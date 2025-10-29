Horse Week: Gransha Equestrian Centre host week two of Cryotherapy Ireland Autumn Dressage League

There were some super first time tests and excellent riding in the outdoor arena despite the Autumn downpours!

Junior rider Mia Rae took her first victory in the Junior Intro class with a super score of 66.74%. In second place was last weeks winner Darcy McEvoy riding Minty who rode another confident test. Claudia Smyth and Miss Disney continue to improve and placed a well deserved third and in fourth place only half a point behind Claudia was Connie Rae riding Duke. Well done to all our junior riders!

The Senior Intro class saw two first time tests take two of the top three places. Ruth Cousins won riding Drumhirk Eclipse in their debut with an exceptional score of 70.43%. Close behind in 2nd place was Allie McCartney riding Don't Matter Now and Ria McMullen and Miguel rode beautifully in their first ever dressage test together to take 3rd place.

Emily Melvin rode a confident test to the win the Junior Prelim class with Ballygarris Robe. In second place was Sophia Hughes riding Moorland Willow.

The largest class of the day was the Senior Prelim class with 12 riders battling it out and the top three riders holding their positions from the first week of the league. Georgie Young and Pinecroft Glazier took the win for the second time. Hot on her heels was Gareth McClean riding Simba. Closely behind was Alex Ryan riding Coco who took third place. In 4th place was Rosie Patterson riding Andy and in 5th place was Natasha Moore riding Freddie. Less than 5% separated the remaining riders so league positions will be hotly contested over the next two legs of the league.

Victoria McCandless had a super day with Koolstyle winning both the Senior Novice class and the Elementary. Georgie Young and Pinecroft Glacier were a very close 2nd place in the Senior Novice class with young rider Hannah Morris in 3rd place. Annabelle Kraly riding Arissa and Suzi McClean riding Butter matched scores and only one collective point separated them meaning that Annabelle pipped Suzi to take the 4th place spot.

Patrick McCready rode the picture perfect Friesian horse Melle in the young horse class for 4 and 5 year old horses and scored an outstanding 68.93% in Melle’s first ever dressage test.

Finally, Suzi McClean rode a beautiful side saddle test on the multi talented Simba, rounding off a lovely day..

A huge thank you to our wonderful sponsor Cryotherapy Ireland, and to our Judges and volunteers who work so hard to make things run smoothly and make these events enjoyable for everyone.

RESULTS (1st-3rd)

Class 1 Junior Intro

Mia Rea (Daisy);

Darcy McAvoy (Minty);

Claudia Smyth (Miss Disney).

Class 2 Senior Intro

Ruth Cousins (Drumhirk Eclipse);

Alli Macartney (Don’t Matter Now);

Rhea McMullan (Miguel).

Class 4 Senior Newcomers Prelim

Niamh Allen Collins (Alfie);

Harley McKeag (Magnetic Pulse).

Class 6 Junior Prelim

Emily Melvin (Ballygarris Robe);

Sophia Hughes (Moorland Willow).

Class 7 Senior Prelim

Georgie Young (Pinecroft Glacier);

Gareth McLean (Simba);

Alex Ryan (Carnally Cobanna).

Class 8 Junior Novice

Grace Jackson (Mario).

Class 9 Senior Novice

Victoria McCandless (Koolstyle);

Georgie Young (Pinecroft Glacier);

Hannah Morris (Hannah).

Class 11 Elementary

Victoria McCandless (Koolstyle);

Sharon McGimpsey (Chilli);

Jacqui Porter (Clara).

Pick Your Own

Sharon Getty (Taptoo).

Young Horse

Patrick McCready (Melle).

Side Saddle

Suzi McLean (Simba).

1 . Gransha Equestrian Pictured at Gransha Equestrian Centre. Photo: Dara McCracken Photo Sales

2 . Gransha Equestrian Taking part in the dressage league at Gransha Equestrian Centre. Photo: Dara McCracken Photo Sales