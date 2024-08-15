Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ireland’s show jumpers are primed and ready for another bold showing in The Underwriting Exchange Nations Cup of Ireland for the Aga Khan Trophy at the Dublin Horse Show.

After what has been a massively successful season for Michael Blake’s team, a quartet of Darragh Kenny with VDL Cartello, Denis Lynch with Vistogrand, Mark McAuley with GRS Lady Amaro (ISH) and Cian O’Connor with Fancy De Kergane will enter the fray on Friday bidding to go one better than last year, when they finished runner-up to a perfect Swiss performance.

While the Paris Olympics didn’t quite go as Horse Sport Ireland High Performance Show Jumping Director Blake had planned, with Ireland finishing in seventh of 20 nations, he is relishing an opportunity to get back to Nations Cup action on home soil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blake said: “Obviously the Olympic Games are the pinnacle of the sport but there’s no place like home and we are really looking forward to getting out in front of the Irish fans – we are hopeful we can regain the Aga Khan after winning it in 2022.

Mark McAuley and GRS Lady Amaro will represent Ireland in the Nations Cup at the RDS on Friday. (Pic: Sportfot)

“There is something extra special about Dublin and the Aga Khan trophy on the Friday of Horse Show week, jumping at the highest level in front of the best fans in the world, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

An Olympic year always means that changes must be made to line-ups but such is the strength and depth at Blake’s disposal he has yet another strong quartet of combinations to compete with.

He added: “It’s something that we’ve always looked to do, to ensure that our overall squad of riders jump regularly at five-star Nations Cup level, and that is evidenced by the number of riders who have jumped in a Charles Ancona green jacket this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“These four are very experienced combinations for the Aga Khan, they’ve all won Nations Cups for us, and I’m very happy with them and their horses ahead of Friday.”

Blake added: “Darragh was on the Ocala Longines League of Nations winning team, and he deserves to take his chance on VDL Cartello – the horse is fresh and well and I’m hopeful of a couple of good rounds from them.

“Mark and GRS Lady Amaro have proven themselves time and again, they certainly know how to produce clear rounds in Nations Cups, while Denis has also been in good form with Vistogrand – they were on the exceptionally successful team in Aachen.

“Cian will anchor the team – there’s no more experienced rider than him in our ranks – Fancy De Kergane is a horse that has a really bright future, he has had fantastic results in Nations Cups this year. So we’ve got a nice quartet and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eight nations will take part in the The Underwriting Exchange Nations Cup of Ireland for the Aga Khan Trophy, with Ireland facing Britain, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Belgium, United States, Sweden and France, and the action will be broadcast live on RTÉ from 1.45pm tomorrow (Friday 16 August).