Horse Week: Hagans Croft now offering long arena dressage classes

Therefore there is something for everyone, especially those who are wishing to challenge themselves this summer and try riding a dressage test in the long arena in an encouraging environment.

To support those wishing to move up Hagans Croft has clinics throughout July with Mark Robinson BHSI which include test riding evenings and pole work clinics.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the first week of their five-week dressage league. With thanks to judge Claire Ewing, scribe Katie and to Anna of Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from Black Horse Photography’s website.

To find out more or to enter an event please visit the Hagans Croft Equestrian website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft App.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

Dressage Results (Saturday, June 28)

Class 1: Intro (20x40 arena): The Pony Club Walk & Trot Dressage Test, 2022

1. Eleanor Wheeler, Yogi Bear 70.25%; 2. Casey Froemling, Ralphie 69%; 3. Edna Lyness, Fergie 66.75%; 4. Ellen McNiece, Cuffstown Shada 66.5%; 5. Megan Reburn, Thomas 65.5%; =6. Caroline Clingan, Master Moretta 64.75%; =6. Emma Louise Hayes, Grawn River Lass 64.75%.

Lead rein Intro

1. Violet Davidson, Archill Lass 77%; 2. Jess Thompson, Rose 71.75%

Class 2: Newcomers Prelim (20x40 arena): The Pony Club C level Dressage Test, 2012

1. Sophia Taylor, Greenfield Apache 69.67%; 2. Carolyn Wilson, Tilly 67%; 3. Jacqueline Burnside, Merlin 62.67%; 4. Eleanor Wheeler, Yogi 62.33%; 5. Victoria Gribben, Novanjo 62.33%; 6. Barbara Henderson, Calbrook lady 62%.

Class 3: Prelim (20x40 arena): The Pony Club Grassroots Dressage Test, 2016

1. Ruth English, Henry 68.1%; 2. Janine Austin, Little black beauty 66.9%; 3. Sophie Walsh, Cahore Blue Diamond 65.75%; 4. Mary Booth, Franc 65.24%.

Class 4: Novice (20x40 arena): The Pony Club Novice Dressage Championship Test, 2012

No Entries

Class 5: Prelim (20x60 arena): Dressage Ireland Preliminary Test P5A, 2021

1. Gillian Graham, Las de Coeur 68.57%; 2. Eleanor Wheeler, Yogi Bear 65.71%; 3. Elizabeth Cherry, Why Larry 65.71%; 4. Ella heron, Otis 65.71%.

Class 6: Novice (20x60 arena): Dressage Ireland Novice Test N21, 2021

1. Kristen Kleinman, Guest 67.59%; 2. Gillian Graham, Las de Coeur 67.07%.

Class 7: Elementary (20x60 arena): Dressage Ireland Elementary Test E51, 2013

1. Jo McKelvie, Peri 66.3%.

Hagans Croft Kristen Kleinman riding Guest. (Photo: Black Horse Photography NI)

Hagans Croft Ruth English riding Henry. (Photo: Black Horse Photography NI)

Hagans Croft Sophia Taylor riding Greenfield Apache. (Photo: Black Horse Photography NI)