Sharon Getty who rode a beautiful test on ‘Margot’ to take an exceptionally well deserved win. Gareth McLean and ‘Simba’ were second and Annabelle Kraley with ‘Arissa’ third. Only half a point separated the next two places with Laura McVeigh (‘Hilltop Foggey’) in 4th place, Rosie Paterson (‘Andy’) in 5th place.

The Senior Novice class was once again hotly contested but it was Kacey Pollock riding her beautiful young mare ‘Maisie’ who were the winners with an amazing score of 215.5 (76.96%). Kacey has done an exceptional job in producing this young mare herself and we look forward to seeing how this pair progress. Sarah Osborough rode another beautiful test on ‘Havana’ to take the 2nd spot, with Sarah Russell ‘PJ’ 3rd. Young rider Eve Lawther (‘Cream Cracker’) in her first year as a “senior” was a very well deserved 4th. Rosie Cochrane balanced supporting her winning girls with her own test to place a highly respectable 5th place riding ‘Flirt’.

Victoria McCandless rode a wonderful test on ‘Koolstyle’ to win the Elementary class with Sharon McGimpsey and ‘Knockaraha Gypsy’ a close 2nd place.

Megan Hamill’s beautiful young horse ‘Chill In The Air” put a smile on everyone’s face in the Young Horse (4 and 5 year olds) class. We look forward to seeing this youngster develop – a definite star for the future!

Gransha also hosted a qualifier for the Pony Club 2025 Spring Festival sponsored by Barrier Health. It is wonderful to see so many talented young riders starting their equestrian journey through the Pony Club.

A huge thank you to the wonderful sponsor, Cryotherapy Ireland, and to the judges and volunteers who work so hard to make things run smoothly and make these events enjoyable for everyone.

Results (1st-3rd)

Junior Intro:

1. Lucy Cochrane (Willis);

2. Aliya Miskimmon (Dave).

Senior Intro:

1. Katie Cochrane (Willis);

2. Gail Barnes (National Pandemic);

3. Susan McCutcheon (Major Magee).

Senior Newcomers Prelim:

1. Sophie Donnell (Rock Expression);

2. Amie Ross (Lola);

3. Michelle McConnell (Flo).

Senior Prelim:

1. Sharon Getty (Margot);

2. Gareth McLean (Simba);

3. Annabelle Kraly (Arissa).

Senior Novice:

1. Kacey Pollock (Maisie);

2. Sarah Osborough (Havana);

3. Sarah Russell (PJ).

Elementary:

1. Victoria McCandless (Koolstyle);

2. Sharon McGimpsey (Chilli).

PYO:

1. Jazmin Vollands (Mo Chara Nua).

Young Horse:

1. Megan Hamill (Chill In The Air).

Side Saddle:

1. Suzi McLean (Simba).

Pony Club PC Novice:

1. Rachel Booth;

2. Holly Blythe.

Pony Club PC80:

1. Eve Lawther;

2. Hannah Morris.

Pony Club PC70:

1. Grace Jackson;

2. Emily Robertson;

3. Zac Hanna.

1 . Dressage at Gransha Senior newcomers - Maddie Cubberley, Ashely Paul, Michelle McConnell, Amie Ross, Sophie Donnell. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

2 . Dressage at Gransha Pony Club Barrier Spring Festival Qualifier PC70 - Eirin Wardle, Grace Jackson, Erin Gordon, Emily Robertson and Zac Hanna. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

3 . Dressage at Gransha Pony Club Barrier Spring Festival Qualifier PC80 - Holly Blythe, Rachel Booth. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales