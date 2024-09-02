Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BURGHLEY might be happening in Lincolnshire next weekend but Northern Ireland had its own mini Burghley last weekend at Hazeldene.

The successful functionality of any organisation is dependant on individuals who are prepared to go that extra mile when required. Andrew and Laura Napier have clocked up many extra miles in the interests of our sport and Eventing Ireland, Northern Region, is deeply indebted to them for their willingness to open their gates at short notice on so many occasions following cancellations elsewhere.

Together they epitomise the very essence of ‘work ethic’ combining day jobs, farming enterprises, running a busy livery and competition yard with the day to day routine of life with a young family and they do it all effortlessly and with modesty.

Their passion for the sport is both palpable and tangible and their efforts were rewarded by the abundance of accolades forthcoming from riders from all four corners of the island. Thanks, too, to the wider Napier family who were all very much involved in all aspects of the event from car parking to hospitality and everything in between.

Nichola Wray and Dylan winning the EI110 (Amateur) class at Hazeldene5. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

Vitamin D supplies were plentiful and certainly added to the incredible ambiance around the first water complex which has now become the hub of activity, generating and replicating the feel of an International event with a super attendance of spectators, cheering and encouraging the riders. As ever, organisers say a huge thank you to the amazingly loyal group of volunteers who keep the ship afloat week after week, and this was particularly obvious this week when duties had to be changed at short notice due to changes in personal circumstances, but folk were happy to oblige and bridge the gaps where necessary.

It’s that collaboration that makes this team unique – ‘alone we can do so little but together we can do so much’.

Casey Webb may not have had any competition in the EI 110 Open class but that did not halt her efforts to put in a good performance on Valerie Breen’s eight-year-old Pointilliste mare, Ballygreenan Break Point. She was awarded a flatwork mark of 31.5 by Coreen Abernethy and finished on a score of 38.7, having lowered one fence and added a few cross country time penalties.

Aaron McCusker’s showjumping course on the all weather track certainly proved extremely influential in the EI 110 class where there were no clear rounds recorded.

Maya Constable and Rockon Pedro notched up another win in the EI100(P) class at Hazeldene. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

Best of the eight starters was Sarah Sproule riding her six-year-old mare, Ballyneety Cavalier Imp, who meant business from the start with a leading dressage score of 31.5.

Despite knocking two coloured poles, she finished clear inside the time, to take their first win at this level, finishing over 10 points clear of her nearest rival, Steven Smith and Newferry Aga Kann, an eight-year-old Kannan gelding owned by Herbie Walker.

Newcastle girl, Alex O’Hare was victorious in the EI 110 J field of five with her mother, Donna’s, Dutch bred mare, Jerona HBC which she has been successfully campaigning for the past two years.

Sitting second after dressage, they moved up to pole position after a faster cross country performance than the early leader, Lucy Keane on Ballycreene Kings Mistress who had to settle for the runner up position.

Katie McKee and Waterpaint won the EI90(Amateur) class at Hazeldene, where she also won the EI90(T) class. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

There were just two starters in the EI 110 P class where Holly Ross took the honours on her mother’s Connemara Pony, Ech Feirin. Sadly, Hugh Kelly didn’t get to experience Andrew Napier’s cross country course as he was eliminated for two refusals in show jumping with Fairyhouse In A Pickle.

The EI 110 Amateur class may be small in numbers but it’s huge in terms of the friendly rivalry. This week there were just four starters with Britt Megahey taking an early lead on the Lucinda Webb-Graham score of 30.3 riding R Showman. The second phase saw Nichola Wray gallop ahead as the only rider to keep all show jumping fences in tact and she completed clear inside the time cross country with her amazing eight-year-old gelding Dylan, who finished thirteenth in a field of 31 at Lisgarvan International last weekend. Britt claimed second place on his Centrestage gelding which was bred by Clare Steele.

Ciarrai Rice continued her great form with Lady J, her eight-year-old mare by Hallo Picasso with whom she has seldom been out of the top three. She took the win, having moved up one place from the first phase and finished six points clear of Rachel Keys on Drumnaconnell Bellagio who finished on their dressage mark.

Fourteen-year-old Maya Constable repeated her Loughanmore performance with another win on Rockon Pedro, her mother’s grey gelding connemara pony by the sire Newtown Pedro.

Lucy McIlroy and Imperial Wonder won a competitive EI100 class at Hazeldene. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

They finished on their Janet Hall awarded score of 25.5 with Sarah Gilchrist and Hazeldene Mighty Max in second place, almost seven points adrift.

