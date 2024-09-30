Hagans Croft are delighted to be apart of everyone’s horsey journey and look forward to seeing these combinations finish out the rest of the year.

Organisers would like to extend their thanks all the competitors who supported this event throughout the four weeks and to the stewards who keep all the events running so smoothly every week!

Thank you to Black Horse Photography for covering the event throughout – all photographs can be viewed and purchased from their website.

Hagans Croft are now preparing to start their five-week Working Hunter League & NIF Qualifiers, starting on Saturday, October 5 with horses starting at 9.30am, ponies starting at 2pm and 60cm to 1m classes on offer.

This event is pre-entry only with entries closing each Thursday at 9pm.

To enter please visit Hagans Croft's website - www.haganscrofteqestrian.co.uk or download the Hagans Croft app onto your smart phone.

Jump Mix Results (Saturday, September 28)

Class 1 - X-Poles - Lead Rein (approx 20cm in height) - WINNERS:

Ella Latto, Angel; Jess Thompson, Jet; Fia Hoey, Lily.

Class 2 - X-Poles (approx 40cm in height - can be assisted) - WINNERS:

Emily McClelland, Evie; Jonny O'Boyle, Charlie; Myia Latto, Calypso; Fia Hoey, Lily.

Class 3 - 50cm:

1. Emily McClelland, Evie; 2. Jonny O'Boyle, Charlie.

Class 4 - 60cm:

1. Vicky Titterington, Flame; 2. Harvey Copeland, Heather.

Class 5 - 70cm:

1. Connie Watt, Ballyrainey Jack; 2. Harvey Copeland, Heather.

Class 6 - 80cm:

1. Michaela Glass, Lurganbane Sally; 2. Connie Watt, Ballyrainey Jack.

Class 7 - 90cm:

1. Elaine Morrow, Daisy; 2. Emma Stewart, Loughnageer Prince; 3. Aimee McKeown, Russel; 4. Grace Harney, Willow.

Class 8 - 1m:

1. Elaine Morrow, Daisy; 2. Aimee McKeown, Russel; 3. Emma Stewart, Loughnageer Prince.

1 . Jump Mix Jonny O'Boyle, Charlie. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales

2 . Jump Mix Vicky Titterington, Flame. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales

3 . Jump Mix Jess Thompson, Jet. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales

4 . Jump Mix Connie Watt, Ballyrainey Jack. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales