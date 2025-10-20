Horse Week: Katesbridge-bred Shanaghan Velvet crowned HOYS Hunter of the Year 2025

Shanaghan Velvet, a six-year-old Irish Sport Horse bred by the Skelly family of Katesbridge, was named Lightweight Hunter of the Year before going on to win the overall 2025 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) Hunter Championship at the NEC Birmingham.

Bred at Shanaghan Hill Farm, Velvet is owned by Amanda French and produced by Will Morton, who described him as “a superstar — only six years old and in his first season, yet he took everything in his stride and gave me an amazing ride in both the championship and the supreme.”

Breeder Esther Skelly-Smith, who runs Shanaghan Horses alongside her husband Timothy and parents William and Louise Skelly, said: “It was very emotional to watch a young, lightly shown horse behave so impeccably and perform at that level. We’re thrilled for his owner and producer – it’s a huge achievement for such a novice horse.”

Velvet is by the Sport Horse stallion Lagans OBOS Quality, out of Shanaghan Charlotte (by Clerkenwell out of Tully’s Eagles Wings). The same bloodline has already produced Shanaghan Ricochet, winner of the Young Hunter Championship at the Great Yorkshire Show 2024.

Shanaghan Horses, based at Shanaghan Hill Farm, breeds a small number of Irish Draughts and Irish Sport Horses with a focus on conformation, temperament and soundness.

Esther, an equine veterinary surgeon, also runs Shanaghan Veterinary Services and SVS Equine, combining scientific breeding with traditional stock sense.

Esther added. “Our goal here is to produce sound, genuine horses that reflect the best of Irish breeding in as natural a way as possible.”

1 . Shanaghan Velvet, bred by the Skelly family of Katesbridge, being ridden by Will Morton to win the Lightweight Hunter and overall Hunter of the Year titles at the 2025 Horse of the Year Show, NEC Birmingham. Shanaghan Velvet, bred by the Skelly family of Katesbridge, being ridden by Will Morton to win the Lightweight Hunter and overall Hunter of the Year titles at the 2025 Horse of the Year Show, NEC Birmingham. Photo: AMY CORCORAN_ALPHAMOR CREATIVE Photo Sales

2 . Shanaghan Velvet, bred by the Skelly family of Katesbridge, being ridden by Will Morton to win the Lightweight Hunter and overall Hunter of the Year titles at the 2025 Horse of the Year Show, NEC Birmingham. Shanaghan Velvet, bred by the Skelly family of Katesbridge, being ridden by Will Morton to win the Lightweight Hunter and overall Hunter of the Year titles at the 2025 Horse of the Year Show, NEC Birmingham. Photo: H KINCHIN/1ST CLASS IMAGES Photo Sales

3 . Shanaghan Velvet, bred by the Skelly family of Katesbridge, being ridden by Will Morton to win the Lightweight Hunter and overall Hunter of the Year titles at the 2025 Horse of the Year Show, NEC Birmingham. Shanaghan Velvet, bred by the Skelly family of Katesbridge, being ridden by Will Morton to win the Lightweight Hunter and overall Hunter of the Year titles at the 2025 Horse of the Year Show, NEC Birmingham. (Photo: 1st Class Images) Photo: H KINCHIN/1ST CLASS IMAGES Photo Sales