Seventeen-year-old Andrew Moore from Straffan, Co Kildare, made his trip worthwhile by claiming a pillar to post win in the EI 100 J class on board The Blue Diamond, a 13-year-old mare owned by Bridie Maughan.

They added nothing to their first phase mark of 28 to give them an advantage in excess of five points over second placed Shannon Hunter and Lady Lux Dignified who also kept both jumping phases clean.

Steven Smith dominated the EI 100 class of 20 with four placings in the top six. However, the top spot eluded him as that was taken for the first time by Lucy McIlroy with her six-year-old Imperial Hights gelding, Imperial Wonder. They finished on Penny Sangster’s score of 22.8 with Steven taking second on Lachain Lance, a five-year-old Lancelot gelding who was just making his third appearance under Eventing Ireland rules.

There were just two starters and one finisher in the EI 100 T class where Maria Carr was successful on the very accomplished Texan Style, owned by Tegan White. It’s encouraging to see this 19-year-old skewbald gelding still enjoying his eventing, now at a lower level.

Another rider enjoying phenomenal success this season is Katie McKee who enjoyed a double victory at Hazeldene. She had back to back victories in the EI 90 Amateur class on Water Paint, having moved up one slot after dressage following the addition of cross country time penalties to the score of the early leader, Amy Salmon and Clonaslee Captain Hawk Wing, her five-year-old gelding by the Irish Draught stallion, Inisfree The Holy Grail.

Isaac McCarthy and Hollywood Pippin clear the final fence for their first win under EI rules, in the EI80 class at Hazeldene. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

Katie also won the EI 90 T class with Summit, her 11-year-old gelding by Je T’Aime Flamenco who finished on his dressage score.

Janet Hall reserved her top marks in the EI 100 class for the lovely partnership of Elaine O’Connor and Tullymurry Masha, her eight-year-old mare by Camiro de Haar Z, bred by her mother Marian Turley who was onsite to witness all three phases. Elaine has enjoyed great success with this homebred mare with whom she started competing earlier this season. Another local rider clocking up impressive results this season is Sam Forbes who, this week, was second with DCS Millhouse Platinum who just knocked one fence in show jumping.

There was certainly great celebrations around Ardglass on Saturday evening following the success of 14-year-old student, Mya McMullan, in the EI 90 P class with Edenmore Apache, a 14-year-old skewbald gelding owned by her mother, Lesley. Mya has been working hard on her dressage and showjumping and is now reaping the fruits of her hard endeavours.

She plans to compete at the National Championships this coming weekend and has her sights on moving up to EI 100 level next season. Second place went to another hard working your rider, Gracie Thompson-Logan and Fiddain Dash who actually won the class at Loughanmore. They added nothing to their first phase score to finish fractionally behind the winner, Mya.

As has been tradition recently, the EI 80 classes are well subscribed. Taking centre stage this week, on just his third outing, was 14-year-old Dromore High School pupil, Isaac McCarthy, riding Hollywood Pippin, a Connemara Pony owned by his grandfather, Denis Currie, who is no stranger to the sport.

Isaac completed on his Lucinda Webb-Graham awarded mark of 27.3 to finish over two points ahead of the EI 80 Grassroots Champion, Zach Watson and Toberpatrick Gentle Dove who also experienced no trouble across either jumping phase.

The final class of the day was the EI 80 T which was won by a new partnership, beauty and make up artist, Jas Hogg and Je T’Aime Coco, aka Vera. Vera was sourced for her by her trainer, Beverley Irwin, following a number of unsuccessful pairings. Vera is a five-year-old mare by Je T’Aime Flamenco whom Jas has been producing since a four-year-old and looking forward to their future eventing journey. Second place was reserved for Orla McGlynn riding Liltie Alcar, a six-year-old mare by Rajj who added two time penalties and four show jumping faults to their dressage score to leave them fractionally behind the winner. East Down Pony Club parent and point to pointer, Matthew Patrick Kelly, decided to give the eventing a try in the EI 80 T class and came in third on his Thoroughbred gelding, Its Saul Goodman, adding just four penalties to hiss dressage score.

As ever, thank you to all the volunteers who are simply amazing selfless friends who give up their Saturdays to allow the sport to function.

Northern Region wish all members ‘good luck’ as they head to the National Championships next weekend at Kilguilkey, as well as all those riders taking on the 5* at Burghley. May the luck of the Irish be with you all

The Volunteers’ prizes this week went to:

£200 kindly sponsored by Kim Constable – Catherine Crawford (Fence Judge)

£50 kindly sponsored by Kim Constable – Paul Nolan (Commentator)(donated to the Raymond Bready/Adrienne Stuart skydive appeal on behalf of Air Ambulance.

