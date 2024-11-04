Horse Week: Junior members jump for a number of challenge cups at Mossvale
Younger riders were tasked with meeting the optimum time, while those at the higher heights jumped off against the clock.
Congratulations to all the winners – the Mossvale committee hopes you have plenty of silvo to keep the cups shining!
Friday, October 25 results
X-Poles:
1st Kenzi Beggs, Treasure;
2nd Chloe Hopeson, Polo;
3rd Libby Leatham, Silver Jubilee;
4th Murphy Beggs, Jade;
5th Olivia Ward, Oscar;
6th Isla Quinn, Millie.
40cm:
1st Sophie Henry, Mattie;
2nd Pippa Leatham, Flash Harry;
3rd Emma Hill, Flash;
4th Wesley Cole, Rydin.
Special
Chloe Hall, Klaus.
50cm:
1st Hannah Orr, Humbug;
2nd Pippa Leatham, Flash Harry;
3rd Lucy Kerry, Super Mario;
4th Any Quinn, Millie;
5th Megan Kelly, Lilly;
6th Rachel Stranney, Esme.
Special
Wesley Cole, Rydin;
Abby Gardiner, Skyfall.
60cm:
1st Abbie Gardiner, Spitfire;
2nd Rachel Stranney, AJ;
3rd Oliver Hill, Flash;
4th Ellen Hare, Chief;
5th Rachel Stranney, Esme.
Special
Abbie Gardiner, Skyfall.
70cm:
1st Rachel Stranney, AJ;
2nd Isobel McCracken, Quicksie;
3rd Maisie McCracken, Roxie;
4th Emily Wolfe, Diablo;
5th Oliver Hill, Flash.
Special
Catherine Wolfe, Alfie;
Abbie Gardiner, Spitfire.