Horse Week: Halloween Spooktacular held at Knockagh View Equestrian Centre

Organisers wish to thank everyone who supported this Halloween event – it was a lovely day and so nice to see everyone dressed up in their Halloween outfits.

The fancy dress class was extremely hotly contested giving the judge, Doria Hill, a very tough decision with Jessica Simms coming out on top to claim the gorgeous Halloween sash.

Congratulations to everyone who qualified for the Pony Club Spring Festival with some fabulous jumping on display.

A huge thank you to the judge Heather Camlin and her daughter Lara doing a top job.

Thank you to Lesley Wilson for doing arena party, Scott in the café, Ellie Johnston Photography and everyone else who helped out on the day.

There is a busy month of events ahead at Knockagh View – head over to the app or website www.knockaghviewec.com for full details.

Results

30cms cross-poles:

=1st Lucy Maybin Waitwith, Picalo (g);

Adalyn Wallace, Lily (m);

Maya Gillespie, Toreagh Stellar (g);

Mark Oniel, Dolly Dancer (m);

Saoirse-lilly Magowan, Waitwith Picalo (g);

Mollie Barrow, Pete (g);

Zoe Gillespie, Toreagh Stellar (g);

Clara Rose Huddleson, Star;

Meadow Kernan, Diva.

40cms:

=1st Maisie Wallace, Lily (m);

Rosie Stewart, Bunbury Cha Cha Cha (m);

Ruby Mercer, Alfie (g);

Mia Connor, Coyone Ash (g);

Beth McDowell, Daisy (m);

Molly Robinson, Cossie (g);

Libby Healy, Bella (m);

Daniel Stewart, Annie.

50cms:

=1st Hannah McCammond, Lacey (m);

Beth McDowell, Daisy (m);

Molly Robinson, Cossie (g);

Jessica Simms, Belle (m).

Treat Trail Obstacles:

=1st Liam Wallace, Lily (m);

Penny Ross, PJ Smoke (m);

Charlotte Morton, Robbie (g);

Lucy Maybin, Waitwith Picalo (g);

Mark Oniel, Dolly Dancer (m);

Mia Connor, Coyone Ash (g);

Saoirse-lilly Magowan, Waitwith Picalo (g);

Mollie Barrow, Pete (g);

Clara Rose Huddleson, Star;

Rosie Stewart, Annie.

Fancy Dress:

1st Jessica Simms, Belle (m);

2nd Charlotte Morton, Robbie (g);

3rd Clara Rose Huddleson, Star;

4th Lucy Maybin, Waitwith Picalo (g);

5th Meadow Kernan, Diva;

6th Mark Oniel, Dolly Dancer (m).

60cms:

1st Ruby Healy, Dillon (g);

2nd Ruby Robinson, SCOOBY (g);

3rd Kate McDowell, Pixie Perfect (g);

4th Hannah Hill, Amy (m);

5th Lorraine Woodside, Thieving Dolly (m);

6th Orianne Mayne, Elvis.

70cms:

1st Lindsay Gault, Winston (g);

2nd Becky Woodside, Montys Magic (g);

3rd Vicky Titterington, Flame.

PC70cms:

1st Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Boy (g);

2nd Daniel Stewart, Bunbury Cha Cha Cha (m);

3rd Ruby Robinson, SCOOBY (g);

4th Jake Ross, Digger (g);

5th Sophia McKay, Clyngim Sion (g);

6th Ruby Healy, Dillon.

80cms:

1st Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Boy (g);

2nd Lindsay Gault, Winston (g).

PC80cms:

1st Sarah Wilson, Parglass Splendid Attraction;

2nd Ella McCrory, Bobby Dazzler;

3rd Hollie Carey-Surgenor, Tullagh Hill Dutchess (m);

4th Flora Campbell, Kim (m);

5th Elsa O'Kane, Derravaragh Peaches;

6th Zara Jones, Sweet Lady of Mystery (m).

PC90cms:

1st Lily Mackenzie, Ds chick flick (m);

2nd Annie Davis, Rupert (g);

3rd Srah Wilson, Parcglass Splendid Attraction;

4th Penny Logan, Murphy (g).

PC 100cms:

1st Penny Logan, Murphy (g);

2nd Freya O'Kane, Tullibards say Wonderful;

3rd Lily Mackenzie, Birchill another star (m).

Knockagh View Jessica Simms and Belle were winners of the fancy dress class.

Knockagh View Becky Woodside and Monty's Magic on their way to 2nd place in the 70cm class.

Knockagh View Penny Ross and Smokey enjoying the Halloween treat trail obstacles.

Knockagh View Jessica Simms and Belle jumping well in the 50cm class.