Horse Week: Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) announces €600,000 in breeding grants

HORSE Sport Ireland (HSI) has announced almost €600,000 will be awarded to 86 equestrian bodies, societies and show organisations across the equestrian community in 2025 Breeding Grant Scheme, funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) under National Breeding Services.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Minister for State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Minister Timmy Dooley, T.D, joined HSI Chief Executive, Denis Duggan, and Head of Breeding, Innovation and Development, Dr. Sonja Egan, in Banner Equestrian Centre, Ennis, Co. Clare, along with a grant awardees representing Scariff Show, Banner Equestrian Centre, Clarecastle Show and the Irish Draught Horse Society to announce the allocation of funds to this year’s worthy recipients.

In total, 86 initiatives will be funded this year from the increased budget of € 595,820 which has risen by close to €80,000 from 2024’s total of €520,000, and will provide considerable support to the equestrian industry around the country. The Breeding Grant Scheme provides prizemoney to an array of young horse classes at shows all over the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the launch in Banner Equestrian Centre, Minister Dooley said: “I am very pleased to be here with Horse Sport Ireland and a selection of show organisers as we announce the 2025 Breeding Grant initiative.

Minister for State at the department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Timmy Dooley, T.D joined HSI CEO, Denis Duggan, Head of Breeding, Innovation and Development, Dr. Sonja Egan and jockey Paul McDermott on "Dilena" at Banner Equestrian Centre, Co. Clare, to announce the allocation of €600,000 in Breeding Grant funds for 2025. (Photo by Eamon Ward/Sportsfile)

“The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s support of breeders and grassroots organisations through the Breeding Grant as delivered by Horse Sport Ireland under their National Breeding Services contract ensures that the Irish horse remains of the highest quality and ensures that exceptional work continues to be done by Ireland’s breeders in producing top quality young horses for all markets.

“The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has worked extensively with the HSI team to ensure that those awarded are most deserving of the funding and we will continue to work with HSI as they help breeders produce the best Irish horses possible.”

Minister Dooley continued: “It is a testament to applicants, and to the funding provided by DAFM as delivered by HSI, that this €600,000 is the highest amount provided to this initiative and I was very pleased also that there are 86 successful applicants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sport horse industry in Ireland is in a very healthy position and this extra funding will only serve to strengthen that position.”

Horse Sport Ireland Chief Executive, Denis Duggan, added: “We are delighted to be joined by Minister Timmy Dooley, TD to announce this year’s Breeding Grant Scheme beneficiaries.

“The demand for this scheme continues to rise each year, with over 100 applicants for funding in 2025. We are delighted to be in a position to support 86 shows in total with this DAFM fund.

“This funding plays a pivotal role in the breeding and production of the next generation of Irish horses by supporting young horse classes at rural shows. These shows provide schooling and production opportunities for breeders and producers of young horses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Breeding, Innovation and Development at Horse Sport Ireland, Dr. Sonja Egan, commented: “The Breeding Grant scheme hones in on the breeding and production of young horses with opportunities for breeders and producers to produce and add value to their horses in every corner of Ireland.

“We are grateful to Minister Dooley and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine for all their work and for ensuring that our applicants will receive the necessary funding for their events.

“I would like to extend my thanks to the funded representatives for joining us today from the Irish Draught Horse Society, Banner Equestrian Centre, Scarriff Show, and Clarecastle Show.”