Horse Week: Jump mix and Balmoral qualifiers at Lusk Equestrian
RESULTS
Class 1 - 70cm
1st Caroline Crossin, Romie;; 2nd Anna Reid, Bobcat; 3rd Emma Plunkett, Millie.
Class 2 - 85cm
1st Lesley Coey, Alfie; 2nd Emma Jackson, Champ; 3rd Sharon Madine, Lear Lady; 4th Emma Jackson, Ronan; 5th Gwen Scott, Star; 6th Anna Reid, Roscoe Bianca; 7th Martha Mcmurray, Willow.
Class 3 - 1m
1st Rory Lavery, Lola; 2nd Gwen Scott, George; 3rd Lesley Coey, Tullaher Milo.
Class 4 - 5 year old Performance Horse Qualifier
1st (Q) Johnny Mulligan, Quality Julio; 2nd (Q) Colin Halliday, Apple Jacques; 3rd (Q) Ben Rainey, Lavav Guiness Light; 4th (res) Jonny Steele, Imperator; 5th (res) Diarmuid Ryan, Sleehuan Angel.
Class 5 - 6/7 year old Performance Horse Qualifier
1st (Q) Amanda Goldsbury, KHH Cooley Bellini; 2nd (Q) Jonny Steele, Point of View; 3rd (Q) Jonny Steele, Bessie Blue; 4th (res) Jennifer Burke, Castletown Park House; 5th (res) Myah McClean, Tykillen Jazz.