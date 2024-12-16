Horse Week: Hagans Croft gets ready for Christmas dressage

THERE was some hints of the festive season on Saturday, December 14 at Hagans Croft's third week of their now four-week league.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festive sparkly rosettes gave an idea of what is coming up next Saturday as Hagans Croft prepares for their Christmas dressage finale and their final event of 2024.

The intro test this week was a British Riding Club walk/trot test which was a little more complex for horse and riders than the previous weeks. Chloe Scott and 'Kylestone Highwayman' caught the judges eye and the marks on their score sheet showed this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With scores of seven and 7.5 they had a finishing score of 71.67% and claimed the first place ribbon.

Taylor Ferguson, Corglass Sandra. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

The pair had very encouraging remarks from judge Claire Ewing on their score sheet - 'Lovely Horse looking very comfortable at this level'.

Taking the win in the Newcomers Prelim was Taylor Ferguson and 'Corglass Sandra' with a score of 66.25%. This has set Taylor up very well for league placings.

For the second week in row Leah Chambers and 'Clooniereen Silver Knight' took the win in the Prelim class, saluting to a score of 72.25% and the highest score of the day. Well done!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately there were no entries for the Novice or Medium classes, therefore the elementary class was the last class of the day.

Olivia Pele, Mirlo Mon. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Olivia Pele had set herself the challenge of competing her gelding in their first elementary test within 2024, with not many days left she just achieved that goal in the nick of time.

The pair certainly did not disappoint as they claimed the first place ribbon with 70.25%. The pair will head into 2025 on a excellent footing and we wish them all the best.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the third leg of Hagans Croft’s four-week dressage league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you to the judge Claire Ewing, scribe Barbara, scorer Katie and to Black Horse Photography for covering the event.

Chloe Scott, Kylestone Highwayman. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

All photographs can be viewed and purchased from Black Horse Photography’s website.

This league runs every Saturday until December 21 and is open to everyone. Entries are via Hagans Croft’s website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft app.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To qualify for the final in week four, each horse/pony and rider combination must compete in three out of the four weeks and within the same class.

Competitors must compete in the final to be eligible for league placings, placings will be based on a points system.

The final is open to everyone with a separate prize giving taking place for competitors on the day and league competitors.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Dressage Results (Saturday, December 14)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Class 1: Intro: British Riding Clubs Walk/Trot Dressage Test 1, 2014

1. Chloe Scott, Kylestone Highwayman 71.67%; 2. Rachel Freil, Pallow 65%; 3. Emma Louise Hayes, Grawn River Lass 64.76%; 4. Jeanette Morris, Beauty 63.81%; 5. Ruby McGuiness, Tootsie 62.14%; 6. Abbie Johnston, Eastern Breeze 62.14%.

Class 2: Newcomers Prelim: British Riding Clubs Horse Trails Test 80Q&C, 2013

1. Taylor Ferguson, Corglass Sandra 66.25%; 2. Cara Napier, Smidge 65.5%; 3. Katelyn Thompson, Crackerjack 65%; 4. Anna Poots, Maggie 64.5%; 5. Valerie McCracken, Bunowen Lad 62.75%; 6. Libby Conway, Loughside Puzzle 61.5%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Class 3: Prelim: British Riding Clubs Horse Trials Test 90Q, 2013

1. Leah Chambers, Clooniereen Silver Knight 72.25%; 2. Chloe Brophy, The Miller Way 68%.

Class 4: Novice: British Riding Clubs Horse Trials Test 100+Q, 2013

No Entries.

Class 5: Elementary: British Eventing Novice Dressage Test 131, 2018

1. Olivia Pele, Mirlo Mon 70.25%; 2. Robyn McMurray, Rocco Bananaman 65.75%.

Class 6: Medium: Dressage Ireland, Medium Test M62, 2015

No Entries.