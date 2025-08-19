Horse Week: Jack Bell is top of the class at Connell Hill training show

Saturday morning, August 9, started off as every other weekend at Connell Hill Equestrian with the pony cross-poles class, a relaxed and family friendly atmosphere and the eagerness of junior riders navigating their ponies around a course of coloured poles, with everyone receiving rosettes for taking part, kindly sponsored by Doagh Equestrian.

The morning moved on to the 50cm and 60cm classes with all riders gaining invaluable experience over a professional set of showjumps and expertly built courses.

As the August temperatures kept up throughout the morning, the heat was on for the 70cm competitors, showcasing lots of flair and ability as nine-year-old Jack Bell was in top form on his first mount Izzy, and again with pony Buster, attaining two very well deserved double clear rounds.

The Welch siblings were turned out for a successful show with their ponies, all achieving great results in many classes throughout the day.

Tobermore rider Katrina Marshall was in high spirits, going clear in three super competitive rounds of jumping.

The final class saw Holly Woods and Caitlin Foster on a winning streak with joint first place, and a very close second went to Anna Welch on Maeve. A good day was had by all and very well done to everyone who took part.

Connell Hill is an excellent venue with first class facilities to school round on a Saturday morning with jumping classes to suit all levels.

The next training show will take place this Saturday, August 23 starting at 10 am with classes from cross-poles (assisted/unassisted) up to 1.10/1.20m, and everyone is very welcome.

All entries are taken on the day.

Dates of all events can be found on Gillian Creighton and Connell Hill Equestrian Facebook pages. Indoor and outdoor arena hire available seven days a week (subject to availability) with a full set of showjumps.

SJI registered show dates are available to view on www.sjilive.ie

Results (training show, Saturday, August 9)

X-poles class (assisted/unassisted)

Sorcha Maher, Angel; Ella McGlinchey, Polo; Sorcha Maher, Teddy.

50cm class

James Welch, Tammy; Hannah Kernaghan, Teddy.

60cm class

Julie Allen, Lily; Leah Rees, Buybeck Stanley.

70cm class

Jack Bell, Archie; Jack Bell, Buster; Katrina Marshall, Luna; Sophie Welch, Tammy; Emma Hoey, Bounty; Oliver McGlinchey, Rosie; Ingrid Scott, Sunshine; Barbara Murtland, Florence; Hannah Kernaghan, Angel; Oliver McGlinchey; Izzy; Tracey Manson, Milan; Julie Allen, Lily;

80cm class

Jack Bell, Buster; Sophie Welch; Maeve; Stephanie Farran, Cora; Katrina Marshall, Luna; Oliver McGlinchey, Izzy; Barbara Murtland, Florence; Ingrid Scott, Sunshine;

90cm class

Anna Welch, Maeve; Caitlin Foster, Ziggy; Hollie Woods, Molly; Sarah Wilson; Ferin; Katrina Marshall, Luna; Conan Boyle, Butternut; Irene McGookin, Jasper.

1m class

Caitlin Foster, Ziddy; Holly Woods, Molly; Anna Welch, Maeve.

Results (training show, Saturday, August 16)

X-poles class (assisted/unassisted)

Elsie Crawford, Biscuit; Jessica Simms, Bell; Sorcha Maher, Angel; Elin Pommer, Olive.

50cm class

Lily Crawford, Dolly; Sinead Diver, Calida; Jessica Simms, Bell; Elin Pommer, Olive.

60cm class

Lily Crawford, Dolly; Lizzie Taylor, Chester; Isla Hanna, Tiny.

70cm class

Diane Scott, Myagla; Hannah Kernaghan, Angel; Mel Surgeoner, Lady; Charlotte Baird, Whiskey; Lizzy Taylor, Chester; Isla Hanna Tony; James McCracken, Louis; Pat McGarry, Freya Charm.

80cm class

Molly Ferguson, Honey; James McCracken, Louis; John McKirgan, Dolly.

90cm class

Carraig McLarnon, Clover; Molly Ferguson, Honey; Caitlin McFadden, Ilegally Blonde.

1m class

Caitlin McFadden, Ilegally Blonde; Abbie Wylie, Cruise.

1.10m class

Christine Campbell, Barney.

1 . Connell Hill Class one competitors, Sorcha Maher, Elsie Crawford, Jessica Simms and Elin Pommer. (Photo: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

2 . Connell Hill Double clear competitor in class two, Sinead Diver on Calida. (Photo: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

3 . Connell Hill Mini jockeys - Elsie Crawford, Biscuit; Lily Crawford, Dolly; Sorcha Maher, Angel. (Photo: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales