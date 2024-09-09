Horse Week: Hot competition between father and daughter Robert and Sofia Newell at Connell Hill

Riders Alice Gregg on Patchy and Ruby Gauge on Poppy took joint first place in that class.

Alex Byrne on her young horse Brodie jumped a lovely double clear in the 50s, and the 70s and 80s saw Magherafelt Rider Abbie Chambers on Jimmy taking two double clear rounds in both classes.

Well done to Judith Beattie partnered with Duke and competing for his last time as he goes into retirement. Good Luck to Judith with her new mount.

The 90cm class saw some great riding from Sofia Newell on her pony Lexi and pushing dad Robert down the line.

They were followed closely by Valerie Penny on Oskar, Irene McGookin on Jasper and Jodie Creighton on Sally.

The 1.10m and 1.20m classes was won outright by Robert Newell riding Louis, followed closely by Jodie Creighton on Tayto and Jolie Dalton on Sweeney.

Well done to everyone who took part in the training show and Connell Hill look forward to seeing you next week.

Connell Hill training shows continues this Saturday, September 14 at 10am.

There are classes to suit everyone and all levels from cross-poles (assisted/unassisted) up to 1.20m/1.30m.

All entries are taken on the day.

Connell Hill is an excellent venue and first class facility to school round on a Saturday morning with jumping classes to suit everyone. There is always a friendly and welcome atmosphere.

Photographs for these events can be found on the Lyndon McKee Photography Facebook page.

Details of all other events can be found on Gillian Creighton and Connell Hill Facebook pages, and SJI dates for registered shows are available on the SJI Live website.

Everyone is always welcome.

Results of the training show on Saturday, September 7 were as follows.

X-poles Class:

Alice Gregg, Patchy; Ruby Gauge, Poppy.

50cm Class:

Alex Byrne, Brodie.

70cm Class:

Abbie Chambers, Jimmy; Anthea Moffett, Pablo; Lindsay Martin, Jack; Alex Byrne, Brodie.

80cm Class:

Judith Beattie, Duke; Abbie Chambers, Jimmy; Eileen Carlin, Killybegs Golden Girl; Jodie Creighton, Sally; Laura Buchanan, Lisa.

90cm Class:

Jodie Creighton, Sally; Irene McGookin, Jasper; Sofia Newell, Lexi; Valerie Penny, Oskar; Amy-Lee Hanvey, Arthur; Samantha McLean, Lexi; Robert Newell, Locky; Laura Costelloe, Luna; Laura Buchanan, Lisa; Samantha McLean, Lexi.

1m Class:

Elidh Gribbon, Oskar; Ian McCluggage, Bolt; Ian McCluggage, Jack; Laura Costelloe, Luna.

1.10m Class:

Robert Newell, Locky; Jodie Creighton, Tayto; Jolie Dalton, Sweeney.

1.20m Class:

Robert Newell, Louis.

1 . Connell Hill Alice Gregg and Ruby Gauge receiving their Rosettes from Gillian Creighton. 9Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography Photo Sales

2 . Connell Hill Samantha McLean jumping Lexi. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography Photo Sales

3 . Connell Hill Judith Beatie jumping Duke. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography Photo Sales