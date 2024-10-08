Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

ALL eyes were on the inaugural Longines League of Nations final in Barcelona where Ireland arrived in the lead after legs of the series were held in Abu Dhabi; Ocala, Florida and Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most exciting list of Olympic riders for both team and individuals, including gold medallist Christian Kukuk and world number one Henrik von Eckermann, meant business as they intended to knock Ireland off its perch for a lion’s share of the 1.6m euro purse.

Olympic course builder, Santiago Varela, also had his course design well under wraps and so, when it was unveiled in hot sunshine during the midday course walk before going live on FEI/TV, riders had serious looks on their faces as they discussed the pitfalls and advantages with their equally serious looking team bosses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a parade of nations, where riders were clearly pre-occupied with the track and Ireland’s Mikey Pender had been drafted in from team reserve position to replace Mark McAuley, the scene was set.

An unbelievable Longines League of Nations final for Ulster Olympian Daniel Coyle in Barcelona. Not only did he share Best Rider award of 200,000 euro, his horse Legacy owned by Ariel Grange in Ontario was awarded best horse of the world league. Legacy also leads the worlds breeding rankings and was the best horse of the League of nations tour which included Abu Dhabi, Ocala, Rotterdam and Barcelona where she jumped double clear. (Picture by Leanjo de Kosta/FEI)

As FEI/TV went live with Jessica Kurten and Philip Ghazala on the microphones, the action started with immense anticipation. The first clear round was posted by Maikel van der Vleuten on Beauville Z, his twice Olympic bronze medal winner owned by Marta Ortega Perez for the Netherlands. Pedro Venis then jumped clear for Brazil as did Julien Epaillard for France with Donatello d'Auge. Dublin Horse Show Grand Prix winner Martin Fuchs came back with a fence down as Switzerland was about to slip into the abyss.

Clear rounds also came from Andrew Thieme, Germany with DSP Chakaria followed by Henrik von Eckermnn on King Edward and then first to go for Ireland Denis Lynch produced a stunning round with his English bred stallion Vistogrand.

Denis said: “He really performed well, he's getting more confident and has plenty of scope. He's a great representative of his breeder Carron Nichol.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the class progressed the Netherlands had clears from Lars Kersten and Funky Fred together with Kim Emmen on Imagine, while Harrie Smolders was the discard score with Uricas on four faults.

Daniel Coyle goes through the course details with his trainer Olympic gold medal winner Jeroen Dubbeldam. (Pic: Ruth Loney)

The USA finished on 12 after all their riders hit a fence each, and Spain were on 12 with Brazil, France and Sweden on four faults. Ireland's opening round saw Daniel Coyle deliver a scorching clear with Legacy, with Mikey Pender and Calais being the discard score.

Cian O’Connor tipped two with Fancy de Kergane so Michael Blake’s choice of three riders for the next do or die round was Lynch, Pender and Coyle as Ireland finished the first round with eight faults.

The second round of the competition was not for the faint hearted, as fences fell and placings changed there was no room for complacency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maikel van der Vleuten produced another clear round, as did German Richard Vogel on United Touch and Daniel Coyle together with Henrik von Eckermann were the double clears. It made no difference to Ireland's challenge since Lynch tipped one fence and Pender had two down.

Chef d'equipe Michael Blake chats with Mikey Pender on the LLN course walk. Mikey earlier collected 99,000 first prize after claiming the Grand Prix of Barcelona with HHS Calais. (Pic: Ruth Loney)

Nevertheless the other teams Brazil, USA and Spain had no chance of overtaking Ireland as the fences fell. Germany and Netherlands were in a battle royal. The double of verticals on fence seven was the bogey fence. The Germans got nervous when Andre Thieme and Chakaria had four faults and Christian Kukuk hit two fences. But their chances were good after Kim Emmen and Imagine hit three fences for the Netherlands.

It was then up to Richard Vogel (Germany) and Harrie Smolders (Ned) to put in zero scores to force a jump off. As second last to go Vogel and the best stallion in the world United Touch soared round in 71.26 for a flashy clear round which nearly rocked Jessica Kurten and Philip Ghazala off their seats in the commentary box. However Harrie set the first part of the verticals at fence seven in slow motion to the ground, much to the groan of team boss Jos Lansink as Germany took the honours. Otto Becker's huge smile said it all.

“I am absolutely delighted for me and my colleagues. I have won here both as as rider and chef d’equipe and am always pleased to come here to Barcelona. I rode my last nations cup here in 2008 and to win here with the team, I am so happy. I like the new format, its very exciting. In the end it was very close, we are happy Richard did an outstanding clear round.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vogel added: “Today’s win is a great day. United Touch showed what an outstanding horse he is.”

Daniel Coyle takes a second look at the track. (Pic: Ruth Loney)

Of the million registered riders in Germany, Otto Becker pointed out with a joke: “I’m happy to have found the right four riders from this million to win here.”

Santiago Varela, the Barcelona based course builder added: “The new format is working, its super exciting and we know and in the second round the verticals and front poles of the oxer were the difficulties. In this format of three riders everything can change in one second.”

Ireland’s team gave an excellent account of themselves with Pender being forgiven for fences down because he won Friday’s Grand Prix of Barcelona with HHS Calais from over 40 starters to take home a prize fund of 99,000 euro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was delighted to win in such honoured company as the world number one Henrik von Eckermann and Olympic gold winner Christian Kukuk,” he remarked. “I hope to go to Valencia next week and then the Nations Cup on the Sunshine Tour. I leave for six weeks shows in Dubai in January and then see how things go from there.”

Longines League of Nations results

Barcelona prize fund 1.6 million euro

1. Germany 12; 2. Netherlands 16; 3. Sweden 20; 4. Ireland 20; 5. Brazil 24; 6. USA 28; 7. Spain 28.