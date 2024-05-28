Horse Week: Homebred yearling filly Macfin Highland Queen is Clydesdale Champion at Balmoral

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

PICKED out by Judge Robbie Morton (Stobilee), Overall Clydesdale Champion at this year’s Balmoral Show was the homebred yearling filly Macfin Highland Queen from the Hanna family (Macfin).

Balmoral Show was only her second outing, following on from her win at the CLHBS Clydesdale Foal Show back in December.

She is out of Macfin Crystal Gail and by Cawdor Cup Winning stallion Muirton Sabre.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...