Wine – Pauline McAlister (Fence Judge)

Full Results

EI 110 Open:

1. Casey Webb, Ballygreenan Break Point.

EI 110:

1. Sarah Sproule, Ballyneety Cavalier Imp;

2. Steven Smith, Newferry Aga Kann;

3. Tara Dixon, Lenamore Lincoln;

4. Rebekah McKinstry, HVL Jack Pot;

5. Jonathan Steele, Final Encore;

6. Lois Thompson, Moneyquid Velvet.

EI 110 J:

1. Alex O’Hare, Jerona HBC;

2. Lucy Keane, Ballycreene Kings Mistress;

3. Emily Brooks, Ardagh Mayday;

4. Elsie Barry, Waverley.

EI 110 P:

1. Holly Ross, Ech Feirin

EI 110 Amateur:

1. Nichola Wray, Dylan;

2. Britt Megahey, R Showman;

3. Kim Constable, Urneypark Big Cat;

4. Alanna Kelly, Mishogue Bailey.

EI 100 Amateur:

1. Ciarrai Rice, Lady J;

2. Rachel Keys, Drumnaconnell Bellagio;

3. Ros Morgan, Vos Surprise;

4. Rachel Williams, Tignabruich;

5. Dean Salmon, Tullymurry Seana;

6. Denis Coakley, Ardeo Chocolate.

EI 100:

1. Lucy McIlroy, Imperial Wonder;

2. Steven Smith, Lachlain lance;

3. Steven Smith, Sinetta;

4. Steven Smith, Newferry Number One;

5. Alex Houston, My Atlantic Encore;

6. Steven Smith, Annaghmore Cornoko.

EI 100 J:

1. Andrew Moore, The Blue Diamond;

2. Shannon Hunter, Lady Lux Dignified;

3. Soul Be Courtney, The Dark Knight Rides;

4. Alice Salters, Wilderwood Silveroo;

5. Gracie Thompson-Logan, Lisnamuck What A Cracker;

6. Carolina Condon, Gin Tonic.

EI 100 P:

1. Maya Constable, Rockon Pedro;

2. Sarah Gilchrist, Hazeldene Mighty Max;

3. Robyn Rice, Holiday Kruising;

4. Charlotte Betts, Akaroa Bittersweet;

5. Poppy Duff, Kiltiernan Pride.

EI 100 T:

1. Maria Carr, Texan Style.

EI 90 Amateur:

1. Katie McKee, Water Paint;

2. Amy Salmon, Clonalee Captain Hawk Wing;

3. Jemma Kendellen, Quidams Clover;

4. Hazel Hilland, November Kate;

5. Pauline Blair, Charley Browne.

EI 90:

1. Elaine O’Connor, Tullymurry Masha;

2. Sam Forbes, DCS Millhouse Platinum;

3. Casey Webb, Knockaleery Mill Leat;

4. Nicola Ennis, Illane Boss;

5. Rachel Fletcher, Twice The Spice;

6. Ian McCluggage, Meadowspring.

EI 90 P:

1. Mya McMullan, Edenmore Apache;

2. Gracie Thompson-Logan, Fiddain Dash;

3. Poppy McMurray, Finding Nemo;

4. Zara Reid, Greylands Diamond Girl;

5. Aimee-Leigh Baillie, Villa Prince;

6. Eve Lindsay, Arctic Light.

EI 90 T:

1. Katie McKee, Summit;

2. Amanda Goldsbury, Cooley One;

3. Aoife Davis, Oldtown Starling;

4. Leah Knight, Hesh Hansfree;

5. Cara MacNabb, Tyrella Midnight;

6. Charlotte Glenn, Paddy Maloney.

EI 80:

1. Isaac McCarthy, Hollywood Pippin;

2. Zach Watson, Toberpatrick Gentle Dove;

3. Suzanne Hill, Butter;

4. Charlie Watson, Leamore Girl;

5. Eimear Watson, Gaurlin Lady;

6. Victoria Clarke, Minnie Minx.

EI 80 T:

1. Jas Hogg, Je T’Aime Coco;

2. Orla McGlynn, Little Alcar;

3. Matthew Patrick Kelly, Its Saul Goodman;

4. Emily Maneely, Shanvey Doonard Delight;

5. Jonathan Hagan, Bobby;

6. Rachel Baird, Pascal.