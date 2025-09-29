Horse Week: Jenna and Riley in form at Strule Valley dressage

By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 29th Sep 2025, 13:52 BST
STRULE Valley Riding Club held a dressage show at the beautiful Castle Irvine, Necarne, at the weekend and were blessed with a nice dry autumn day.

The club would like to thank everyone who entered and turned out so nicely.

Thanks to Lucinda Webb for judging for the day, scribes Emma King, Katie Clarke and Jane Elliott. Thanks to Saragh and Anne Kelly entries, Naomi Elkin gate and Alison Donnell and Katie Clarke scoring.

Thanks also to Heather’s Cottage Bakes, Tearoom and Bakery for refreshments and Rhiannon Ferguson from Castle Irvine Necarne.

Class 1 – BD Intro B 2009

1st Millie, Fergal McKinney;

2nd Bobby, Katie Clarke;

3rd Stracomer White Witch, Emily Hopton-Brown;

4th – Leah, Julie O’Hare.

Under 18’s

1st Sandy, Katie Cathcart.

Class 2 – BD Intro C 2016

1st Oscar, Annie Kelly.

Class 3 – BD Prelim 1 2006

1st Riley, Jenna Coote;

2nd Tilly, Robyn Livingstone;

3rd LFT Democratic Queen, Lynne Thompson;

4th Ariel, Heather Williams;

=5th Blaugheen, Heather Williams;

Luxy, Megan Smyth.

Class 4 – BD Prelim 2 2016

1st Riley, Jenna Coote;

2nd Tilly, Robyn Livingstone;

3rd LFT Democratic Queen, Lynne Thompson;

4th Barconey Dallis, Ashley Neely;

5th Drumeagle Moonlite Eclipse, Rebecca Sheridan;

6th Martha, Louise Johnston.

Under 18s

1st Ted, Sophie Cathcart;

2nd Cloonhill Genius, Tori Lilly.

Class 5 – BD Novice 24 2010

1st Big Emma, Enda Smyth;

2nd Be my Guest, Jill Hobson;

3rd Zorro, Violet Kennedy;

4th Evoney, Andrea Gallagher.

Under 18s

1st Ted, Sophie Cathcart;

2nd Cloonhill Genius, Tori Lilly;

3rd Genie, Sophie Cathcart.

Lynne Thompson and LFT Democratic Queen

1. Lynne Thompson and LFT Democratic Queen

Lynne Thompson and LFT Democratic Queen Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales
Rebecca Sheridan and Drumeagle Moonlit Eclipse

2. Rebecca Sheridan and Drumeagle Moonlit Eclipse

Rebecca Sheridan and Drumeagle Moonlit Eclipse Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales
Enda Smyth and Violet Kennedy

3. Enda Smyth and Violet Kennedy

Enda Smyth and Violet Kennedy Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice