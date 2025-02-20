Horse Week: Interview experiences at Enniskillen Campus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) held a successful Careers Day, which featured mock interviews for students, conducted by panels of industry experts representing a variety of careers within the equine industry.

CAFRE prides itself in supporting and developing students through their educational journey. The mock interview programme offers students the opportunity to obtain the tools they need to enhance their employability and help them to excel at job interviews.

Event organiser and CAFRE Lecturer, Gayle Moane, commented: “We know that to stand out in a competitive marketplace interview experience is essential. We encouraged the final year equine students to get involved in the practice interviews, to put themselves in a situation that mirrors the feeling of an actual job interview. Interviews can be daunting for seasoned staff, never mind newly qualified graduates.”

During the interviews, students were given the chance to apply for roles including a competition groom, coach, nutritionist, and stud manager to showcase their skills for the job. The mock interviews provided an opportunity for the students to answer questions professionally, concisely, and thoroughly whilst demonstrating their expertise to highlight the value they would bring to the employer.

Sarah Ross (EquiNutritive), Matthew Johnston (Danske Bank) and Lynette McKeown (Tamlaght Equestrian Centre) ready to participate in the mock interview programme at CAFRE, Enniskillen Campus. (Pic: CAFRE)

Feedback from both the panels of industry experts and students was positive.

Final year BSc (Hons) Degree student, Amy Rowlands, commented: “I found the mock interview very beneficial. It’s a great opportunity to practise interview skills and make connections in the industry.

“I feel the experience has helped me grow in confidence as the panel were very kind and positive. The constructive feedback I received has prepared me for job-seeking after graduation.”

Final year Foundation Degree student, Hollie Turner, also commented: “I was nervous going into the panel, but quickly settled into the interview environment. I feel the experience has helped my confidence and has also made me more aware of both my verbal and non-verbal communication.”

Susan Spratt (BHS Ireland) and Peter O’Hara (Ulster Bank) took part in the industry interview panel at the CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Careers Day. (Pic: CAFRE)

Alison Morris, Senior Lecturer, CAFRE, added: “The links the college has developed with the industry provide CAFRE students with excellent opportunities to engage with potential employers.

“The mock interview programme enables students to develop strategies to perfect their skills and become better equipped to secure their ideal job after graduation. We are indebted to all the industry panellists for giving up their time to mentor and provide feedback to our students at Enniskillen Campus.”

Enniskillen Campus offers equine courses from Level 2 through to BSc (Honours) Degree level.

The campus is hosting an Open Day on Saturday 29 March, book to attend via the events section of the website: www.cafre.ac.uk