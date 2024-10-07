Horse Week: Katie and 'Darkies Boy' take Pony Champion at Hagans Croft's Working Hunter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hagans Croft saw the start of their five-week Working Hunter League on Saturday, October 5 with a jam packed schedule of classes and NIF qualifiers for both horses and ponies alike.

The morning started out at 10.30am with the horse classes and the 60cm and four-year-old class.

Willie Irvine and ‘Willow’ kicked off the day with what was their first ever competition. Nerves were high but the pair channelled their energy into jumping a faultless round over the rustic course of nine fences and rode into first place within the 60cm class.

Alex Greer and ‘Pheonix Spark’ had a superb round within the 70cm class where the pair achieved first place and a ticket into the championship at the end of the horse classes.

Champion Pony - Katie McKee, Darkies Boy. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Nikki Hall and ‘Benji’ were the only combination to achieve a clear round within their jumping phase which meant they had first place in the 80cm horses class in the bag!

Nikki and ‘Benji’ went onto achieve the accolade of Reserve Champion horse on the day, this certainly meant a lot to Nikki with ‘Benji’ being a home bred gelding.

Una Megoran and her grey mare ‘Indie’s’ training throughout the week paid off as they took first place in the 85cm small horse class. Onto the 90cm horse class were Lisa Napier and ‘Carisma’ finished on a fantastic score of 92/100 and went into the championship show to achieve Champion Horse on the day.

Elaine Morrow and ‘Daisey’ hung up their show jumping jacket from last weeks events and changed it for a tweed jacket this week. With a great run out in both the 90cm and 1m classes the pair took the win in the 1m class on the day.

Champion Horse - Lisa Napier, Carisma. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

After the lunch break the ponies came out in force. Casey-Lee Millar had two ponies entered and started the 60cm class off well as she took first place on ‘Jenson’ and then took first place in the 70cm class riding ‘Alfie’, this meant that both ponies were eligible for the championship show at the end of the day and she would have to nominate which one she would ride within the class.

Annabelle Gill and ‘Lone Ranger’ took the win in the 80cm class which earned them a place in the championship class also. Katie McKee and ‘Darkies Boy’ dominated the 90cm and 1m classes, earning themselves first place in both classes.

The day finished off with the Pony Championship show where two competitors stood out for judge Julie Donaghy Simpson. Champion Pony was awarded to Katie McKee and ‘Darkies Boy’ with Julia Kerr and ‘Cheerna’ were awarded Reserve Champion Pony, it was their foot perfect show that done it! What a great finish to the day!

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported this first leg of their five-week Working Hunter League and NIF qualifiers.

Casey-Lee Millar, Jenson. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

This league is made possible by the following people’s help – judge Julie Donaghy Simpson and Scribe Katie.

Thanks also to Black Horse Photography for covering the event.

All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

This league runs every Saturday until November 2 and is open to everyone especially those wanting to qualify for the NI Festival at Cavan. Entries are via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft App.

Reserve Champion Pony - Julia Kerr, Cheerna. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

To qualify for the final in week five, each horse/pony and rider combination must compete in three out of the five weeks and within the same class.

Competitors must compete in the final to be eligible for league placings, prizes and the overall league horse and pony Working Hunter Champion and Reserve Champion.

Placings will be based on a points system. The final is open to everyone with a separate prize giving taking place for competitors on the day and league competitors.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Working Hunter League & NIF Qualifiers – Saturday, October 5

Reserve Champion Horse - Nikki Hall, Benji. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Working Hunter Horses

Champion Working Hunter Horse:

Lisa Napier, Carisma.

Reserve Champion Working Hunter Horse:

Nicci Hall, Benji.

Class 1 - 60cm Working Hunter Horse & 4 year old Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Willie Irvine, Willow.

Class 2 - 70cm Working Hunter Horse:

1. Alex Greer, Phoenix Spark; 2. Helen Barbour, Sparkling Boom’s Clover; 3. Willie Irvine, Willow.

Class 3 - 80cm Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Nicci Hall, Benji; 2. Helen Barbour, Sparkling Boom’s Clover.

Class 4 - 85cm Small Working Hunter Horse (not exceeding 158cm) NIF:

1. Una Megoran, Indie; 2. Nicci Hall, Benji.

Class 5 - 90cm Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Lisa Napier, Carisma; 2. Elaine Morrow, Daisy.

Class 7 - 1m Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Elaine Morrow, Daisy.

Working Hunter Ponies

Champion Working Hunter Pony:

Katie McKee, Darkies Boy

Reserve Champion Working Hunter Pony:

Julia Kerr, Cheerna

Class 8 - 60cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M:

1. Casey-Lee Millar, Jenson; 2. Julia Kerr, Cheerna; 3. Casey-Lee Millar, Alfie; 4. Julia Kerr, Tyssul Quartz; 5. Connie Watt, Ballyrainey Jack.

Class 9 - 70cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M:

1. Casey-Lee Millar, Alfie; 2. Anna Reid, Dubhaileans Bobcat; 3. Katelyn Thompson, Crackerjack; 4. Gracie Hamilton, Benauglin May; 5. Harris Mathers, Lucky.

Class 10 - 80cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 133cm also M&M:

1. Annabelle Gill, Lone Ranger; 2. Anna Reid, Dubhaileans Bobcat; 3. Ava Phillips Martin, Tara's Lady.

Class 11 - 90cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 143cm also M&M:

1. Katie McKee, Darkies Boy; 2. Ella McCrory, Bobby Dazzler; 3. Lucy Rooney, Donegreagh Rosanna.

Class 12 - 1m Working Hunter Pony NIF 153cm:

1. Katie McKee, Darkies Boy.