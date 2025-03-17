Horse Week: Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) announces €600,000 in breeding grants
Minister for State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Minister Timmy Dooley, T.D, joined HSI Chief Executive, Denis Duggan, and Head of Breeding, Innovation and Development, Dr. Sonja Egan, in Banner Equestrian Centre, Ennis, Co. Clare, along with a grant awardees representing Scariff Show, Banner Equestrian Centre, Clarecastle Show and the Irish Draught Horse Society to announce the allocation of funds to this year’s worthy recipients.
In total, 86 initiatives will be funded this year from the increased budget of € 595,820 which has risen by close to €80,000 from 2024’s total of €520,000, and will provide considerable support to the equestrian industry around the country. The Breeding Grant Scheme provides prizemoney to an array of young horse classes at shows all over the country.
Speaking at the launch in Banner Equestrian Centre, Minister Dooley said: “I am very pleased to be here with Horse Sport Ireland and a selection of show organisers as we announce the 2025 Breeding Grant initiative.
“The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s support of breeders and grassroots organisations through the Breeding Grant as delivered by Horse Sport Ireland under their National Breeding Services contract ensures that the Irish horse remains of the highest quality and ensures that exceptional work continues to be done by Ireland’s breeders in producing top quality young horses for all markets.
“The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has worked extensively with the HSI team to ensure that those awarded are most deserving of the funding and we will continue to work with HSI as they help breeders produce the best Irish horses possible.”
Minister Dooley continued: “It is a testament to applicants, and to the funding provided by DAFM as delivered by HSI, that this €600,000 is the highest amount provided to this initiative and I was very pleased also that there are 86 successful applicants.
“The sport horse industry in Ireland is in a very healthy position and this extra funding will only serve to strengthen that position.”
Horse Sport Ireland Chief Executive, Denis Duggan, added: “We are delighted to be joined by Minister Timmy Dooley, TD to announce this year’s Breeding Grant Scheme beneficiaries.
“The demand for this scheme continues to rise each year, with over 100 applicants for funding in 2025. We are delighted to be in a position to support 86 shows in total with this DAFM fund.
“This funding plays a pivotal role in the breeding and production of the next generation of Irish horses by supporting young horse classes at rural shows. These shows provide schooling and production opportunities for breeders and producers of young horses.”
Head of Breeding, Innovation and Development at Horse Sport Ireland, Dr. Sonja Egan, commented: “The Breeding Grant scheme hones in on the breeding and production of young horses with opportunities for breeders and producers to produce and add value to their horses in every corner of Ireland.
“We are grateful to Minister Dooley and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine for all their work and for ensuring that our applicants will receive the necessary funding for their events.
“I would like to extend my thanks to the funded representatives for joining us today from the Irish Draught Horse Society, Banner Equestrian Centre, Scarriff Show, and Clarecastle Show.”