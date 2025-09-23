Horse Week: Junior riders top of the class at Connell Hill training show

AS the classes filled at Connell Hill Equestrian on Saturday, September 20 with all levels of jumping, the junior riders kicked off the day, taking on the challenges of the outdoor arena, and earning their red rosettes kindly sponsored by Doagh Equestrian.

A bright and cheerful turnout of pony cross-pole riders saw local siblings Mia and Weston Connors take on the opening class of the day, with Lucy Maybin, Saorise Lily, Dolcie Moore, Anna Palmer and Alice Gregg all hot on their heels. Moving on to class two, an impressive and confident Sorcha Maher on Angel and a talented Mia Connors on Piccalo jumped two super clear rounds.

The 70cm Class saw Diane Scott on Myagi, Aoife Hagan on Tina and Joanne Nevin on Bud taking joint first place with Maeve Carlin on Daisy securing a close second.

The 80s and 90cms saw Wylie siblings Rihanna and Leah secure two of the fastest double clears in each class, with Gwen Scott partnered on Mimi in the 80s and George in the 90s, putting on a great display.

Rosette winners, back row, left to right, Dolcie Moore on Gucci; Lucy Maybin on Piccalo and Mia Connors on Ash. Front row, left to right, Saorise Lily and Weston Connors.

Alana Lavery and Lucca Stubbington tied for joint first in the meter class, with Victoria Grieves on Twister taking top spot in both the 1.10m and 1.20m.

Well done to all competitors, and everyone who took part.

Connell Hill training shows continue every Saturday morning at 10am.

There are classes to suit all levels from cross-poles (assisted/unassisted) up to 1.20/1.30. All entries are taken on the day.

Left to right, winners of the 50cm showjumping, Mia Connors on Piccalo and Sorcha Maher on Angel.

This weekend (Saturday, September 27) will see the annual charity show being hosted at Connell Hill Equestrian.

All proceeds to Air Ambulance NI and Motor Neurons Disease.

Entries online and also taken on the day.

This is a well-supported event with hundreds of prizes, so do try to get there early. Volunteers are also very welcome!

Ingrid Scott jumping Sunshine in the 90cm class

Connell Hill is an excellent venue and first class facility to school round on a Saturday morning with jumping classes to suit everyone.

There is always a friendly and welcome atmosphere. Arena hire is available seven days a week (subject to availability).

Photographs from these events can be found on Lyndon McKee Photography’s Facebook page.

Details of all other events can be found on Gillian Creighton and Connell Hill Facebook pages, and SJI dates for registered shows are available on www.sjilive.ie

Everyone is always welcome.

RESULTS

X-poles Class

Mia Connor, Ash; Lucy Maybin, Picalo; Dolcie Moore, Gucci; Weston Connor; Picalo; Saorise Lilly, Ash; Sorcha Maher, Angel; Anna Palmer, Smoke; Alice Gregg, Patchy.

50cm Class

Sorcha Maher; Angel; Mia Connor, Picalo; Alice Gregg, Patchy.

70cm Class

Diane Scott, Myagi; Aoife Hagan, Tina; Joanne Nevin, Bud; Maeve Carlin, Daisy.

80cm Class

Rihanne Wylie, Bessie; Leah McCord, Tilly; Aoife Hagan, Tina; Lucca Stubbington, Tiah; Gwen Scott, Mimi; Heather George, Benson.

90cm Class

Leah Wylie, Layla; Gwen Scott, George, Willie Bell, Higgy; Gwen Scott, George; Niaomi Allen, Costa; Anthea Moffett, Pablo.

1M Class

Alan Lavery, Lucy; Lucca Stubbington, Tiger; Anna Jackson, Nimrod; Niaomi Allen, Costa.

1.10M Class

Victoria Grieves, Twister; Hanna Thompson, Cara; Anna Jackson, Nimrod.

1.20M Class

Victoria Grieves, Twister.