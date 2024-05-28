Horse Week: Homebred yearling filly Macfin Highland Queen is Clydesdale Champion at Balmoral
PICKED out by Judge Robbie Morton (Stobilee), Overall Clydesdale Champion at this year’s Balmoral Show was the homebred yearling filly Macfin Highland Queen from the Hanna family (Macfin).
Balmoral Show was only her second outing, following on from her win at the CLHBS Clydesdale Foal Show back in December.
She is out of Macfin Crystal Gail and by Cawdor Cup Winning stallion Muirton Sabre.
This filly is a full sister to last year’s Royal Highland Show Overall Champion, Cawdor Cup and Queen’s Cup winner, Macfin Delta Dawn.