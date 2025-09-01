Horse Week: Great performances across the board at Ardnacashel

The standard of riding was very high throughout the day, with a mixture of clear rounds and competitive classes giving spectators plenty to enjoy. Megan Hamill jumped a lovely double clear on her home-bred horse A Chill in the Air, a striking grey sport horse who already boasts a win at the Tattersalls July Show earlier this summer. Megan has just returned from the prestigious Royal Dublin Horse Show, where she also claimed victory with her other ride Redwood Quality Street, bred locally by Mr David Kirkpatrick. Megan Carson impressed with a smooth double clear on her ex-racehorse Devonmason (IRE), a 2019 gelding by Sandmason (GB) out of Symbolist (IRE). Currently in retraining, Devonmason is proving to be a promising future prospect. Zahrah Zahoor Ali produced another excellent performance with her home-produced mare Minnie, posting a stylish double clear in the 1m class. A huge well done to each and every competitor who came along and supported the league. Congratulations to all our winners and league leaders – your hard work and dedication truly shone through in the ring!