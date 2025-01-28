Horse Week: Holestone Farmers Bloodhounds hold Ballyronan Meet

By HW CORRESPONDENT

Journalist

Published 28th Jan 2025, 14:38 BST
HOLESTONE Farmers Bloodhounds held a very successful drag hunt at Ballyronan on Saturday, January 25.

The meet was kindly hosted by Denis Canavan, Emma Hatton, Richard McMaster and Brian Love.

It was a brighter day after the storm, and it was great for members and visitors to get out and cross the great route for the day.

Organisers wish to express a massive thanks to the land owners, runners, photographer and everyone who helped make the day possible. It was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

Ethan Canavan. (Pic: Freelance)

1. Ballyronan Meet

Ethan Canavan. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales
Tony / runner. (Pic: Freelance)

2. Ballyronan Meet

Tony / runner. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales
Stirrup Cup. (Pic: Freelance)

3. Ballyronan Meet

Stirrup Cup. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales
Emer Love. (Pic: Freelance)

4. Ballyronan Meet

Emer Love. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Organisers
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice