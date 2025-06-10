Horse Week: Katelyn and Crackerjack double victory at Hagans Croft

Moving onto the 50cm class where all jumps became parallels and fences nine to 12 were timed. Clear all the way and in the fastest time of the class, Sophie Malone ad Twilight took the win, followed by Sophie Walsh and Cahore Blue Diamond in second place.

The 60cm class saw back poles added to some of the fences to make oxers, with fillers, planks and ladders added throughout the course. The course certainly started to look for interesting and complex. Annie Lucas and Sparky were once again on top form, taking the win the this class in a time of 26.06 seconds, followed by Abbey Stevenson and Belle in 30.78 seconds.

As the course was raised to 70cm, clear rounds were harder to achieve. Only two competitors out of the eight entered were clear all the way. First place went to Katelyn Thompson and Crackerjack in a time of 24.97 seconds with a delighted Claire McStravock and Beau in second place. This was Claire's first competition on Beau so she was delighted to say the least.

Katelyn and Crackerjack went onto win the 80cm class also, this time the pair secured a speed time of 24.06 seconds, which turned out to be the fastest time set throughout the day. They certainly were a joy to watch as they jumped so successfully around the course.

Emma Morrison and Sliabh Ban Rosie achieved a double clear in the 90cm class in a time of 25.32 seconds, taking first place, followed by Harris Mathers and Lucky in second place with 28.41 seconds on the clock.

Abbey Stevenson and Echo had first place in the bag from the off, this is Abbey and Echo's second time jumping these heights and they are certainly more than capable.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the fifth leg of Hagans Croft’s six-week showjumping league. Thank you to Katie who kept the event running so smoothly and to John from Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website

This league runs every Saturday until June 14 and is open to everyone. Entries are via Hagans Croft’s website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft app. Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

To qualify for the final in week six, each horse/pony and rider combination must compete in four out of the six weeks and within the same class. Competitors must compete in the final to be eligible for league placings, placings will be based on a points system. The final is open to everyone with a separate prize giving taking place for competitors on the day and league competitors.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Showjumping results (Saturday, June7)

Class 1 - X-Poles - Winners

Maisie Wallace, Bumble; Adalyn Wallace, Lily; Phoebe Andrews, Mollie; Annie Hoey, Lily; Layla Malone, Twilight; Abi Straney, Beauty; Amy Reid, Bonnie; Fia Hoey, Ardfry Leonardo; Amelia Logan, Max; Katie Riddles, Pebbles.

Class 2 - 50cm

1. Sophie Malone, Twilight; 2. Sophie Walsh, Cahore Blue Diamond; 3. Lily Henderson, Tubster; 4. Fia Hoey, Ardfry Leonardo; 5. Rebecca Belshaw, Hecter; 6. Katie Riddles, Pebbles.

Class 3 - 60cm

1. Annie Lucas, Sparky; 2. Abbey Stevenson, Belle; 3. Katie Stewart, Clarmore Royal Reflection; 4. Claire McStravock, Beau; 5. Alexa Reid, Bobby; 6. Casey Froemling, Ralphie.

Class 4 - 70cm

1. Katelyn Thompson, Crackerjack; 2. Claire McStravock, Beau; 3. Annie Lucas, Sparky; 4. Harvey Copeland, Heather; 5. Abbey Stevenson, Belle; 6. Connie Watt, Ballyrainey Jack. Class 5 - 80cm

1. Katelyn Thompson, Crackerjack; 2. Gracey Hamilton, Benaughlin May; 3. Emma Morrison, Sliabh Ban Rosie; 4. Anna Reid, Rosscon Bianca; 5. Harvey Copeland, Heather; 6. Annie Lucas, Flossy.

Class 6 - 90cm

1. Emma Morrison, Sliabh Ban Rosie; 2. Harris Mathers, Lucky; 3. Jessica Scott, Leim Silver Star; 4. Abbey Stevenson, Echo.

Class 7 - 1m

1. Abbey Stevenson, Echo.

Katie Riddles, Pebbles Katie Riddles, Pebbles. (Photo: Black Horse Photography)

Abbey Stevenson, Echo Abbey Stevenson, Echo. (Photo: Black Horse Photography)

Sophie Malone, Twilight Sophie Malone, Twilight. (Photo: Black Horse Photography)