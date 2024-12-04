Horse Week: Gransha Equestrian Centre holds final leg of Autumn Dressage League sponsored by Cryotherapy Ireland

The much-anticipated final promises to be a festive treat for loyal supporters, with complimentary mulled wine, mince pies and spot prizes for those horse and rider combinations that have gone the extra mile with their Christmas costume!

The exceptionally generous sponsors ‘Cryotherapy Ireland’ will be on hand on December 14 with beautiful rosettes, sashes and bubbly for the league winners.

With Christmas just around the corner, organisers feel strongly about supporting local businesses and Suzi McClean of Cryotherapy Ireland will be offering gift vouchers on the run up to the big day.

In the third and final leg of the league, Lizzy Taylor rode a beautiful test in the Junior Intro class, clinching the win by less than two points from Lucy Cochrane. Lizzy went on to ride her first Newcomers Prelim on the super pony ‘Chester’ scoring a very respectable 69.04%.

Katie Cochrane was victorious again in the Senior Intro class on ‘Willis’ putting her at the top of the leader board going into the final.

Hot on her heels was Gail Barnes riding ‘National Pandemic’ who sits two points behind Katie going into the final.

The Senior Newcomers rode lovely tests with Michelle McConnell and ‘Flo’ taking the win, followed by Amie Ross and the beautiful ‘Lola’. With only one point separating these two riders, the final will be fun!

Sharon Power rode ‘Dynasty’ the archetypal chestnut mare who decided that today was a good day for dressage and produced a lovely test scoring a respectable 64.44%!

Tommy Wakfer riding the beautiful ‘Carmens Novello’ won the Junior Prelim class securing their top spot on the League leaderboard with Gransha’s home-grown talent Grace Jackson and her super new pony ‘Mario’ in second place, and second in the league going into the final.

The Senior Prelim class saw some fierce competition, but it was Maya Constable who was victorious, riding exceptional tests to secure the top two spots on ‘Mike of Mourne’ and ‘Peter the Great’ respectively. Less than a point behind Maya, it was Sylvia Henry with her lovely mare ‘Gwen’ who took third place.

Annabelle Kraly (‘Arissa’), Aimee Leigh Bailie (‘Villa Prince’) and Rosie Patterson (‘Andy’) secured the next three places.

All of these riders have made it to the league leaderboard with Maya sharing the top spot with Sharon Getty going into the final and Maya in third place on her second pony.

Annabelle, Sylvia and Gareth McLean are all on joint fourth place – this will be an exciting class where it could all change in the final!

The largest class of the day was the Senior Novice class with eight exceptional riders braving the chill of the outdoor arena to secure their final league placings. Winner Sarah Osborough (‘Havana’) rode beautifully to score 74.17%, with Suzi McClean, the League’s very generous sponsor, in a close second spot on her very talented horse ‘Butter’. Only one point separates these two going into the final with Alex Ryan and “Coco” a point behind them. This will be another one to watch!

Joanne Cairns and the lovely ‘Ronnie’ secured the third spot with Alex and ‘Coco’ in fourth. In fifth place was Georgie Young and ‘Pinecroft Glacier’, followed by Rosie Cochrane and ‘Flirt’ and Kacey Pollock with ‘Maisie’.

Georgie and Kacey currently sit at joint fifth place in the league so will no doubt be getting their best festive hooves forward!

The Elementary Class saw three riders in the same positions on this final leg as they appear on the League table. In first position is Victoria McCandless (‘Koolstyle’), with Sharon McGimpsey (‘Chilli’) in second and Jacqui Porter (‘Clara’) third.

A huge thank you to the wonderful sponsor Cryotherapy Ireland, photographer Dara McCracken and to the judges and volunteers who work so hard to make things run smoothly and make these events enjoyable for everyone.

Organisers look forward to seeing all our wonderful riders at the final on December 14 in their Christmas outfits, with extra prizes going to the best fancy dress.

Results (1st-3rd)

Junior Intro:

Lizzie Taylor (Chester);

Lucy Cochrane (Willis).

Senior Intro:

Katie Cochrane (Willis);

Gail Barnes (National Pandemic).

Newcomers Junior Prelim:

Lizzie Taylor (Chester);

Senior Newcomers Prelim;

Michelle McConnell (Flo);

Amie Ross (Lola).

Senior Non-qualifying Prelim:

Sharon Power (Dynasty).

Junior Prelim:

Tommy Wakfer (Carmens Novello);

Grace Jackson (Mario).

Senior Prelim:

Maya Constable (Mike of Mourne);

Maya Constable (Peter The Great);

Sylvia Henry (Gwen).

Senior Novice:

Sarah Osborough (Havana);

Suzi McClean (Butter);

Joanne Cairns (Ronnie).

Elementary:

Victoria McCandless (Koolstyle);

Sharon McGimpsey (Chilli);

Jacqui Porter (Clara).

Young Horse:

Sylvia Henry (Gwen).

1 . Gransha Dressage Pony Club PC70 Grace Jackson, Emily Melvin, Eirin Wardle and Emily Robertson. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

2 . Gransha Dressage Senior novice Annabelle Kraly, Georgie Young, Joanne Cairns, Sarah Osborough and Suzi McClean. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

3 . Gransha Dressage Elementary Victoria McCandless, Sharon McGimpsey and Jacqui Porter. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales