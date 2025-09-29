Horse Week: Jenna and Riley in form at Strule Valley dressage

The club would like to thank everyone who entered and turned out so nicely.
Thanks to Lucinda Webb for judging for the day, scribes Emma King, Katie Clarke and Jane Elliott. Thanks to Saragh and Anne Kelly entries, Naomi Elkin gate and Alison Donnell and Katie Clarke scoring.
Thanks also to Heather’s Cottage Bakes, Tearoom and Bakery for refreshments and Rhiannon Ferguson from Castle Irvine Necarne.
Class 1 – BD Intro B 2009
1st Millie, Fergal McKinney;
2nd Bobby, Katie Clarke;
3rd Stracomer White Witch, Emily Hopton-Brown;
4th – Leah, Julie O’Hare.
Under 18’s
1st Sandy, Katie Cathcart.
Class 2 – BD Intro C 2016
1st Oscar, Annie Kelly.
Class 3 – BD Prelim 1 2006
1st Riley, Jenna Coote;
2nd Tilly, Robyn Livingstone;
3rd LFT Democratic Queen, Lynne Thompson;
4th Ariel, Heather Williams;
=5th Blaugheen, Heather Williams;
Luxy, Megan Smyth.
Class 4 – BD Prelim 2 2016
1st Riley, Jenna Coote;
2nd Tilly, Robyn Livingstone;
3rd LFT Democratic Queen, Lynne Thompson;
4th Barconey Dallis, Ashley Neely;
5th Drumeagle Moonlite Eclipse, Rebecca Sheridan;
6th Martha, Louise Johnston.
Under 18s
1st Ted, Sophie Cathcart;
2nd Cloonhill Genius, Tori Lilly.
Class 5 – BD Novice 24 2010
1st Big Emma, Enda Smyth;
2nd Be my Guest, Jill Hobson;
3rd Zorro, Violet Kennedy;
4th Evoney, Andrea Gallagher.
Under 18s
1st Ted, Sophie Cathcart;
2nd Cloonhill Genius, Tori Lilly;
3rd Genie, Sophie Cathcart.